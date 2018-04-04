The Month In Closed-End Funds: March 2018

For the second month running equity CEFs witnessed a negative return on average, declining 1.15% on a NAV basis for March.

While for the first month in three their fixed income CEF counterparts posted a plus-side return, gaining 0.26% on average for the month.

For March only 13% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 17% of equity CEFs and 10% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Real Estate CEFs (+1.51%) posted the strongest plus-side return of all the CEF classifications.