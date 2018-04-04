The Month In Closed-End Funds: March 2018

For the month only 58% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net-asset-value-based (NAV) returns in the black, with 35% of equity CEFs and 75% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. A move toward interest rate-sensitive assets helped related CEF classifications outperform the other classifications for March. Real Estate CEFs (+1.51%) jumped to the top of the equity charts for the first month since December 2015, followed by Utility CEFs (+1.47%). For the fifteenth month in 16 domestic taxable bond CEFs posted a plus-side return on average (+0.07%), but they underperformed their world income CEFs (+0.18%) and municipal bond CEFs (+0.45%) counterparts. In this report we highlight March 2018 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.