Closed-End Fund RQI - Let This CEF Manage Your REITs Exposure

The long term capital gains that this fund pays out rather than the income it earns should help ease the tax burdens.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) is a fund offered from Cohen & Steers, an investment company that was established in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers. They were the first investment company to specialize in listed real estate and eventually as the global real estate market evolved they expanded operations to Europe and Asia Pacific, forming the industry's largest global investment team dedicated to real estate securities. Cohen and Steers (CNS) listed on the NYSE in 2004 and as of December 31, 2017, they had $62.1 billion in assets under management.

I think RQI should be the closed-end fund that people could utilize to gain exposure to real estate investment trusts ((REITs)). There definitely are great individual REITs out there such as, Realty Income Corporation (O) and Ventas, Inc. (VTR), but I believe RQI is a perfect candidate for a CEF to diversify your REIT exposure. RQI should be kept on your radar if you want REIT exposure without keeping up on all the homework that individual securities require.

The funds website shows RQI has a primary investment objective of high current income through investments in real estate securities with a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation. The fund as of 1/31/18 has $1.7 billion in managed assets utilizing 26.47% in leverage, with an expense ratio of 1.88%. This fund has an inception date of February 28, 2002, a NAV on 4/3/18 of $12.04 and a market price that is at $11.90 giving RQI a discount of only -1.76%. It's 1-year average discount is -6.39% giving it a 1 year z-score of 2.70, meaning it is richly valued at this time.

Performance



Source - Cohen & Steers

Looking at the chart above I pulled from the fund's website you can see YTD the fund is definitely under pressure like the rest of the interest rate sensitive investments (e.g. utilities, bonds) YTD RQI is actually lagging worse than it's benchmark but when comparing to the 1, 3, 5, and 10 year total returns it is outperforming. Although, RQI is also showing slight under performance since inception to it's benchmark but when looking at the S&P 500 it's interesting that RQI is outperforming the S&P, the Equity REIT Index is also outperforming the S&P.

The benchmark FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index is a free-float adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of U.S. equity REITs. Constituents of the index include all tax-qualified REITs with more than 50 percent of total assets in qualifying real estate assets other than mortgages secured by real property.

Past performance cannot be used to predict future results but I would have been more than satisfied with an almost 9% return if I had invested in RQI at it's inception and beating the S&P over that same time.

Distributions

RQI uses a manged distribution policy that seeks to deliver the funds long term total return potential through regular monthly distributions declared quarterly. When looking at the February section 19 notice it shows that 100% of the distribution has been estimated to come from realized long-term capital gains and when looking at the December 2017 section 19 notice it shows an estimated 69.49% of the distribution came from realized long-term capital gains and 30.51% had come from net investment income.

When a fund distributes realized capital gains it is seen as a benefit because long term capital gains are taxed at a lower rate than income. Their annual report is showing net unrealized appreciation at $512,299,076, while this has most likely decreased by evidence of the NAV declining this year. The approximately $512 million unrealized appreciation is still a significant chunk of unrealized gains in this fund meaning, they can continue to realize these gains to keep paying out the lower taxed capital gains. Everyone's tax situation is different so don't draw any conclusions before talking to a tax professional.

Source - cefconnect

RQI began as a monthly paying CEF and then in 2008-17 went to a quarterly paying fund and subsequently changed back to monthly distributions on September 15, 2016. The board of directors adopted the monthly distributions to better align the fund with its peers. The board announces quarterly what the fund will be distributing out for the following three months.

Sector Holdings

Source - Cohen & Steers

The current holdings are spread out across all real estate sectors adding plenty of diversification. For example the struggling retailers or as they name them here, the "Regional Mall" and "Shopping Center" sectors which have stiff competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers digging into their profitability. In 2017 retailers filed for bankruptcy at a record rate last year and 2018 is suggested to match or exceed last years record levels according to businessinsider.com, blaming an over saturation of physical retail stores.

Then you have the 15% in "Apartment" that seems to be the bright spot, as well as "Office" and "Data Centers" sectors. The apartment sector had strong demand with multifamily developers opening a very high number of new units and still having occupancy remaining high as the demand for apartment rentals continued to grow. The National Real Estate Investor website saying developers are finishing new apartments at a rate approaching 400,000 a year.

And then you have the data centers that were among the strongest performers in 2017, taken right from the RQI Annual Report stating, with the continued adoption of cloud computing and rising digital media consumption increasing the need for data storage and computing power. They also clearly state that the overweight in data centers was one of the important contributors to the funds relative performance for 2017.

These are strong statements and makes me feel good about RQI being in the right sectors.

Top Holdings

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) was the top holding at the end of December. SPG is a commercial real estate company, it's the largest shopping mall operator in America. Their 2017 Annual Report shows that they achieved a 2% increase in consolidated revenue to $5.539 billion, funds from operations (FFO) also grew to $4.021 billion or increasing 6% from the prior year showing that even in a sluggish sector some growth is possible when the right management is in place.

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) is the second highest allocated holding at 4.69% and is one of the exciting data center holdings that RQI management pointed out. According to EQIX's fourth quarter and full year 2017 results showing that in 2017 they increased revenue to $4.4 billion or an increase of 21% year-over-year and adjusted fund from operation (AFFO) showing an increase of 33% year-over-year to $1,437 million. EQIX is giving 2018 guidance of 15% increased revenues from continuing operations and they are projecting AFFO will grow 14%.

Conclusion

I believe this is a strong fund that will have years of success ahead of it, however, with that said I think it is overvalued at this time. With the 1 year z-score of 2.7, the 6 month at 2.3, and even the 3 month z-score at 1.5 it's clear that RQI has become overvalued. Looking at it's long term history, this fund almost always trades at a steeper discount. I believe it's not necessarily that the market price has risen over the last 6 months because it has not, but the fact that the NAV has indeed declined 7.33% over the last 6 months and the market price only declining approximately 3% over that same period.

If you are currently holding RQI, I would continue to hold. This is a CEF that I have on my watch list; if or when the discount opens up a little bit more I will be a buyer. No need for me to rush into this name as I believe there will be a more opportune time to purchase.

Any questions or comments on RQI are very welcome and appreciated or any other CEFs you may be interested in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a long position in RQI.