Should You Buy Colgate-Palmolive And Its Consecutive Years Of Dividend Growth?

Investment Thesis

Colgate-Palmolive Corporation’s (CL) business is geographically diversified across the globe. It has a strong presence in many emerging markets and has a long runway of growth in these markets. The company is well-managed with an excellent track record of gross margin expansion and consecutive years of dividend increase. However, its shares are fairly valued. Hence, investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Reasons why we like Colgate-Palmolive and its Business

Geographically Diversified

Colgate’s revenue is geographically diversified across the five continents. As can be seen from the chart below, not one single continent represents more than one quarter of its total revenue. This is beneficial as it reduces the impact of any unfavourable event (e.g. economic recession, war, etc.) in one region on its revenue and earnings. This is evident in its recent earnings as a decelerating revenue growth rate in developed markets is offset by a strong growth rate in its emerging market.

Emerging Markets will provide long runway of growth

Many of Colgate’s products have leading market positions in many emerging countries. For example, its toothpaste has about 55% market share in India, 73% of market share in Brazil, and 30% of market share in China. Population growth in the emerging markets (see chart below) is expected to grow rapidly in the next few decades. Colgate should have a long runway of growth in the emerging markets (Emerging markets already made up about 50% of its total sales).

Efficiency program will generate significant savings

Colgate has a program to improve its operating efficiency. The areas of focus include streamline global functions, and optimize global supply chain and facilities. The company expects to generate savings of about $500 to $575 million after tax by the end of 2019. This is equivalent to a savings of about $0.56 to $0.65 per share.

An Excellent Track Record of Gross Margin Expansion

Colgate has an excellent track record of improving its gross margin. As can be seen from the chart below, its gross margin has increased from below 40% in 1985 to 60% in 2017. This margin expansion is due to the company’s competitive edge and leading position. In addition, management has done an excellent job controlling the direct costs of goods.

55 Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase

Colgate has an excellent track record of dividend growth. In fact, the company has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years. In the past two decades, its annual dividend has grown from $0.24 per share in 1996 to $1.59 per share in 2017. This is a growth rate of 563%.

Colgate just raised its quarterly dividend by $0.02 per share (or an increase of 5%). Its dividend yield is about 2.4%. Colgate’s dividend is well protected by its strong free cash flow generation. The company’s payout ratio is about 61% and 59% in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

But we are concerned about the following

While Colgate has a long runway of growth in many emerging markets, investors need to be aware that these markets are more volatile than developed markets. An economic depression in many of these markets can lead to a sudden reduction in demand. In addition, foreign exchange rate can swing quite a bit in many of these markets.

Fairly Valued

Colgate is currently trading at a price to forward earnings ratio of 22.1x. This is slightly below its 5-year average of 21.7x. Its current enterprise value (“EV”) to EBITDA ratio of 16.1x is also slightly below its 5-year average of 16.6x.

Let us look at Colgate’s valuation from a future growth perspective. The consensus of Colgate’s fiscal 2019 earnings is $3.43 per share. At today’s price of $70.95, its price to 2018 earnings ratio is 20.7x. This is just about 1.5x below its 5-year average. Hence, we believe Colgate is fairly valued.

Investor Takeaway

Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue is geographically diversified and has a long runway of growth in the emerging markets. The company is well managed with an excellent track record of gross margin expansion and consecutive years of dividend increase. However, its shares are fairly valued. Since the market is quite volatile lately, investors may want to wait for a pullback so that they have higher margin of safety.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

