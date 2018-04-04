Pacific Drilling: Restructuring Update, Fleet Status Report, And Q4 Report

Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) has recently published its Q4 and annual reports as well as provided an updated fleet status report and delivered comments on restructuring. Let's get through this key data in the order of importance for investors and traders.

Restructuring update

I've been closely following Pacific Drilling's restructuring, which has been marked by a battle between the company's main shareholder, Quantum Pacific, and creditors. Pacific Drilling filed for bankruptcy without a restructuring plan on hand and had not yet delivered such a plan. Creditors were afraid that the company was trying to wait out until offshore drilling market rebounded to ensure more recovery to common equity and pushed to appoint a mediator in order to speed up the process. As it turned out, such a mediator has been appointed by the bankruptcy judge (docket 297). This matter is very important for this restructuring, so I'll provide a direct quote from the company's recent 6-K filing:

"Under the Bankruptcy Code, we had the exclusive right to file a plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 through March 12, 2018. On March 22, 2018, the Bankruptcy Court approved our request for an order under which we, our secured creditor groups and our majority shareholder will take part in mediation before the Honorable James R. Peck, retired Bankruptcy Court Judge for the Southern District of New York. The scope of the mediation will be to facilitate discussions among us and our stakeholders for the purpose of agreeing to the terms of a binding term sheet or restructuring support agreement describing a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. In addition, the Bankruptcy Court extended the exclusive period during which we can file a plan of reorganization to the earlier of (i) two weeks following the termination of the mediation and (ii) 60 days, or May 21, 2018, without prejudice to seek further extensions of the exclusive period"

In my opinion, this is a major win for the company's creditors as they wanted to appoint a mediator while the company originally opposed mediation. Also, Pacific Drilling wanted to extend the exclusive period to file a plan until July 10, 2018, and got an extension only until May 21, 2018. I'll have to quote docket 297 here:

"Unless extended by agreement as described in this paragraph 11, the Mediation shall conclude not later than May 21, 2018 (the "Initial Mediation Period"). If each of the Mediator, the Debtors, Quantum Pacific, counsel for the Ad Hoc Group, the SSCF Agent and the RCF Agent agree to continue Mediation beyond the Initial Mediation Period, the Mediation shall be extended for the period agreed, and the Exclusive Periods will be automatically extended […]"

In short, creditors now have significant power to speed up negotiations which is negative for shareholders' chances to get a meaningful recovery out of this restructuring. It's not surprising that Pacific Drilling's shares dived on the day the report and other documents were published.

Earlier, it looked like the company may successfully oppose mediation, or at the very least, get a comfortable schedule to file a bankruptcy plan. Following the latest developments, there's no comfort for Pacific Drilling's management team. As a reminder, current valuations of Pacific Drilling's fleet do not support any recovery for common equity, so any such recovery will be de facto a gift from creditors to shareholders. Pacific Drilling's main shareholder, Quantum Pacific, has previously opposed several offers from creditors, which included a minor stake in post-restructuring equity for current shareholders. The latest proposal called for a 2.5% stake for common equity. It is not yet clear whether creditors are in "giving mood" anymore.

Fleet status report

Currently, Pacific Drilling has only two working rigs: Pacific Santa Ana, which is providing integrated services for plug and abandonment project in Mauritania, and Pacific Sharav, which is on a long-term contract with Chevron (CVX) in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has indicated that Pacific Bora has been awarded a letter of intent from Eni (E) for drilling in Nigeria, but the project is awaiting government approval. However, there's no indication for follow-on work for Pacific Santa Ana, so the company may continue to operate with just two working rigs even after Bora begins the Nigerian project. In my opinion, it will be next to impossible to defend a higher stake in post-restructuring equity for common shareholders and the 2.5% stake proposal is likely the best-case scenario for common equity.

Q4 Report

The company provides monthly reports in bankruptcy, so Q4 data is old news. Let's look at the most recent monthly data instead (docket 296):

Cash position continues to decrease but remains at a healthy level. The company continues to list potential proceeds under the Zonda arbitration as a long-term receivable, but it is not yet clear whether arbitration proceedings will bring positive results. Here's what the company had to say on this matter in the 20-F filing:

"An evidentiary hearing was held in London before a tribunal of three arbitrators (the "Tribunal") from February 5 through March 2, 2018. Written closing submissions are due to be filed with the Tribunal by late April, with short replies to such submissions due in mid-May 2018. Oral closing submissions are currently scheduled to be heard by the Tribunal in early August 2018. We expect the Tribunal to render its award some time thereafter. We do not believe that the ultimate outcome resulting from this arbitration will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows"

Previously, Pacific Drilling argued that the results of Zonda arbitration were very important to develop a proper restructuring plan as a win or loss would have had significant impact on the company's cash position. Currently, it looks like the plan will have to be submitted before the arrival of any news on Zonda.

Conclusion

Clearly, creditors have won the latest round. The mediator is appointed, and Pacific Drilling has less than two months to submit a restructuring plan. The Zonda arbitration news won't be known until August 2018 at best. In my opinion, the previously proposed 2.5% stake in post-restructuring equity remains the best-case scenario for common shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.