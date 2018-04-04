Ireland: Money Flows And Investment Markets Looking Strong

The private sector balance is over 10% in plus overall allowing fiscal space for financial assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate to rise.

The government is not helping and has started draining money from the private sector with surplus budgets.

A block buster current account result for 2017 looks to be repeated in 2018. 12.5% of GDP income flow from overseas.

The purpose of this report is to look at macro money flows in Ireland and assess the impact on investment markets.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Ireland. The national accounts were used to develop a sectoral balance model after the work of British economist Wynne Godley.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDI = GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - more loans created than repaid. Also known as credit money, bank money, endogenous money and inside money. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out. Also known as sovereign money, state money, outside money, exogenous money and high-powered money. It has no liability attached to it.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

Each sector is examined in turn below.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is shown in the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The current account is where Ireland shines. In 2017 was particularly good with a surplus of 12.5% of GDP.

The strong surplus result looks to continue into 2018 judging from the chart above.

Ireland is the current winner in the race to the bottom in corporate tax. Many international companies have headquartered in Ireland to minimize tax, and this largely explains the large current account surplus. Producing fantastic goods and services of an export quality that the world wants to buy is not the reason for the large current account surplus.

The best corporate tax rate is zero. It makes no sense to tax things we want to encourage such as employment, achievement, and profits. Better would be to tax things we do not want such as pollution, waste, unhealthy foods and illegal activity.

The flow of funds from the current account adds and takes away from the stock of foreign exchange reserves shown in the chart below.

Foreign exchange reserves have steadily risen over 2017 and fallen slightly in 2018.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the charts below.

The charts show the government has been spending steadily less over time, and 2017 will be an ugly surplus of 1.08% of GDP. This is a withdrawal of money from the private sector, and no doubt was then set off against the government's loans from the ECB. When a loan is repaid, the money is destroyed.

One can see the impact of this from the M3 data shown below where there has not been an increase in the money supply in Ireland since 2007. M3 is lower now than in 2007.

Ireland is not a monetary currency sovereign because it is a member of the EU and as such is a user of the euro and has to lend them from the ECB on terms dictated by the ECB and EU.

The stock of government debt owed to the ECB is shown in the chart below.

The debt has quadrupled since 2007 and is 75% of GDP. The interest on this debt varies depending on when it was issued as the chart below shows.

Some of the debt could be attracting an interest rate of over 12%, more recent debt is a tiny 1%.

The problem with taking on foreign loans is that they have to be paid back in a currency that you cannot print, and a default could occur. Also, ECB loans typically come with conditions that dictate how a country should be run and involves the standard neoliberal regime of:

1. Public austerity also known as internal devaluation.

2. Open and free markets.

3. The privatization of public infrastructure and institutions.

The end station is a situation like Greece where the bankers take over and start dictating how your country should be run to squeeze out interest on impossible-to-repay loans.

While Ireland is no longer a currency sovereign, the EU is. The EU could issue currency to Ireland and repay its debts at a keystroke in the same way that the US Federal Government gives block grants to the American States. Ireland is similar to a US State because they too are users and not issuers of the currency.

Private Sector

In 1970, Professor Wynne Godley moved to Cambridge, where, with Francis Cripps, he founded the Cambridge Economic Policy Group (CEPG). In early 1974 (after playing around with concepts devised in conversation with Nicky Kaldor and Robert Neild), Wynne Godley first apprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity which says that, measured at current prices, the government's budget balance less the current account balance is equal, by definition, to the private sector balance.

You will not see the private sector balance on any official economic measure of the economy by any government. Though 100% correct as an accounting identity the information is withheld as it shows that most economies have a weak to negative private sectoral balance because the government is not spending enough and needs too. The neoliberal politics practiced since the start of the 1980's favor money creation by private banks at interest rather than the government at no interest.

Having won world wars with massive government fiscal spending, we are now losing the peace to the financial sector and usury lending.

The table below shows countries with very poor private sector balances.

Keeping the private sector weak is a good way of keeping it docile and uneducated and less likely to challenge authority, and of course needing to borrow money at interest from the financial sector.

The Sectoral Balances for Ireland are set out in the table below.

External Sector Balance [X] Government Sector Balance [G] Private Sector Balance [P] 2016 3.3% 0.7% 4% 2017* -12.5% -1.08% 11.42% 2018# 12.5% -2% 10.50%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

* Estimate as some data is not finalized.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The accounting identity shows that the private sector has a comfortable surplus allowing households and businesses to retire private debt and also add to their stock of savings. The surplus comes from the current account.

The chart below shows the flow of credit creation from private commercial banks in the private sector.

The chart above shows that the credit creation is flat with no real growth or decline in new loans.

The flow of private debt creation shown above changes the stock of private debt shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The chart above shows that total debt is about 280% of GDP and declining. The household sector has been reducing debt since 2010 and has halved its exposure. The corporate sector has a long way to go before it comes back to safe territory.

Professor Keen has found that 150% of GDP is a natural barrier beyond which economies tend not to take on more debt. In this case, Ireland broke through the barrier thanks to the corporate sector.

The trend in most advanced western economies is for the household sector to have a much larger debt level than the corporate sector who normally stay at around 70% of GDP as loans are tied to the ability to pay interest out of earnings. The household sector is normally much higher because loans are tied to speculative gains in real estate rather than the ability to pay.

The table below shows the impact of the private debt on the economy over a range of interest rates.

(Source: Author calculation based on data from Trading Economics dot com)

Typical lending rates are shown in the graphic below from Allied Irish Banks.

Given that most of the debt is corporate debt the likely interest rate is about 8%. Most of the household debt would be for mortgages at 3%.

We know that the debt has a corporate component of 230% of GDP and a private component of 50% of GDP. So 82% of the debt is at 8% and the remaining debt is at 3% and makes for an average of about 7%.

This means from the table above that $60B per year or over 19% of GDP goes to Ireland's private banks as interest earnings. That is almost double the current account surplus! This makes for an exciting investment possibility in Irish banks that will be the subject of a separate article.

Bank of Ireland (OTCPK:IRLBF)

Allied Irish Banks (OTC:ALALY)

Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY)

Ulster Bank - Subsidiary of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group since 2000/2001 (RBS)

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Cambridge Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sectoral balance framework of analysis.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as matching bond issuance with deficits is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

Conclusion, Recommendation, And Summary

Total money creation is set out in the table below. For investment markets, this is the heart of the matter.

Private Sector Money Creation [C] Government Sector Money Creation [G] TOTAL [C]+[G] Money imported [X] Money in Domestic Private Sector [P] = [C]+[G]+[X] 2016 -2.01% 0.7% -1.31% 4% 1.99% 2017* -0.4% -1.08% -1.48% 12.50% 11.02% 2018# -0.35% -2% -2.35% 12.5% 10.15%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The table shows that there is more money in the private sector because it was imported in return for exported goods and services. The government and banking sector reduced the total amount of money in the private sector through taxation and the repayment of loans which are money destruction.

So now we look at investment markets and the likely way forward.

Stocks

The stock market has steadily risen over the last five years and paid a small dividend of 1.49%. With such strong sectoral fiscal flows, one can expect this to continue for the time being.

One can get exposure to the Irish stock exchange via the ETF (EIRL).

Due to the very strong change in macro-fiscal flows from the blockbuster current account result, Ireland is recommended as a buy.

Real Estate

The real estate market in Ireland bottomed in 2013 and is now climbing again but has not gone past the highs reached in the speculative boom-bust of the GFC in 2007. Ireland was one of the biggest boom-bust candidates and judging from the way the Irish private households have retired debt from over 110% of GDP to just over 50% GDP today they have learned a lesson about leverage and speculative booms. Will a speculative real estate boom happen again? Absolutely positively yes. Land cycle theory shows that over the last 200 years of modern history there has been an identifiable boom-bust cycle every 20 years. The next peak is due in 2026.

Forex

Ireland uses the euro, and the euro is covered in this article.

Ireland is another example of a euroland that is deleting euros by taxation and the repayment of private debt. Even the taxation is repayment of debt as the Irish government has to borrow its deficit money from the ECB at interest.

When a currency is in decreasing supply overall, it can rise due to relative scarcity and this is what the euro is doing. This can happen even though the eurolands overall are struggling with poor growth and high unemployment due to EU austerity policies. It is enough that people have faith in the currency and that it is in short supply for it to go higher.

Bonds

Older Irish bonds have a high face value because the yield is now so low. Like Japan with its high level of private debt the interest rates in euroland are likely to stay low for decades into the future.

Imagine the good fortune of being the owner of an Irish bond bought at par at the peak in 2011.

