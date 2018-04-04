8.25% With Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Preferreds

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (AMEX: BRG) is an apartment REIT. This article will focus on the different preferred issues of BRG which are particularly appealing. In fact, series A and C have three special features that protect the preferred holders (Beware! Series D don’t have the same features). We call them put, step-up, and the asset coverage covenant. We’ll review these specificities and then talk about the main risk.

The put:

First, the put is a right to redeem the shares at the price of $25 plus accrued dividends. From the series C prospectus:

Commencing on July 19, 2023, the holders of the Series C Preferred Stock may, at their option, elect to cause us to redeem their shares at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus an amount equal to all accrued but unpaid dividends, if any, to and including the redemption date, in cash or in shares of our Class A common stock, or any combination thereof, at our option. (…)

So, the company can choose to give either cash or common shares in exchange for the preferreds. Here is the detail of the calculation of the number of common shares issued if the company choose that option:

If we elect to redeem some or all of the Series C Preferred Stock held by such redeeming holder in shares of our Class A common stock, the number of shares of our Class A common stock per share of Series C Preferred Stock to be issued will be equal to the quotient obtained by dividing (i) the sum of the $25.00 liquidation preference plus an amount equal to all accrued but unpaid dividends to and including the redemption date (unless the redemption date is after a record date for a Series C Preferred Stock dividend payment and prior to the corresponding Series C Preferred Stock dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for such accrued but unpaid dividend will be included in this sum) by (ii) the Common Stock Price (as defined herein). Upon the redemption of Series C Preferred Stock for shares of our Class A common stock, we will not issue fractional shares of our Class A common stock but will instead pay the cash value of such fractional shares.

To be precise, the Common Stock Price is defined as the volume weighted average of the closing sales price for the 10 consecutive trading days. In short, if the company decides to pay in common shares, the number of shares you receive is $25 (plus accrued dividends) divided by the common stock price.

The put option for the series A comes into effect on October 21, 2022. (see prospectus)

The step-up:

At same date that the put comes into effect, the dividend get bumped by 2%:

Commencing July 19, 2023, we will pay cumulative cash dividends at an annual dividend rate of the Initial Rate increased by 2.0% of the liquidation preference per annum, or $0.50 per annum, which will increase by an additional 2.0% of the liquidation preference per annum, or $0.50 per annum, on each subsequent anniversary thereafter, subject to a maximum annual dividend rate of 14.0%.

To me, this feature assures that the C preferred will redeemed by July 19, 2023 and the A preferred by October 21, 2022, unless the company is in big financial trouble or its cost of capital goes way up.

The Asset Coverage Covenant:

If we fail to maintain asset coverage of at least 200% calculated by determining the percentage value of (1) our total assets plus accumulated depreciation minus our total liabilities and indebtedness as reported in our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) (exclusive of the book value of any Redeemable and Term Preferred Stock (as defined herein)), over (2) the aggregate liquidation preference, plus an amount equal to all accrued but unpaid dividends, of outstanding shares of our Series A Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and any other outstanding shares of term preferred stock or preferred stock providing for a fixed mandatory redemption date or maturity date (which shall not include our Series B Preferred Stock) (collectively referred to herein as “Redeemable and Term Preferred Stock”) on the last business day of any calendar quarter (“Asset Coverage Ratio”), and such failure is not cured by the close of business on the date that is 30 calendar days following the filing date of our Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as applicable, for that quarter, or the “Asset Coverage Cure Date,” then we will be required to redeem, within 90 calendar days of the Asset Coverage Cure Date, shares of Redeemable and Term Preferred Stock, which may include Series C Preferred Stock, at least equal to the lesser of (1) the minimum number of shares of Redeemable and Term Preferred Stock that will result in us having a coverage ratio of at least 200% and (2) the maximum number of shares of Redeemable and Term Preferred Stock that can be redeemed solely out of funds legally available for such redemption. In connection with any redemption for failure to maintain the Asset Coverage Ratio, we may, in our sole option, redeem any shares of Redeemable and Term Preferred Stock we select, including on a non-pro rata basis. We may also, in our sole option, redeem such additional number of shares of Redeemable and Term Preferred Stock that will result in an Asset Coverage Ratio up to and including 285%.

In short, if the asset coverage ratio (undepreciated net assets divided by the aggregate amount of series A and C preferred stock) is below 2, the company has to redeem the series A and C.

The different series

The following table pictures Bluerock’s outstanding preferred stock:

Ticker Price div rate current yield call date put date BRG-A 25.10 8.25% 8.217% 10/21/2020 10/21/2022 BRG-C 23.01 7.625% 8.284% 7/19/2021 7/19/2023 BRG-D 21.60 7.125% 8.247% 10/13/2021



As we can see, the market treats all series indiscriminately as evidenced by their current yield. But in fact, the series are not equal. Only A and C have the protective features described above. Thus, I would consider D as an inferior issue and wouldn’t recommend to buy it. A and C have the same current yield but C has a higher yield-to-call and a higher “yield-to-put” (if I can call it so). If you think that A and C will be redeemed on their put date or around that date, as I do, you are better off buying C.

Risks : inadequate dividend coverage

To assess the safety of a preferred share, we have to consider the coverage of the interest charge and preferred dividends. I compute the coverage as follow: Start with AFFO, add back the interest charge and quarterly preferred dividends, then compare the results with the sum of interest and quarterly preferred dividends. Let’s take a look on Q4 numbers:

Q4 coverage AFFO 3 132 Pf dividend 7 753 1.40 Interest 9 181 2.19 Total 20 066 Interest + pf div 16 934 1.18



Numbers in thousands, except coverage ratios. Source: 4th Quarter 2017 Supplemental Financial Information

The current coverage ratio of 1.18 is inadequate for a conservative preferred investment. AFFO is small relatively to preferred dividends and the interest charge. But 2 elements make the picture better. First, AFFO should grow in the near future as the recent investment in new units has been made and as the new developments come online. Secondly, Bluerock is a REIT and as a REIT are obliged to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of shareholder dividends each year. This rule, together with the seniority over the common dividends, should assure dividend payment to preferred shareholders.

Conclusion

The put, the step-up and the asset coverage covenant in addition of a nice current yield make the series A and C very appealing. The put and the step-up practically assure that both series will be redeemed at last around the “put date” which is 2 years after their call date. In this case, the best preferred is the series C which has a higher yield-to-call and “yield-to-put”. There are risks involved with an investment in BRG preferred. The preferred dividends are not well covered although I think the ratio should improve in the near future. Anyway, if you decide to invest in BRG preferred, I would recommend to monitor carefully the evolution of dividend coverage and allocate only a small part of your overall portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BRG A preferred, I might also buy the series C. I don't have a position in the common.