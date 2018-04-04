Bank Of America Looks Fairly Priced From An Intrinsic Value Perspective

Bank of America appears to have bright prospects, but I think that it is priced in and the stock looks fairly priced.

The restructuring of their U.S. domestic mortgage book looks to be complete, and growth should resume.

Background

This is the fourth article in a 4 part series on the U.S. diversified banking sector. In the first article I set the scene by reviewing the key banking sector metrics. The second article valued JPMorgan (JPM), the third article valued Wells Fargo (WFC), and in this article I am going to develop an intrinsic value for Bank of America (BAC).

Intrinsic Value Approach

I will use a Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) approach to value the equity in the bank where I assume that the excess cash is eventually returned to shareholders in the form of dividends. I will use a 3-stage model with high and constant growth in the first stage, followed by declining growth in the second stage and finally a mature, constant growth in the terminal stage.

In order to calculate the bank’s intrinsic value, I need to:

Estimate the cash that will be generated by future operations.

Estimate how much needs to be reinvested back into the business to support growth.

Determine how long it will take to reach stable growth.

Estimate the risks associated with the strategy so that I can apply an appropriate discount to the cash flows.

I think that the financial sector is one of the more challenging to value using an intrinsic value approach. There are many ways to derive the inputs – I like to focus on the bank’s loan book and the returns on the loan book. In my opinion, for traditional banks, the loan book is the major source of revenues. So in this approach I will estimate the:

Growth of the gross loan book.

Pre-tax return on the loan book.

Amount of reinvestment required to fund the growth.

Price of risk (or the bank’s cost of equity) to discount the future cash flows.

Forecast Growth

I will use the data from my first article in this series to help me establish a scenario for this valuation.

The two major segments that U.S. banks lend into are the consumer segment (which includes home mortgages, personal loans, car loans, credit cards, etc) and the corporate segment (business and public sector). The table below was constructed using data from the U.S. Federal Reserve and data from Bank of America’s 10-K filings. It shows the total level of bank lending over the last 5 years and the rolling 5 year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in total lending. I have also placed Bank of America’s total gross loan 5 year rolling CAGR alongside for comparison.

The data is indicating that the market rate of loan growth has potentially peaked and although still growing, it is now growing at a slower rate. I think that the market can continue to grow well above the long-term trend for the next 2 years before slowing down to about long run GDP growth by year 5.

Since 2010, Bank of America has been progressively shrinking its consumer loan book (they have been reducing their exposure to the U.S. mortgage market), but the rate of decline has now stopped. I suspect that Bank of America has been able to clean up its loan book and is now in a position to grow at a rate in line with the market.

My market loan growth forecast is:

Loan Book Profitability

I next have to estimate what returns Bank of America will make on their loan book. In this instance I am going to use Bank of America’s total tangible assets as a proxy for its loan book, and I am going to use the total profit before tax in the numerator.

From my first article I established the returns from the 50 largest global banks by market capitalization. I have broken the data down into a distribution so that we can see where Bank of America sits relative to the other banks:

Bank of America’s pre-tax return on tangible assets has the following history:

Last year (2017) = 1.32%

Median of last 5 years (2013 to 2017) = 1.07%

Median of last 10 years (2008 to 2017) = 0.30%

Bank of America’s pre-tax return on tangible assets has been rising since 2015 – along a similar trajectory to JPMorgan (although not as high). Bank of America currently has the same Net Interest Margin as JPMorgan but I think that there at least 2 areas where Bank of America falls short in its comparison with JPMorgan:

Non-Performing Loans – JPMorgan does a superb job at managing its credit risk as demonstrated by its low Non-Performing loan ratio (0.69% of total gross loan value relative to Bank of America’s 0.91%).

Non-Interest Revenues – JPMorgan has a higher proportion of very profitable Non-Interest Revenues to Tangible Assets (2.00% versus Bank of America 1.93%).

As a result, I forecast that for Bank of America, the long term level for pre-tax return on tangible assets over an entire economic cycle is 1.2 ± 0.1% (I used their 2016 result as a marker for a mid-cycle rate), which places them in the top half for the largest banks in the world.

Required Reinvestment to Support Growth

I now have to think about the amount of reinvestment that Bank of America will need to make in order to grow its loan book.

The investment required to grow an industrial company is new capital to be invested in items such as plant and equipment, research and development, etc plus any increases in working capital. However, for a bank, it is quite different.

The financial sector regulator insists that all banks hold a level of equity commensurate with the size of its asset base. Unfortunately we need to go through some technical stuff here.

The regulator specifies that some equity components are discounted (due to the riskiness of some assets), whilst at the same time the total value of some assets are also discounted because they have very low risk. The result is called the Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio. It is defined as Common Tier 1 Equity divided by the value of Risk Weighted Assets. If you want to understand more about this requirement here is a link to a paper written by Capgemini Consulting.

In my first article I created a distribution of the 50 largest banks’ Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) Ratio:

In Bank of America’s latest 10-K the company reported that its ratio is currently 11.9%.

Although the US Federal Reserve has not set a long term target for the ratio, many other regulators around the world have. There is a conservative view that a potential target could be the current 75th percentile of the largest banks (here is a link to a paper issued by the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority).

Consequently, I have forecast that Bank of America, within 5 years, will need to have a CET 1 Ratio of 13.75 ± 0.5%. This determines the amount of reinvestment required by the bank.

Risk Discount

We are almost there. I need to think about what is an appropriate cost of equity for the Financial sector. The inputs into the calculation are:

US Sector leveraged beta = 1.22 (this was the average levered beta from my sector screen for US-based banks – note that surprisingly the non-US banks currently have a much lower levered beta).

US 10 year risk free rate = 2.883% (this was the rate at the date of valuation).

Equity Risk Premium = 4.96% (data from Professor Damodaran)

In summary, I think that Bank of America’s current cost of equity is 8.93%.

Over the long term, allowing for the levered beta to drift up towards the market average of 1.0, I expect that the cost of equity will be 7.84% ± 0.25%.

Tax, Executive Options, Warrants and Preference Share Dividends

There is still a little bit of tidying up to do before I am ready to crunch the model.

I have used the tax rate forecast by Bank of America at their 2017 earnings’ presentation of 20%.

I need to estimate the value of the Executive options, outstanding share Warrants, and I also need to estimate the future annual Preference Share dividend.

Using a Black-Scholes model with the information from Bank of America’s 10-K

I valued the Executive options at $27 M.

I valued the combined A & B Warrants at $3,454 M.

I have estimated that the future total Preference Share dividend payment based on the information from the last 10-K to be $1,348 M per year (based on the current 3 month LIBOR rate of 2.13%).

Valuation Model Output

All right, we are now ready to crunch the model as we have everything that we need to be able to complete the valuation.

Now you will have noticed that in all of the key inputs to the model I have estimated a range of values. My ability to forecast a single point estimate is probably not very good, but I think that I have a much greater chance of being correct if I can forecast a range of values. In my model I have estimated that any outcome within the range is equally likely.

The model looks like:

This modelling approach allows me to use a Monte Carlo simulation with 20,000 iterations to estimate Bank of America’s intrinsic value. The result from my model has the following range:

The power of the Monte Carlo simulation is in helping us to understand which variables drive the variation (or spread) in the valuation. In this particular model, it is most sensitive to changes in the pre-tax return on tangible assets (it accounts for 82% of the spread in the expected value) and the stable cost of equity (it accounts for 11% of the spread).

For me, this is the power of the Discounted Cash Flow analysis. It forces us to think deeply about the key variables which drive the business being valued.

At the time of writing the share price for Bank of America was $29.52, and based on my estimates I think that the stock is FAIRLY PRICED. I am currently not a holder of Bank of America shares, but I would buy them at around $20.

Thank you for reading this article. Any feedback and questions will be promptly responded to. Until next time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.