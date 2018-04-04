Crunching The Numbers On GameStop Results In EPS Miss Next Year

Based on my estimates, EPS guidance will be missed in the next fiscal year and a revision downwards is likely.

In this article, I crunch the numbers for readers interested in the stock. Based on my estimates, GameStop (GME) will miss it's earnings guidance for the next fiscal year. The market though has priced in that the company will not be around in the near future. If the company steadies the ship then even under a bleak cash flow forecast, the stock is worth twice it's current value.

GameStop hasn't been this cheap since 2005 while the last time it was in the teens it was 2012. My value model identified it back then and I was lucky enough to hop on for the ride at $16. The bear story was pretty much the same as today, but the stock tripled in value as well known investors like Joel Greenblatt piled in, in the 20s. (Disclosure: I exited the stock in 2015 but re-entered in 2016 with a small position in the high 20s).

The stock was in the forties as late as November 2015 despite lower margins versus 2013 and no growth in EBITDA. EPS was higher though due to company buybacks. 3 years later, the stock less than 1/3 of the value despite higher sales and only -15% lower EBITDA. The last 5 years have not been spectacular but hardly the end of the world as sales grew 0.7% p.a. and operating income declined -4% p.a. The last two years have been pretty bad with an accelerating decline in operating profit due to a compression in margins that are not expected to improve next year. It's worth noting that same-store sales were positive in 4 out of the last 6 years.

In the below summary quarterly income statement, the double-digit decline in operating profit in 4 out of the last 5 quarters makes us all cringe. The margin decline appears to have accelerated in Q4. The last four Q4s have had the following margins: 11.3%, 11.0%, 10.8%, 8.6% while analysts expect Q1 margin to drop to 3.6% from 5.1% a year ago.

Despite this decline, the company is not going to zero (as the bears state) any time soon. Total Debt to EBITDA is 1.2x ($820m/$673m) and even if you add $930m of operating leases it's not bad. Note that the company has $864m in cash and equivalents which more than covers debt. To further assess risk, I always check the Piotroski, Altman, and Beneish scores as I outlined in another SA article. The scores look good as the Piotroski score is above the 1-4 'weak range', Altman score is in the safe zone and there is no implied potential earnings manipulation.

Guidance

Management has provided the following guidance regarding fiscal 2018:

Revenues: -6% to -2%

Same-store sales: -5% to flat

Growth in collectibles. Margins in the category are expected to range from low-30s to high-30s.

Video game business to decline mid-single digits (overlap with Nintendo Switch success).

Pre-owned margin to range from low-40s to mid-40s going forward.

Tech brands operating earnings to improve for the year but for the first quarter, GME expects a tough comparison for tech brands due to compensation change with AT&T.

Tax rate: 26-27%

Diluted EPS: $3 - $3.25 assuming 101.5m average shares outstanding. (53rd week in FY2017 added 11 cents so absent that the company feels guidance is very comparable to 2017).

10-15% of earnings will come in first half, compared to 23% and 25% in last two years. This is due to Switch and titles of 1Q17 while in 2018 strong titles (e.g. Call of Duty Black Ops IV, Red Dead Redemption II) are expected in 2H18.

FCF: approximately $300m

CAPEX: $110 - $120m

So how likely is it that they will achieve mid guidance of $3.125? From Bloomberg, I found the mid-guidance since 2008. If we compare it to the comparable EPS achieved then the surprise ranges from -0.9% to 4.8% with only 2 negative surprises since 2008!

However, over the last 5 years, the annual EPS guidance has been revised downwards twice:

FY15 initial guidance: $3.40-3.70. Reduced to $3.40-3.55

FY17 initial guidance: $3.90-4.05. Reduced to $3.65-3.80

So over the last 6 years, we can count 3 misses and the largest revision downward has been around 6%. So overall management appears to have been trustworthy. This is also the feeling you get when you read the conference call. More importantly, the company has a new CEO. If you are a new CEO would you over-promise or under-promise? Most likely the second. The sentiment is already against the company. The news and guidance are not exciting. Why not "kitchen sink" it? And if the company was really in financial trouble why not slash the dividend and save up to $155m annually?

So mid-guidance is $3.125 and the company has had reasons to announce a lower number. Now let's say they miss/revise downwards. Let's slash -10% off that number which is higher than the past, then the EPS is $2.81 so GME is trading at 4-5 earnings!

Other insights from management

"5 key strategic imperatives": No new businesses or acquisitions. Focus on fixing what GME has. Improve proposition for hardcore gamers. Expand to moms, families and casual gamers. Improve average transaction value by attaching other products or services. Reduce operating expenses in areas that do no drive sales or profit. (Author: My interpretation of above is basically to focus on the business and maximize its potential. But haven't they already be doing this? And if not why not?)

Pre-owned experienced a "natural softness" but Switch games will enter their pre-owned inventory. (Author: I'm not so sure how many additional sales we can expect from this...)

Only 30% of customers trade in games thus presenting a big opportunity according to management. They will increase trade awareness via increased marketing spend. (Author: Interesting fact but how do we know this is not the best that can be expected? Increased marketing spend will result in lower margins...)

The company is in discussions with AT&T to improve the compensation plan. (Author: While AT&T may not roll it back perhaps they meet them half-way. It's definitely a positive which is likely to bear some fruit).

Closing underperforming AT&T locations but also have in place a process/target profitability range for each GameStop store. Stores below the target are closed, but currently, the opportunity is less than the past.

In the U.S. 90% of stores are strip malls/street stores while outside the U.S. 90% are mall-based.

They are looked at apparel and have someone dedicated to that. No details. (Author: Looks like a promising idea. e.g. If I want a Mario t-shirt, I can pick one up at GME. This could also help drive traffic, sales and profits).

At least they sound honest, but overall when you look at guidance and major comments above do you blame the sell-off? Of course, this is where it all get's interesting. Remember: "The time to buy is when there is blood in the streets".

Punching the numbers

So let's take a look at those numbers again and punch in a few of our own.

Scenario 1:

Sales drop at mid-guidance of -4%, operating margins flat.

Implied EPS: $3.23

Implied EBITDA: $597

While this is at the high-end of guidance I don't see how this is possible considering the drop in margins this year. They would have to find significant improvements in opex to offset marketing spend and probably a good AT&T deal. This is the optimistic scenario

Scenario 2:

Sales drop -6% (low-end of guidance), operating margins drop another 0.5% to 5.2%.

Implied EPS: $2.84

Implied EBITDA: $544

Just 3 cents above the missed guidance scenario outlined previously.

Scenario 3: More detailed analysis

The table below shows a breakdown of GME sales by segment. On the right in the table and written out below are my assumptions for each based on history, guidance, common sense and some educated guessing.

The assumptions are:

New video game software and hardware sales: -5%

New video game software margin: 0.5% lower than lowest margin over the last 6 years. This is to take into account the promotions plus the huge decline in 2018 to 22.9% from 24.1% in 2017. So margin is assumed at 21.4%

New video game hardware sales: -5% in line with mid-single digit drop from management. Gross margin kept constant.

Collectables are expected to grow according to management. With Q4 growth at 23%, I assumed 20% for the year adjusted to 52 weeks.

Pre-owned sales to decline 5% in line with the last 2 years adjusted for the 52 weeks. Margins to decline 3% to 42.5% which is around management's low-40s to mid-40s.

Video game accessories to grow at the 5 year average with margins declining to 30%, in line with the margin decline of the last 3 years.

Digital sales to grow at a similar pace adjusted for 52 weeks with margins flat.

For technology brands, I assume the same gross profit adjusted for 52 weeks as I expected gains from negotiations to be offset by some sales declines.

Other revenues expected to remain the same, again adjusted for 52 weeks.

Now we can add up all our calculated sales and gross profits to help us estimate earnings. As the table (column A) below shows the estimated sales are -3.1% lower than last year and gross margin has dropped to 31.8% from 33.0% in FY18. Operating expense as a percentage of sales dropped to 27.3% from 27.9%. If we assume that management follows through with their promise of reducing operating expenses and this drops 1/2 as much (i.e. 0.3%) to 27.0% then the company will generate $430m in operating profit. This implies a 4.% margin versus a 5.7% margin in FY18 and 7.1% margin in FY17. The resulting EPS is $2.71 which is obviously below guidance of $3-3.25. Based on the trend this appears to me to be a very probable outcome for the year. In turn, this implies around $580m in EBITDA and despite the earnings miss, the "approximate $300m" in FCF guidance is likely because my estimates imply a FCF before working capital of $353m. Hence depending on how well they manage their working capital, FCF can exceed their guidance.

Under a more pessimistic column B where operating expense remains constant at 27.3%, the resulting EPS is $2.52.

Valuation

Based on column A of the table in the previous section the company is trading at under 5x earnings and 2.2x EV/EBITDA. Absolutely ridiculous valuation multiples and essentially prices in that the company will not exist in 5-6 years.

If you discount any range of cash flows which for example start and around $300m and decline to around $100m and assume no perpetuity value (in other words the company doesn't exist beyond year 6) then the equity is worth around $10. That's not far off from today's market price.

If the company doesn't go bankrupt and is still around in the future then what is it worth? Under a very gloomy scenario where sales continue to drop by -3.1% for the next 5 years, operating margins decline to 2.8% in 3 years and remains constant (from 5.7% in FY18), no action is taken to improve the tax rate of 26.5% until year 5 where it drops to 21%, CAPEX stays constant and $115m for the next 4 years and then equals depreciation in perpetuity then we get a valuation of $28 using a 2% perpetuity growth or $22 using a terminal value at 5x EV/EBITDA.

Conclusion

Unless the current path changes, GameStop will miss EPS guidance. This could result in another leg down. However, the market has priced in a world without GME. The valuation is attractive and if GameStop does not go under then the stock easily doubles in price even under a scenario of declining sales and lower margins. In simple terms, if GME re-prices at department store valuations then it still doubles in price. In my honest opinion, the most likely scenario is that we don't see it re-price or triple in value because it will be a private company. At these valuations and with the ability to leverage up the balance sheet, I would be surprised if a private equity deal is not announced in the near future. Even if they take out current shareholders at double the price the deal makes sense. Consider that Staples (office supplies) and Outerwall (DVD kiosks) were taken private, and there were numerous other deals in retail discussed (eg. ANF). At an 11%+ dividend yield which costs the company around 1/2 its free cash flow, I don't mind adding to this position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.