Top Reasons Why I Like Abaxis In 2018

Starting at $50.0 on January 02, 2018, Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) has already reached $70.62 by end of March 2018. And this company, with portfolio of portable medical and veterinary blood analysis systems, which includes both instruments and consumables, is all set to further leverage the growth opportunity in the underpenetrated point-of-care diagnostic testing market.

Although 12-month consensus target price for Abaxis is $63.75, I find this to be a pretty conservative estimate. Instead, I find Zack's recently updated target price of $79, to be more reflective of the company's true long term potential.

I recommend more of buy and hold strategy for Abaxis, and consider it to be a long-term play. The current share price is definitely not a great entry point, and yet the company seems well poised to deliver handsome returns over one year tenure.

In this article, I will provide reasons that support my hypothesis.

There is significant growth potential in the point-of-care diagnostic testing market across the world.

According to Markets and Markets, the global point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10% from $23.71 billion in 2017 and reach market value of $38.13 billion by year 2022, while veterinary diagnostics market is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.3% and reach value close to $3.6 billion by year 2022. Abaxis is more prominently present in the veterinary diagnostics market, and competes with Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), Neogen Corporation (NEOGN) and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Abaxis has been reporting solid growth figures, for both point-of-care diagnostic instruments and consumables, in CY 2018. In third quarter of fiscal year 2018 for Abaxis, which corresponds to first quarter of calendar year 2018, the company saw 13% year-over-year rise in consumable sales while instrument revenues rose by 12%. And with strong distribution partners in human and veterinary diagnostics segment, the company is well positioned to report similar growth figures in the coming years.

In June 2016, the company and American Animal Hospital Association entered into a partnership to develop wellness testing initiative, aimed at advancing veterinary preventive care. In October 2014, Abaxis entered into non-exclusive distribution agreements with Henry Schein Animal Health and Patterson Veterinary Supply for its entire line of veterinary products. And since October 2012, Abaxis has been in an exclusive distribution agreement with Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) Point of Care business, related to distribution of Piccolo Xpress and the associated one-time use reagent discs, targeted at human diagnostics segment.

Abaxis is focused on increasing Piccolo Xpress sales at double digit rate in future years.

Piccolo Xpress chemistry analyzer, is the only point-of-care technology available in the market, capable of providing diagnostic grade routine multi-chemistry and electrolyte results, for humans, within 12 minutes. This is instrumental in enabling physicians to take decisions during the patients' visit and thus reduces number of follow-up appointments. This is pivotal for improving overall healthcare delivery efficiency as well as enhances patient satisfaction. Then again, Piccolo Xpress deploys spectrophotometric technology, which ensures accuracy and precision similar to that witnessed in high throughput laboratories. And finally, Piccolo Xpress also boasts of the broadest menu of tests amongst all point-of-care analyzers.

All these characteristics are extremely vital in today's world, when there is an increasing trend towards consolidation amongst the healthcare delivery players, with the key motive of reducing healthcare costs and boosting overall productivity. Hence, backed by a cash-rich partner, Abbott Laboratories, Piccolo Xpress is capable of capturing a significant portion of the North American point-of-care diagnostics market.

In third quarter of FY 2018, Abaxis sold 228 Piccolos, higher than 212 solid in third quarter of FY 2017. Revenues earned from sale of Piccolo instruments in third quarter of FY 2018, was around $11.8 million, a YoY increase of 11%. However, this performance was dwarfed by demand for Piccolo rotors in North America, which grew YoY by almost 25%. This was mainly result of successful marketing programs launched by Abbott Laboratories. (linked above)

Abaxis is actively strengthening its hold in the veterinary diagnostic testing market.

In third quarter of FY 2018, Abaxis' animal health segment revenues grew by 13% YoY and reached $45.5 million. The key contributor to this performance was increased sales of veterinary consumables, especially rotors. Abaxis sold around 1.51 million rotors in third quarter of fiscal 2018, across the world, which is 9% higher on YoY basis. Rotor unit sales rose YoY by 8% in North America, and by 12% in international markets. Other veterinary consumables such as i-STAT cartridges, hematology reagents, coagulation cartridges, rapid assays, and urine analysis strips, also reported YoY sales growth of 12% in third quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Abaxis has also been witnessing robust adoption of its feline tests as well as canine specific lipase tests, which have in turn fueled demand for the company's rapid assays. In 2015, the company launched its feline combination test, which has managed to rapidly garner market share. Currently, the company accounts for almost 30% market share (linked above) in the feline chemistry market.

Abaxis had planned to increase the number of sales personnel from 100 at end of December 2017 to 150 by end of March 2018. Abaxis aims to deploy its diagnostic specialists as well as veterinary assistants and technicians to assist doctors and their staff in efficiently using and maintaining the POC analyzers and to create awareness for the full menu of tests offered by the company. Beyond improving customer retention, these efforts are expected to unravel additional selling opportunities for analyzers and consumables in its customer base.

Then again, the company has been focusing on complete connectivity of all its veterinary offerings with Vetscan Fuse, a web based app that can function as patient management system in standalone mode and helps veterinarians to effectively present results in integrated mode. Abaxis has been proactively shipping out Fuse connectivity platform with all its Vetscan orders, and it is also placing this platform at existing customer sites. Further, Abaxis is also busy developing a virtual fuse platform, which will serve as connectivity mechanism for the company with its partners as well as large corporate accounts and single practices.

The company is thus well positioned to benefit from a strong product portfolio, robust sales force, and solid distributor relationships.

New product launches are expected to emerge as major growth drivers for the company in future years.

In January 2018, USDA approved Abaxis' Vetscan FLEX4 Rapid Test, a 4-in-1 lateral flow test, to detect heartworm antigen as well as antibodies for Anaplasma, Ehrlichia, and Lyme, present in canine whole blood, plasma, or serum. The test has a shelf life of 12 months at room temperature, much more than those offered by competitors such as Idexx Laboratories and Zoetis. This regulatory approval has marked a significant addition to the tests that can be performed using the company's Vetscan VS2 Chemistry Analyzer. Similar to the feline combination test, this canine combination test is also expected to acquire significant market share in this $100 million worth market segment (linked above).

After the commercial success of its first urine market product, the UA urinary chemistry analyzer, launched in July 2017, the company has launched Vetscan assay urine sediment analyzer in February 2018. The UA urinary chemistry analyzer managed to replace almost 1100 units since its launch in North America. Approximately 30% of the customers have reordered strips (linked above), especially the premium UA 14 test strip, for the UA urinary chemistry analyzer.

The recently launched urine sediment analyzer uses flow cell technology and connects to the Vetscan UA urine chemistry analyzer, to provide a complete urinalysis report to the veterinarian. This combined with Abaxis' close cell technology is expected to help veterinarians diagnose problems using very small samples, easily. Beyond this, the close cell technology is also expected to produce high quality images that make it even easier for the veterinarian to study the condition in combination with results from the urine sediment analyzer. Abaxis is working on full connectivity of the newly launched urine sediment analyzer with Vetscan Fuse.

Abaxis is also banking on the commercial launch of Alinity analyzer by Abbott Laboratories, a next-generation i-STAT instrument. While the new device will be capable of running all the tests of i-STAT cartridge menu, many more tests can be run on this improved instrument in coming years. Equipped with diagnostic algorithm that can aid doctors in making timely informed decisions, Abaxis expects to explore the full potential of this device by connecting it to the FUSE app.

However, there are certain company specific risks haunting Abaxis.

Abaxis is currently facing tough competition for all its product lines, both in medical and veterinary segments. The competitors in veterinary diagnostic market are Idexx Laboratories, Zoetis, and Heska Corporation, while in the human diagnostic market, Abaxis competes with resource rich players such as Alere Inc., Roche Holdings, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. In this context, it is possible that these competitors can deploy much higher level of resources for R&D as well as commercialization, and may affect the Abaxis' standing in the point-of-care diagnostic testing market.

Abaxis is also highly dependent on its exclusive distribution partner, Abbott laboratories, for marketing and commercialization of Piccolo Xpress chemistry analyzer and related consumables in the medical segment. The company directly sells these products only to Catapult Health LLC and certain other customer segments. Hence, with no direct control on the commercialization of its key medical segment products, Abaxis is exposed to changes in business strategy and priorities of Abbott Laboratories.

Despite these risks, I believe that Abaxis is a promising investment opportunity for CY 2018.

Abaxis is currently trading at a PE multiple of 63.7x, which is pretty expensive considering that the average PE multiple for the diagnostic point of care testing industry is much lower. Most of the pure plays in this segment are private companies, loss making, or too small to be noticeable.

In this context, Abaxis shines brightly with its potent product portfolio and smartly crafted distribution relationships. Abaxis carries total debt close to $302K and total cash worth $161.6 million on its balance sheet (linked above). Abaxis also had $48.0 million free cash flow at end of 2017. The combination of robust business fundamentals, sound balance sheet, and underpenetrated market opportunity, makes Abaxis a worthy buy in 2018.

