Kellogg: A 3%+ Dividend Yield And Steady Payouts In A Recession

By Josh Arnold

Kellogg Company (K) has one of the longest track records of paying dividends to shareholders in the market today. Kellogg can trace its dividend payment history all the way back to 1925, paying shareholders 373 different times since then. With a dividend yield above 3%, and more than 100+ years in business, Kellogg ranks on our list of "blue-chip" dividend stocks. You can see the entire list of blue chip stocks here.

It has also joined the Dividend Achievers, a list of stocks that have at least 10 years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 261 Dividend Achievers here.

Kellogg has faced some growth challenges in the past but with a reasonable valuation, meaningful growth prospects and a strong yield, it could be a good candidate for dividend investors.

Business Overview

W.K. Kellogg founded this company back in 1906 and at the time, he focused specifically on breakfast. Since then Kellogg has grown into a global powerhouse that still counts cereal among its core products but has also expanded into other dayparts as well as various non-cereal takes on the first meal of the day. Kellogg has grown more recently into a snack food juggernaut and is nowhere near as reliant upon breakfast as it used to be.

Kellogg’s market cap is in excess of $22B today and the dividend is worth 3.2%, making Kellogg an income stock in every sense of the term. In addition, you’ve got the nearly century-long history of paying dividends to shareholders, a record of longevity that is extremely difficult to find.

Source: 2018 CAGNY conference

Kellogg’s product assortment is diverse and varied and covers a wide variety of consumer tastes. Indeed, Kellogg aims to be something to everyone. There is the assortment of salty snack brands including Cheez-It and Pringles, a myriad of breakfast choices including Special K, Eggo and Pop-Tarts, as well as health-focused brands like Kashi, Morning Star and RXBAR, which is a relatively new addition to the family. A few of Kellogg’s brands are in excess of $1B in annual revenue, a claim that very few companies can make. The idea behind the assortment is to win in every daypart while still focusing on its core of breakfast. The company’s push into snack foods in the past couple of decades has produced significant fruit and it has made Kellogg into what it is today.

Source: 2018 CAGNY conference

This chart shows the company’s journey since 2000 as it has gone from roughly 70% of its total revenue coming from cereal – and about $7B in total annual revenue – to well under half today at $13B in annual revenue. Contrary to what many people may think about the Kellogg brand – which is undoubtedly associated with breakfast – it is a truly diversified company that specializes in snacks as well as breakfast and has produced respectable levels of growth in the past couple of decades.

In addition, Kellogg has reduced its reliance upon North America over time as it has bought and built its way to growth in Europe and emerging markets. Kellogg has made gradual progress in growing its business in Asia as well as Latin America and Europe, although it is still highly sensitive to the North American market. The company’s push into these markets has been key in recent years as North America has stagnated – particularly in cereals – and this geographic diversification has helped offset some of that weakness.

Growth Prospects

The company’s recent Q4 report showed a continuation of the improvement it produced in terms of sales and margins in 2017, resetting from a few tough quarters. Total sales were up 3.5% in Q4 while currency-neutral comparable sales fell 1.5%. Those are both improvements over 2017’s full-year numbers of -0.7% and -2.6%, respectively, as Kellogg continues to see progress in its turnaround efforts.

Currency-neutral comparable sales were -4.4% in Q1 of 2017 and gradually improved as previously beleaguered brands like Pringles and Special K improved, among other catalysts. Operating margins also improved substantially in 2017, the product of Project K and zero-based budgeting, as well as the DSD transformation earlier in the year. Operating margins were up 150 bps in 2017 on these catalysts and this is a key growth driver moving forward.

Growth has been the primary concern among investors in Kellogg for years now. The company is a consumer staple, of course, so you’ll never see enormous amounts of growth over the long term. However, with acquisitions and a bit of organic growth, Kellogg can produce strong total returns for shareholders.

Kellogg has a variety of ways it is attacking the growth problem and it couldn’t come at a better time; the North American cereal market has been weakening for years and the company has taken the brunt of the decline.

First, it is trying to get its core, existing brands “right” in order to grow its cash cows. What does getting the brands “right” mean? It is a variety of things that impact how consumers experience and perceive the brand as well as making sure they think of Kellogg brands when they may not have before.

One way Kellogg is doing this is by removing things that people don’t want in food and adding things that they do. As an example, the Eggo brand has had artificial flavors removed and coloring is now coming from natural sources. This helps consumers perceive the product as more natural and therefore healthier, which is a powerful trend all food producers are trying to capitalize on.

In addition, it is adding things like more nuts to its Crunchy Nut cereal or more berries to its Special K brand cereal. It has also done things like adding chocolate flavors to its Frosted Flakes and more frosting to its Pop-Tarts. After all, taste is what consumers make purchasing decisions on above all others and Kellogg wants to make sure its products are in the mix when consumers are making those critical decisions.

Another growth avenue for the company’s core brands is in packaging. We all know that buying in more bulk generally leads to lower unit prices so it follows that when buying single-serve portions, the unit price should be higher. In other words, companies can sell the same amount of product for more money if packaged in a to-go container or in smaller servings. Kellogg is using this method – not unlike Coca-Cola (KO) is – in order to drive margins higher. Kellogg produces just 7% of its volume in single-serve packages so there is some white space here for it to continue to build that business away from what you’d traditionally associate with Kellogg products; big, bulky, inexpensive products.

Source: 2018 CAGNY conference

Kellogg has been using M&A to buy into brands that afford it some growth while using its manufacturing and distribution might to expand those brands exponentially in a lot of cases. The company’s RXBAR brand showed enormous growth in 2017, as did a variety of others. This is a key piece of Kellogg’s growth equation going forward because fancy packaging, product line extensions and other alterations can only go so far. Kellogg will continue to invest in M&A because it has unequivocally worked well for it in the recent past.

Finally, Kellogg is investing heavily in its emerging markets portfolio, as it has been for decades now. The big push in these markets has been for snack brands through M&A but also in introducing brands like Pringles into new territories. With Kellogg’s enormous portfolio of brands and penchant for M&A spending, the white space for emerging markets to continue to drive growth is substantial.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

Kellogg’s competitive advantages include its enormous assortment of brands, its established leadership positions in the breakfast and snack categories, and its ability purchase small brands and expand them globally. There are a lot of companies that make breakfast and snack food but Kellogg enjoys a suite of brands that are not only successful here at home, but are being expanded abroad as well. Its global distribution network also affords Kellogg the ability to scale quickly anywhere in the world, providing those brands to new customers anywhere.

Kellogg’s willingness to go out and buy growth is an advantage as well as the company’s core markets have stagnated in recent years. All of means that Kellogg is extremely resistant to recessions. Kellogg’s earnings-per-share during and after the Great Recession are below:

2007 earnings-per-share of $2.76 (increase of 10% from 2006)

2008 earnings-per-share of $2.99 (increase of 8%)

2009 earnings-per-share of $3.16 (increase of 6%)

2010 earnings-per-share of $3.30 (increase of 4%)

Incredibly, Kellogg actually increased its EPS every year during this time frame. The gains aren’t huge – ranging from 4% to 10% – but keep in mind what was going on during this time. This was the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression and thousands of companies suffered mightily as a result. Kellogg, on the other hand, managed to grow revenue almost every year and produce meaningful EPS increases. This is the very definition of recession-resistant and that in and of itself is a competitive advantage as well. Owning Kellogg helps you sleep well at night because if you just look at the company’s financials, you probably cannot even tell when a recession is occurring.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Kellogg is expected to earn $4.60 this year, and at the current price, that puts the PE at 13.7. That is below its 10-year average PE of 16.8, which indicates the stock is undervalued.

Source: ValueLine

Given expected EPS growth rates in the 6% to 8% range per management guidance, a multiple of 15 is about right. In other words, the valuation could provide a modest boost to shareholder returns moving forward. In addition to earnings growth and valuation expansion, dividends will add to shareholder returns.

Source: Investor relations

Obviously, the dividend is a big draw here and this chart from the company’s investor relations site shows why. Kellogg, as mentioned above, has paid dividends to shareholders since 1925 and the growth in just the past 50 years has been outstanding. We can see that Kellogg hasn’t raised its payout every year and thus, isn’t part of the more exclusive Dividend Aristocrats or even Dividend Kings for that reason. However, Kellogg’s dividend history is very impressive in its own right and importantly, its current yield is in excess of 3%. That’s a big draw for income investors in today’s market that is full of overpriced dividend stocks; Kellogg still offers relative value and a nice yield along with that recession resistance.

From a total return perspective, management has given us its targets it intends to hit, giving shareholders the roadmap for the coming years.

Source: 2018 CAGNY conference

We can see that net sales are expected to grow 1% to 3%, adjusted EPS should grow 6% to 8% and the dividend is only expected to be 2% to 3%. Kellogg can rather easily achieve all of these numbers as it has a number of growth initiatives mentioned earlier in order to spur sales, it is working on margins via pricing and mix, reducing its costs via Project K and zero-based budgeting as well as expanding capacity on core brands like Pringles.

In addition, the buyback has slowly dwindled the share count, providing a small tailwind to EPS. In other words, these estimates are very reasonable and when taken together, total shareholder return of 8% to 11% annually is attractive given Kellogg’s safety in tough economic times.

Final Thoughts

Kellogg has made itself a high-yield, safe income stock to own at any time in the economic cycle. Its very nature as a consumer staple means huge growth numbers aren’t a reasonable expectation, but at the same time, stocks that produce huge growth often suffer enormously during recessions. Kellogg is a nice choice as a core holding in an income portfolio with its high current yield and prospects for more dividend growth ahead. Management is highly engaged in terms of finding the next years’ sources of growth and one can reasonably expect targets of 8% to 11% in total shareholder return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.