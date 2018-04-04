Spotify Is A Great Growth Prospect

April 3rd was a big day for investors who are music fans. During the day, Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), the parent company of Spotify USA Inc. and other similar subsidiaries, went public. The market’s reception for the world’s largest premium-based streaming service was upbeat, giving the entity a nice first day with its shares in the hands of the public. Generally speaking, I am skeptical of tech-based service firms because I tend to believe they will never achieve the growth the market prices in, but in the case of Spotify I must say that the firm’s prospects from here look appealing.

A look at Spotify

Shares of Spotify soared to as high as $169 on April 3rd after opening at $165.90. However, its closing price of $149.01 was still nearly 13% above its $132 reference price. In all, the company’s first day values it at $26.4 billion, but one interesting point investors should keep in mind is that, unlike most companies that go public, this business did not actually raise capital from its offering. Instead, all it did was list its existing shares on the market, allowing current holders to cash out if they so desire.

In the image above, you can see the hierarchical structure set up by management over time. Investors who hold stock in the streaming service technically own a piece of the parent business that, itself, owns the subsidiaries listed. But what does this ownership entail for shareholders?

By acquiring stock in the streaming business, market participants are nabbing a social network and marketplace that, according to management, had 157 million MAUs (monthly active users) at the end of 2017. As you can see in the graph above, this represents a sizable increase over the 123 million in 2016 and the 91 million seen in 2015. Through its user base, Spotify distributes over 35 million tracks of music to users who, last year, consumed 39.8 billion content hours, or about 253.5 hours per user. In the graph below, you can see that this represents a large increase over the 17.4 billion content hours (or 191.2 million per user) seen two years earlier.

Today, about 36% of the company’s user consumption comes from 3.2 billion user-created playlists that stream more than 500 million times each day. This doesn’t count the 484 million podcast listeners and other ways in which customers and artists alike benefit from the platform. Many of Spotify’s listeners appear to start off as ad-supported ones, of which the company has 90 million today, but while this creates a modest amount of revenue and finally turned profitable on a gross margin basis in 2017, it serves as a feeder into the real money-maker for the firm.

As of the end of its 2017 fiscal year, Spotify had 71 million premium subscribers on its platform. As you can see in the image above, this represents a major upswing of 47.9% compared to the 48 million in 2016 and is 153.6% above the paltry 28 million seen in 2015. At the end of the first quarter of 2015, that figure was just 18 million. In the images below, you can see that not only does this represent the bulk of revenue for the firm, the gross margins outclass ad-supported revenue and have grown over the past three years from 15% to 22%. Over 60% of the users who become premium subscribers were once classed as MAUs under its ad-supported scheme. According to management, its size today is nearly twice as large as the premium subscriber base believed to be under the Apple Music banner run by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

It should also be mentioned here that Spotify’s MAU composition is highly desirable. As the image below shows, an impressive 61% of its users are between 18 and 34 years of age (roughly the age range of Millennials). A further 10% are under 18. Investors will need to watch these numbers to ensure the business can capture the younger generation over time, but so long as the firm continues to receive a large portion of its MAUs from America’s youth, its business is staying relevant to the times and will create enduring value.

Cash flow is growing and there’s a lot of upside

Thanks to its growing premium customers, Spotify has done well to see is cash flow improve. As the chart below shows, operating cash flow for the firm grew from a negative 38 million euros in 2015 to a positive 179 million euros last year. Free cash flow has seen a similar swing, rising from a net outflow of 92 million euros in 2015 to a net inflow of 109 million euros in 2017. Sure, EBITDA last year was -324 million euros, which was worse than each of its prior two years, but at the end of the day what matters is cash flow for any business.

Not only are Spotify’s cash flow figures improving as revenue has grown from 1.94 billion euros in 2015 to 4.09 billion euros in 2017, but other fundamental metrics indicate that the company’s customer base is becoming entrenched. Take a look, for instance, at the image below. In it, you can see that premium subscriber churn declined from 6.9% per month in the first quarter of 2016 to 5.1% in the last quarter of 2017. This trend suggests not only a commitment by premium subscribers to the business, it also shows that they feel they are receiving more bang for their buck over time.

Moving forward, it’s hard to believe that Spotify’s growth is going to slow materially. In the chart below, you can see that its largest customer base is in Europe with 58 million MAUs (28 million of whom are premium subscribers). This is followed by 51 million (including 22 million that are premium subscribers) in North America, and a further 33 million (with 14 million as premium subscribers) in Latin America. The population of the US alone is around 326 million, while Europe’s population stands at 742 million. This gives a lot of upside for the business even if management can get a large hold in either one.

An interesting case can be seen by looking at the US. Last year, only 35.3 million Americans paid for a subscription to a music service, which comes out to about 10.8% of the population. However, that figure, as shown below, represents a nice increase over 2016’s 22.7 million subscribers. 65% of the US music industry’s revenue for the year came from streaming services and that totaled an impressive $5.7 billion. Even a doubling of streaming from today’s level would be a modest portion of the population and would likely grow sales in this space materially.

What’s missing from this, though, is its focus on the rest of the world. Management reported that everywhere else on the planet has, in aggregate, only 16 million MAUs, with 6 million representing premium subscribers. This gives Spotify tremendous upside, and one way the firm may have already found to benefit from the developing world is through its partnership with TME (Tencent Music Entertainment Group).

Last year, TME, a subsidiary of Tencent that handles the company’s karaoke and music streaming services, swapped shares with Spotify so that each would own a slice of the other (along with purchase made by Tencent of Spotify’s stock, it appears each firm owns around 9% of its rival). Even in the event that stringent regulations make it challenging for Spotify to capitalize on China’s large population, its stake in TME will ensure that it wins so long as its rival does.

Takeaway

Spotify is a fascinating company with a strong and growing user base that has and will continue to create value most likely. Already, 10 billion times per month an indie artist is introduced to a person who has never heard of or seen their work before and between indie artists and major record labels (mostly major record labels), the company has paid out over 8 billion euros in the form or royalties. Add to this the fact that the firm is already cash flow positive, with great user metrics, and it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where the business fares poorly over the long haul.

*As a note, all financial reporting for Spotify is done using IFRS, not US GAAP. While user metrics will cross over perfectly with other tech and service firms, some financial measures may not be comparable with businesses that utilize GAAP.

