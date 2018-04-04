adidas: Intrinsic Valuation Shows No Margin Of Safety

In this article, I am going to calculate a fair value for adidas using the present value of future cash flows.

Another Look At The Business

I have recently shared my thoughts on adidas’s (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) results in Q4 and the current conditions of its business, which looks in good shape for sure, although it shouldn’t be analyzed superficially by investors. So far, I have looked at adidas’s valuation only in relative terms (at least in my Seeking Alpha’s articles), comparing the stock’s trading multiples to those of its main peers, such as Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UAA)(UA).

In this article, I want to change my approach and try to estimate a reasonable Fair Value for adidas without looking at the peers’ multiples, but performing an intrinsic valuation of the business based on the present value of the company’s future cash flows. Before starting, I invite you to read my previous article on adidas here, as it will help you to understand my view on the stock even better.

Starting from these premises, I think there are some important things we need to mention before starting to throw numbers into our DCF model. The first aspect we should analyze is the context in which adidas currently operates and how we arrived there.

adidas has enjoyed years of fast growth led by the increasing popularity of its sneakers, mainly as a result of the successful implementation of a strategy that involved endorsement contracts with famous stars such as Kanye West. adidas’s success in the implementation of this partially new business model allowed the German company to gain market share at the expense of its competitors, including industry leader Nike, even in the United States, a market largely dominated by Nike.

In more recent times, we have seen that the business’s growth is expected to decline moderately, as the management is forecasting a 10% revenue growth rate for this year against almost a 15% increase reported last year. In my previous article, I explained why I think that 10% growth rate is still a bit aggressive. One of the reasons why I am more conservative is the recent weakness I noticed in the alternative datasets I monitor. Let me give you an example.

If we try to measure the organic interest for adidas, the results don’t show any particular strength for the brand. The chart below plots the 26-week moving average of the YoY variation in search interest for adidas based on Google Trends data. The red line tracks searches in the United States, while the yellow line tracks them globally. Both indicators have turned into negative territory in the past few months, which clearly indicates that fewer people are actually interested in adidas’s products in comparison to the same period of last year.

Considering the negative trend in customers’ interest for the brand, which is partially confirmed by the deceleration indicated by the management’s guidance, I think investors shouldn’t be too aggressive when modeling adidas’s future growth, as the recent performance may be hardly replicable in the next few years.

In order to understand the company’s prospects, we also need to understand the underlying forces in the business and how they will affect sales and margins. One of these underlying forces is the secular growth of the eCommerce channel, which doesn’t seem to be something stoppable or under the control of single retailers. adidas, like Nike and other peers, is pushing eCommerce expansion through its own platforms, which has a positive effect on the company’s margins. As I explained in my previous article:

The Direct-To-Consumer Channel is definitely accretive to margins. Brands that grow the percentage of sales in this channel increase margins because the company is able to cut middle-men costs and book a higher gross profit on each sale. adidas, in particular, clearly stated that a significant part of the 120bps expansion in gross margin occurred in 2017 was a result of the increasing penetration of the eCommerce channel. This positive force is expected to persist, as the eCommerce business grew 57% in 2017, and is expected to grow to approximately €4 billion in 2020, from the current €1.5 billion, which translates into a 38% CAGR.

This is only part of the margin equation. On the other side, we have to consider the potentially dilutive effect of the increasing penetration in some regions where the company’s margins are particularly high at the moment, such as China. Let me explain this better. In China, the company reports an incredibly high operating margin of 35%, which according to the management’s own words is not a sustainable level in the long term, as the company’s expansion in lower-tier cities and other segments of the market will determine a slow return to more reasonable levels.

We will have to take all these factors in mind when we model the revenue growth and operating margins to use in our DCF model.

Estimates and DCF model

Starting from the consideration above, I think a 10% revenue growth may be a bit too aggressive. I think the company is facing hard comparisons with the previous year and alternative datasets don’t show particular strength in organic interest for the brand. In my model, I forecast a 9% revenue growth in 2019, which I still consider a bit aggressive considering the recent trends, and expect the outperformance compared with Nike to slowly disappear in the following years.

In particular, I expect adidas’s growth rate to converge with Nike’s 7.6% growth rate two years from now and I estimate a similar rate for the following years, driven by a strong growth in emerging markets thanks to the favorable economic and demographic conditions. After the first five years, I am going to model a moderate decline in the growth rate until 2027, the year when adidas’s growth and the terminal growth rate will converge. I used the 10-year bond yield as a proxy of the terminal growth rate as suggested by Damodaran but I used the 10-year US treasury bond instead of the Eurozone equivalent, due to the extremely low yield.

Regarding margins, I can’t ignore the fact that adidas’s EBIT margin has never risen above the 10.7% level, but I am still going to model an EBIT margin expansion that takes into account some operating leverage and cost efficiencies in line with what happened in the past decade. Margin expansion to those levels requires a solid improvement in the competitive position in North America, where adidas is still relatively small in comparison to Nike despite the recent progress.

I also have to take into account the margin-accretive effect of growth in the eCommerce channel, since the DTC business brings higher gross margins thanks to the lack of middle-men costs. I estimate this effect to be between 5 and 10bps per year for adidas. Based on these premises, my expectations for adidas’s revenue growth and operating margin are the following:

Source: Author's calculations, numbers in € million

Starting from these assumptions, we can start to build our DCF model to estimate adidas’s fair value based on the present value of its future cash flows:



Source: Author's calculations

A few clarifications on the DCF model:

The cost of equity was calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model, using the 10-year yield in the Euro Area as a risk-free rate.

The Beta was calculated on the DAX, using 6-year weekly data.

The cost of debt was estimated using the ratio between interest expenses and financial debt.

The Terminal Value is calculated assuming a 2.8% perpetuity growth, using the risk-free rate as a proxy of terminal growth as suggested by Damodaran.

I adjusted the value of total debt adding the present value of operating leases, since these off-balance items should be considered as financial obligations too. The discount rate used is the same for financial debt and operating leases (3.13%).

Based on these assumptions, adidas’s fair value is €164, significantly below the current trading price of €195.

Conclusion

adidas is surely living a good moment, but both the management’s guidance and the indicators of organic interest for the brand suggest a deceleration is coming. Even assuming that the company will grow in line with Nike for the foreseeable future, and forecasting a modest but constant margin expansion each year until 2027, the current stock price shows no margin of safety based on the present value of the company’s future cash flows.

