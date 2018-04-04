JetPay Corporation's (JTPY) CEO Diane Vogt Faro on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ:JTPY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 4, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Preston Graham - IR

Diane Vogt Faro - CEO

Peter Davidson - Vice Chairman and Corporate Secretary

Gregory Krzemien - CFO

Analysts

Marco Rodriguez - Stonegate Capital Management

Evan Greenberg - Legend Cap Funds

Preston Graham

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for participating in today's conference call with JetPay Corporation. Joining me today are Diane Vogt Faro, Chief Executive Officer; Peter Davidson, Vice Chairman and Corporate Secretary; and Gregory Krzemien, Chief Financial Officer. Following management's opening remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

Now, I will turn the call over to JetPay’s Diane Faro, Chief Executive Officer.

Diane Vogt Faro

Thank you, Preston and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call and for your interest in our company. Wow, the best way I can describe 2017 is sensational with over 35% overall revenue growth. JetPay has achieved 30% or greater revenue growth now for three consecutive years. We achieved record revenues of 76 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Our payment services segment recorded record revenues of 58.8 million and our HR & Payroll Services segment recorded record revenues of 17.3 million.

More important, of the 35% growth, over 20% was organic. We expect the trend to continue over the coming years based upon book business and growth trends. We achieved our third consecutive year of over 42% revenue growth in our payments operation with 44.5% growth in 2017. As important, our HR & Payroll business also achieved double digit revenue growth at 10.7% in 2017, another positive trend we expect to continue. Despite continued investments to enhance our growth efforts, we were also able to drop some of the increase in revenues to the bottom line.

Although we continue to strike a balance between reinvesting in the company and reporting EBITDA growth, adjusted EBITDA increased 37.7% in 2017 to 5.2 million. You may ask what is driving JetPay. In 2017, we obtained additional significant business from key current customers, either long term relationships. We were able to leverage our client relations, our technology and our management strengths to encourage our customers to increase the business they're doing with us with great success.

Customers we signed in our government utility sectors since the acquisition of JetPay Payment Services Florida was announced in mid-2016 continue to grow. In 2016 through 2017, we added the cities of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Albany, New York and entities within our Kansas City relationship that combined over 4 million in revenue growth in 2017.

Our cash discount program, recently renamed JetX, continues to drive significant growth with new partners and merchants. JetX is a high margin business that has gone from nominal volumes to an annual run rate of over 1.5 million of revenues in 15 months. We expect that growth to accelerate as we add additional product enhancements and the market gains awareness. Workforce Today, our human capital management product continues to drive in our HR & Payroll segment.

We booked annualized new business in 2017 at 65% greater than what we booked in 2016. In addition, we have introduced customized, value added services that will drive additional revenue and support client retention. JetPay’s quality service, unparalleled uptime and customized product allow us to retain customers. The revenue attrition in our payments unit was under 6% for the year and our revenue attrition rate for our HR & Payroll segment was under 7%.

These are improvements from prior years. This bolsters our ability to grow. More importantly, these extremely low rates are a reflection as to why customers are choosing to work and stay with JetPay in increasing numbers. All of these factors were not only important for 2017 results, but are expected to drive our 2018 growth expectations as well.

The State of Illinois e-Pay program rolls out more slowly than anticipated, but it is on track to begin providing the forecast growth in the second quarter of 2018. We expect full conversion by the end of third quarter. In addition to the conversion of existing e-Pay participants, we [indiscernible] with an aggressive sales plan to add additional agencies to the program. We signed multiple IFB and ISO partners in 2017 and 2018 to date and the trend is continuing.

This expands our opportunities with integrated partnerships as well as providing new opportunities. We continue to see a significant pipeline with both new prospects and existing customers. This sector continues to grow as more and more business become aware of the unique values that JetPay’s front and back end payments platform delivers. When I was provided the opportunity to lead JetPay in mid-2016, we required significant improvements in many areas of the company.

These improvements came with a cost. We believe JetPay has made the necessary investments. We are now in a position to begin to leverage our cost base. We will continue to invest in sales, technology, product and service. We expect our revenue to grow faster than our cost of goods sold, leveraging our gross margin. More importantly, we expect our gross margin to grow faster than our SG&A cost. Both of these will allow JetPay shareholders to benefit from JetPay’s ability to leverage our platform and overhead costs.

In 2017, JetPay’s focus on organic growth proved to be successful based upon our results. We believe, especially with the Illinois e-Pay program coming online, the JetX product continued potential, additional partners and the overall continued growth of our customer base that we are well positioned to continue our growth targets in 2018. Margins will continue to increase as we leverage our platforms. We will continue to invest in our team and technology to drive future shareholder value. With our major investments behind us, we expect to be able to drive more of our revenue growth to the bottom line.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Greg Krzemien who will take you through additional financial highlights. Greg, please go ahead.

Gregory Krzemien

Thank you, Diane and good morning, everyone. As Diane mentioned, we are extremely pleased with our performance in 2017, including the overall consolidated 35% revenue growth and the 15.1% growth we experienced in the fourth quarter. In our payment services segment, with our 44.5% growth, we achieved a 2017 gross margin percentage of 26% gives [indiscernible] in the first three quarters of 2017 and comparable to 2016’s margin of 27.5%.

In our HR & Payroll segment, with double digit revenue growth, as Diane mentioned of 10.7% in ’17, we were able to maintain our gross margins year to date ’17 at 49.4%, again in line one with 2016 gross margins of 49.6%, despite the continued investments we made in late-2016 and throughout ’17 from implementation and operations personnel and technology cost to expand in to our HCM, human capital management space. Our gross margins for the fourth quarter likewise remained consistent with the fourth quarter of about 54% within our HR and Payroll operations with the positive influence of W-2 processing, which happened every fourth quarter and first quarter.

We expect the gross margin percentage to increase in 2018 as we benefit from the anticipated revenue increases from the continued investments we are probably making and our focus on selling higher margin HCM solutions to both our new customers as well as existing customers. As with our direct cost, selling, general and administrative or SG&A expenses were controlled well in 2017 with SG&A expenses, as a percentage of revenues, at 25.8% versus 30% in 2016.

Additionally, Q4 ‘17 SG&A expenses were 24.1% versus 27.9% in Q4 of ’16. These continued improvements, as a percentage of revenue, is in spite of our continued significant investments in sales professionals and marketing programs. We expect to continue to leverage these SG&A costs and we anticipate increasing them at a much slower rate than our revenue growth in ’18 and future years.

We are also leveraging our personnel and resources between geographic payment locations as we continued our process driven by Diane to operate as one integrated payments operation with a strong focus on cross-selling between our two segments, our payment segment and our HR & payroll segment in 2018. As Diane mentioned, we use cash flow, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items as defined in our press release as a key measurement of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring and noncash items as detailed in our press release last Wednesday was 5.2 million in 2017 as compared to 3.8 million in 2016. As Diane mentioned, that’s up 37.7%. And we achieved 1.4 million of adjusted EBITDA in Q4 ’17 versus 1.2 million in Q4 ’16.

Before I turn things back over to our operator for Q&A session, I would just like to focus on some positive highlights on our balance sheet. We ended 2017 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately 6.8 million and with positive working capital of $1 million. The ratio of our total debt to total capitalization was 20.6%, down from 24.6% at December 31 of ’16. Our total debt is at 16.1 million at the end of ’17, down from 21.9 million at the end of ’16. This is again one of the lowest debt levels since our start of operations in December of ‘12. Our total equity, including preferred and common, is at 61.8 million.

And on behalf of Diane, Pete and myself, our board of directors, I’d like to once again thank everyone for calling in this morning and for you continued support. I will now turn the call back over to our operator to queue up for a question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Marco Rodriguez of Stonegate Capital Management.

Marco Rodriguez

Good morning, guys. Thank you for taking my questions. Wondering – hey, I was wondering if we could talk a little bit first off on the payment services segment. I heard in your prepared remarks here, the state of Illinois has kind of rolled out a little slower than you expected. Can you talk a little bit about that? What kind of sort of transpired and what may have been the issue that causes that to roll out slower?

Diane Vogt Faro

Sure. Marco, this is Diane. I will take the questions. As we know, there are service providers, vendors that are used by some [indiscernible] participants. So it was getting some of those participants on track to integrate to our platform or us to integrate with them. And it was also working with the state of Illinois to get which they call different [indiscernible] and getting them to integrate and to transfer over to our system. So it was just the process. We expect that we would move quicker starting in January. We've delayed a couple of months, but we're back on track. State of Illinois has communicated with the e-Pay participants of what the expectations are and so we're moving forward.

Marco Rodriguez

Got it And if I -- if my memory serves me correctly and if I heard you correctly, in your prepared remarks, in regard to the state of Illinois rollout, I believe the anticipation was to have that fully ramped by the end of Q1 ’18. And if I heard you correctly, you're now expecting that to be Q3 ‘18. Is that correct?

Diane Vogt Faro

That is correct.

Marco Rodriguez

Okay. And then in terms of that kind of push out if you will, I know that in prior calls, because of the expectation of having the state of Illinois fully ramped by the end of Q1, you were definitely expecting or pretty confident in 20% plus revenue growth rates year-over-year throughout fiscal ’18. How should we be thinking about that, given the slightly slower roll out here?

Diane Vogt Faro

So, we -- and I’ll let Greg go into more detail. We're on track to deliver, but Greg, you can provide much more information.

Gregory Krzemien

Yeah. Thanks, Diane. Marco, we are still very comfortable with our ability to have a 20% growth rate in 2018.

Marco Rodriguez

And just for clarification, so the 20% plus for 2018, that's an annual, not necessarily each quarter?

Gregory Krzemien

As far as we're going to comment at this point, at an annual basis, correct.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. That’s fair. Okay. And then moving to the new product introductions or the rebranding of JetX, can you just talk a little bit about what you might be doing from a marketing standpoint to kind of drive that product a little bit further in fiscal ‘18.

Diane Vogt Faro

Peter, why don’t you take that?

Peter Davidson

Sure. So this is Pete Davidson. We have multiple efforts on different areas of the company to make that product improve. So those include an intensive campaign to sign up additional agents and other sales partners to drive that product, which includes our sales staff and sales team going out and recruiting more people. It includes an intensive, both direct marketing and social media campaign, managed by our marketing group and it also included our discussions with some of our existing partners to modify their business to include that in their product mix. And so far to date, those all seem to be bearing fruit.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. And is there a target that you're looking to hit in terms of a revenue contribution on an annualized basis for payment services side?

Peter Davidson

Nothing that we – obviously, we have our own internal targets and budgets, but nothing that we're disclosing at this point.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. That's fair. Then moving down here on to the gross margin side, in Q4 here, your gross margins dropped sequentially about 400 basis points and year-over-year about 300 basis points. Obviously, I understand that the utilities -- government utility side is much lower gross margin, but just trying to get a better sense here if this 22% gross margin in Q4 ‘17 is more of a normalized level or how we should be thinking about that as the state of Illinois starts to ramp a little more aggressively in fiscal ’18 versus where you've been historically somewhere in the 30 to mid-20 range.

Peter Davidson

This is Pete. I'll take that one. I think that what you see right now is about the business mix that we would expect to see. Obviously, a lot of it depends upon the business mix. One of the things that I would note is that we provided at the last Investor Conference and it's on our Investor website is an analysis of the company under ASC 606, which is changing revenue recognition. Previously, among the other changes that we have with regards to ASC 606, one of the changes are that do the assessments and interchange where, it was in different business groups before, it was both a revenue and an expense, which impacted margins and it created lack of clarity of margins between our units. If you go, take a look at our Investor Presentation now, you will see there was a slide as to what looks like afterwards and we did break out the margins by group. You would be able to see much better what that margin division looks like by different industry segment and so you will see that the mix of business will -- how the mix of business will impact margins.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. That’s helpful. Okay. And then shifting gears here to payroll services, just wondering, in terms of the existing customers that you've had at payroll services, can you just talk a little bit, add some color as far as how much new business you might have added from them with the different revenue or services that you provide now?

Gregory Krzemien

Sure. I’ll take a stab at that. So again, we measure our new business, looking at what we book annual run rate for customers and in 2017, we booked almost $2.4 million worth of new annualized business.

And that's up over 66% from about 1.4 million in 2016. What's even more interesting about that is a significant portion of that new business, about $1 million out of the 2.4 million is from upgrading current customers, which again I think we mentioned on prior calls, is really a significant part of the strategy that Michael Pires, the President of our HR & Payroll segment has laid out what the rest of the management of the company, focusing on the HCM, not only looking for new customers, which is critical to our growth, but also looking at almost 1500 or more of our current customer base that are really prime targets and that we've been working hard on to get them up to the HCM solution and it's been welcomed very well in our customers -- traditional long term customers that really enjoy the power of the HCM program and we're finding that to be continued source of growth.

So, we’re seeing real nice growth there. And on the attrition side, I think as Pete has mentioned, the attrition is staying very low, which we believe is also partially related to the new HCM solution being extremely competitive in the marketplace and really vacating our customers, upgrading them and making them more sticky.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. And I believe in prior calls, and I think you also mentioned here just now in your answer that you have about roughly 1500 clients or so that are, I guess, targets, where you can add more of this HCM services here to drive that new business revenue. Is that, I think in the last call, you mentioned that that was roughly, you had 25% of your existing customers were a target, is that still the same thing in terms of percentage wise of clients on the payroll services side?

Gregory Krzemien

Yes. I think still a reasonable amount, but we are finding two ways to that. Really, it's -- all our customers are enjoying it, even the smaller ones, but again the prime in our minds is customers with more than 50 employees and they are the other ones that we’re putting the heaviest emphasis on, but we are booking even small clients on the new HCM program.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. And then in terms of targeting the existing customers here for additional services, you mentioned some plans that have been put into place over the last 12 months or so where your marketing and sales efforts were a little bit more aggressive to try to show them the benefit of that service. Do you think that that has sort of, I don't want to say necessarily plateaued, but you're kind of hitting the ground at the growth rate that you're expecting from those efforts or do you think that can accelerate in fiscal ’18?

Gregory Krzemien

Pete, do you want to take that one?

Peter Davidson

Yeah. I think that will absolutely accelerate as we get into 2017 and beyond. If you take a look at one of the things that we have done is segregate our specialized sales teams into different units and so we have a small business sales team, we have a large customer sales team. We now have a sales team that's focused on going to our existing customers and selling the pieces of HCM to some of the smaller customers as Greg mentioned to go after that. We have another team that's just on relationship management to work with our larger customers to move them over into HCM. And then there's again a fifth group that's focused on adding new additional revenue products to our existing customer base as well as new customers. So, there's an absolute focus on doing that.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. And last quick question here, just kind of a capital allocation question. I know in the past, obviously, you guys have been acquisitive. Just kind of, if you can comment on the landscape there and then also how you think about that versus the internal investments that you've been making here for the last 12 to 24 months or so.

Peter Davidson

Yeah. This is Pete again. We have – our posture really has not changed with regards to acquisitions. We’re very selective in the ones that we do. We're focused on acquisitions that either add distribution, allowing us to leverage our existing products and platforms and base or ones that add product that bring us new markets and new product and new technology. The ones that we've done to date have done both of those things and we expect to do that in the future. So as we see -- we're opportunistic. So as we see opportunities, we will definitely look to take advantage of them, but I certainly -- considerable focus we have is on organic growth and that will continue.

Evan Greenberg

It’s Evan Greenberg. First question I have has to do with the excess cost of available and growth initiatives, so do you have an estimate of how much that costs you during the year and during the last quarter in terms of overall cost, are there any other programs that will potentially be rolling out like that this year? And you really haven’t been amortizing those costs, you’ve been expensing them. So just give us an idea of what it takes to get this organic growth, because I think it’s – it dampens the EBITDA and I think people are really not understanding the true growth of this company.

Gregory Krzemien

Yeah. I’ll take a shot at that and so yes, you’re absolutely correct that -- and I think Diane mentioned in her remarks that we are continuing to invest in our sales and marketing teams in order to drive that organic growth. We have had over the past few years some fits and starts with regards to the quality of our sales and marketing. I think now, we are far and far better in shape than we ever were before and a lot of those headline investments that we had to make -- had been made and are now part of our ongoing run rate. So now, we're able to leverage those significantly. I think we would expect as we go forward to add additional sales individuals.

We will continue to grow on our marketing base as we see opportunities to employ that money cost effectively. From a capital perspective, I think that the capital for the most part that we do is sustainable capital. We really only use capital either from an outside perspective to something like the state of Illinois, which required because of the quantity of integrations that needed to get done or as we develop an additional product using outside resources to do it. We try to do as much as we can internally, but we're very careful about how we do that, but want to make sure that we do the best we can to drive growth, both as I said before, organic growth as well as acquisitions.

Evan Greenberg

Okay. And one follow-up, having to do with other opportunities beyond Illinois, do you see any opportunities on the horizon that would rival Illinois or rival some of the other contacts. Any possibilities of closing some of those or announcing some of those in 2018?

Peter Davidson

This is Pete. I will take that one again. We do have an ongoing list as anybody who works in the government utility business knows. A lot of that is RFP driven and you go through the RFPs, we have a team that has got to pay the JetPay, looking at RFPs responding to them and working through those. We do believe that we have the best product in the Magic -- product in the market, our MAGIC Gateway. We are specifically built for the government utility sector and we will begin to leverage for other things, but that does give us an advantage, the stability and the uptime of our platform gives us significant advantage and our experience in other states gives us an advantage. So we do have several advantages we go and bid on these things. We are continually winning, maybe not as bigger deals as Illinois, but we are continually winning deals here and there and we would expect that to continue.

Evan Greenberg

Okay. And one final question and I'll let other people ask. The opportunities for you are vast, both because you have scale, but at the same time, you're small enough to pay attention to people. Do you find that the consolidation in the space is leading you to pick up some deals that you would not have gotten, because even though the competition would seem to be more fierce, it's less flexible.

Gregory Krzemien

So I would just turn to Diane.

Diane Vogt Faro

Yeah. I can take that. I mean, what we're seeing, yes, we are seeing consolidation in the marketplace with our competition, but we're not winning because of that. I mean, we're winning because again JetPay is unique and different in the marketplace. The customized solutions that help our customers grow. So that's what’s different. We’re not, we don't have all these hierarchies, has major companies that our competitors like in the marketplace. So we win because of our expertise, our outstanding sales leadership and our technology and that's why we win in the marketplace.

Diane Vogt Faro

Well, thank you, Takia and again thanks to everyone for joining us this morning. We look forward to speaking with you regarding our fourth quarter results, I am sorry, regarding our first quarter results and look forward to a lot of great things that you will be hearing about JetPay in the marketplace. We have some exciting news to share in the next coming months and we continue for your interest in our company. So thank you again.

Gregory Krzemien

Thanks everyone.

