Eclipse Resources Is Up For Sale

The emphasis on increasing laterals and increasing the percentage of oil produced is intriguing and possibly very profitable for shareholders.

On March 26, 2018, Eclipse Resources (ECR) announced that it had retained Jefferies and Co. to explore alternatives that would maximize the value of the company.

Most likely this was caused by the recent significant drop in stock price shown above. This primarily gas producer in the Utica Shale and the Marcellus Shale has felt the brunt of the market hostility towards gas producers despite some remarkable cash flow progress last year.

Management recently began to emphasize liquids production (particularly oil), which could bode well for investors this year. Yet despite all the financial progress, a buyout of the company appears unlikely. Instead, this company may elect to do some more accretive acquisitions to bolster the gas economics that increase the company's chances of long-term survival in a very depressed gas industry.

Insiders for their part appear to be fairly motivated to increase the value of the company stock. The acquired shares appear to be fairly substantial no matter how they were acquired. The purchases appear to be fairly significant and far outweigh the more numerous sales.

Probably the largest hurdle by far is that the company only recently posted a profit. The previous four years showed considerable losses. The years prior to 2015 were years before the sizable oil price decline. But this gas producer has obviously suffered with low gas pricing for some time. The Marcellus may be known for its low costs but sometimes commodity prices can be daunting even for low-cost producers.

The company has only posted decent cash flow in two out of the five years shown above. The cash flow shown above barely services the debt load. Should commodity pricing again decline, this company could have an onerous debt burden. That possibility makes this company a little more speculative than most.

Management claims to have overcome the lower commodity pricing by drilling exceptionally long lateral wells to lower production costs. There may be further efficiencies to be gained by increasing the amount produced. That led to the announcement of an evaluation of all the alternatives as well as the retention of Jefferies.

This primarily gas producer intends to materially alter the mix of gas and oil produced. The acreage is clearly available for this transition. Cash flow should therefore continue to grow despite the weak gas market pricing. The company also intends to live within cash flow this year. There is a joint venture to help rein in cash expenditures. Management further stated that the budget could be decreased in the second half of the year if commodity prices do not justify the capital expenditures.

Previously, the company acquired the "Flat Castle" area for an all-stock transaction of about $93 million. That acquisition helped delever the balance sheet and added some production. The deal also provided an option to purchase the gas plant processing the production. Eclipse may need some more deals like this to bolster its production and cash flow. Acquisitions for stock may also be the way for the company to gain the size needed to compete better in the industry.

Right now, the enterprise value of the company approximates $900 million. The enterprise value is about 8 times the value of the cash flow shown above. That multiple would be cheap for a fast growing company. But the market is aware that Eclipse must spend more than its cash flow to grow. That is not a very popular growth strategy with Mr. Market. Therefore, the stock could be fully valued at the currently depressed levels.

In short, management may be able to do more to increase the value of the company than any acquirer could do for shareholders. Management appears to have an attractive forward-looking growth strategy. However, these wells are expensive so not that many can be drilled with the capital budget planned. But the increase in returns appear attractive. Mr. Market may be waiting for a proven track record. A potential acquirer may look for the same thing.

This bolsters the case for some more all-stock deals to increase production and possibilities. Once management has a track record for creating value then other possibilities may emerge.

The stock itself appears to be fully valued unless management can fully demonstrate to the satisfaction of the market the possibilities shown above. This company needs to acquire other companies to grow into the management-imagined economies of scale. Both the liquids emphasis and the increasing IRRs offer some intriguing future possibilities. This stock could well demonstrate above-average growth from current pricing. But the lack of a previous profitable track record and lack of adequate cash flow does make the company an above-average risk.

