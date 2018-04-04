Tesla Model 3: Production Up In First Quarter, What's Coming For The Next 3 Quarters?

April Fools Bankruptcy Joke

Apparently Elon Musk thinks the talk of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) going bankrupt is absurd.

Countless bears have been writing that Tesla is cratering right now and doomed to a swift and painful demise. Bears grouse that Tesla needs a multi-billion dollar raise any day now. Tesla in contrast states:

Tesla continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months, laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow. As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines.

Probable gross margin for Model 3 this year should be around $2B, meaning, it's likely no raise will be required.

Do not confound that statement with the very different statement that no raise will be sought or obtained. It would be prudent to increase Tesla's cash position once the stock price has recovered.

Tesla M3 Production Q1 2018 up 364% over Q4 2017

Last week I wrote that it appeared Model 3 production had increased based on VIN filing cadence and quantities. I was accused of "pure speculation" by many readers.

Here's what happened. In a last week of the quarter push, Tesla reached 2,020 cars built in a seven-day period. That's double the number built in a similar push at the end of the fourth quarter last year. Tesla built a total of ~9,766 Model 3 cars during Q1. Tesla built 2,686 cars in Q4 of 2017.

The change is 9,766 / 2,686 = 364% production increase, quarter on quarter.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q1 production totaled 34,494 vehicles, a 40% increase from Q4 and by far the most productive quarter in Tesla (TSLA) history. 24,728 were Model S and Model X, and 9,766 were Model 3. The Model 3 output increased exponentially, representing a fourfold increase over last quarter.

The new tally for Model 3 total production is 12,452 cars and Bloomberg's estimate on their Tracker was 11,964 (on March 31) which was low by just 488 cars - not bad tracking. Nice job Bloomberg.

On January 8th I wrote an article about the 900% increase in Model 3 production, Q4 over Q3, and suggested that M3 might pass the Chevy Bolt in sales during January. Insideevs Scorecard backs this up. Model 3 is the highest selling plug-in car within the US for the first three months this year, and the lead is rapidly increasing.

2018-US January February March Tesla Model 3 1875 2485 3820 Toyota Prius Prime 1496 2050 2922 Chevrolet Bolt EV 1177 1424 1774

In April the Model 3 should pass 8,000 cars, reaching 20,000 cars per month by July. These deliveries will leave the rest of the automotive industry in the dust.

The reasons for the dramatic increase are the reasons Elon Musk told us that would help increase production about six months ago now. There has been a bottleneck in building the battery packs at the Gigafactory, and the new robotic equipment he said was working in Germany was installed and is now working.

This hasn't been confirmed yet, but I expect it will be confirmed during the Q1 earnings call.

I now estimate Tesla will build more than 30,000 Model 3s in Q2 based on the current build rate. That will be another 300% quarter on quarter increase for Model 3 production. Note the dashed line at steeper slope in the graph below. Bloomberg is anticipating the same increased build numbers.

Tesla now needs to coordinate all of the parts deliveries to all of the stations across all of the Model 3 production lines, and this will be an ongoing challenge. As the production rate speeds up, deliveries of parts to each and every station must keep pace. A single part line that fails will temporarily halt the entire line.

For this quarter, therefore, production should continue to ramp up as Tesla learns to coordinate this process. Rather than a jump, as what occurred a couple weeks ago, this will be a steady ramp.

Tesla also commented:

It took five years to reach the 2,000/week production rate for S and X combined, but only nine months to achieve that output with Model 3.

Production going forward in 2018

Musk states the company will continue pushing upward toward the 5k cars per week as quickly as possible and has set a new target for 8k cars per week by year end.

Averaging things out this means that for the year 2018, if production remotely matches these aspirations, that total Model 3 production should reach 185k cars.

This is based on:

9,766 cars in Q1,

31,000 cars in Q2 (based on an average rate of 2.5k/wk)

62,000 cars in Q3 (based on an average rate of 5k/wk)

81,000 cars in Q4 (based on an average rate of 6.5k/wk)

The sum for the year 2018 would then be around 185k cars.

If Tesla is able to manage this ramp, then the annual average production for Model 3 in 2018 will be approximately 185,000 / 50 = 3.7k per week.

That would add to the 100k cars of Models S and X, bringing the total Tesla total production up to around 284k. That's almost double 2017 production.

Potential Bottom Line Improvement

Interestingly, I created a spreadsheet to explore potential gross profit contribution from Model 3 (Sum of Parts) based on different production rates. I assumed an average sale price of $45k assuming lower priced cars will ship later in the year. I also assumed a 25% gross margin.

I ran the numbers in 500 unit per week increments.

QTY Sold per Week Average Price $ Revenue $B / QTR Gross Profit $B / QTR Gross Profit $B / Year at rate 500 45,000 0.29 0.07 0.29 1000 45,000 0.59 0.15 0.59 1500 45,000 0.88 0.22 0.88 2000 45,000 1.17 0.29 1.17 2500 45,000 1.46 0.37 1.46 3000 45,000 1.76 0.44 1.76 3500 45,000 2.05 0.51 2.05 4000 45,000 2.34 0.59 2.34 4500 45,000 2.63 0.66 2.63 5000 45,000 2.93 0.73 2.93

I have highlighted 3,500 cars per week production rate, ~my estimate from above based on current and projected ramp rates. It turns out if the margin stated by Tesla is accurate, then the Model 3 line should contribute around $2B gross profits in 2018. This would entirely cancel out net losses for 2017 so that if Tesla cuts back on expenses now that the Model 3 line is mostly built, it's possible that Tesla will report a profit in Q3 and or Q4.

The bearish thesis posits that the posted losses are due to poor business management and out of control spending. This means that the gross margin is negative. Under this thesis, the more vehicles Tesla sells, the more Tesla loses. Each car sold loses the company money, no matter how many cars are sold as the loss per car is a fixed number.

Selling more cars will lose the company more money. I've heard many a bear make exactly this statement.

This premise is simply wrong. As production volume increases, costs always reduce on a per-part basis. And as a production line matures, savings are sought and realized, especially early on.

The bullish thesis posits that the huge spending, especially in 2017, has been due to building out the Model 3 production capacity and corporate infrastructure needed when large numbers of Model 3 cars are on the road.

This includes hiring and training people, building more Superchargers, and paying for a wide variety of expenses that Tesla would not incur if it were not for the new cars coming to market. Once the infrastructure is installed, spending (for that part of expansion) ends.

If the bullish thesis is true then Tesla may post a quarterly profit by Q4 this year. Tesla did this in Q3 2016, barely. But it proved to Tesla management that they could do it. With that they returned to rapid expansion. Now with Model 3 coming on line they have the opportunity to repeat that profit demonstration before again returning to rapid expansion.

The profit I anticipate later this year from Model 3 gross profits can be more robust if Musk wants. All he needs to do is to temporarily halt expansion to prove to the market Tesla can do it.

Once it is established for all to see, that Tesla is capable of posting a profit, it will be time to bring in even larger raises to build several more car lines, the Semi, Roadster 2, Y, and Pickup, to name just four. Personally, I'd add delivery vans such as UPS and many other companies use en masse. For commercial vehicles the energy efficiency is more important than the upfront vehicle cost.

And while Tesla commented that they do not require a raise this year, that does not mean they will not seek a raise this year. If they can post a profit in Q3, then Q4 would be a perfect time to raise funds to build the next production lines.

It's important, I think, to prove that profits are possible to put an end to the bearish pundits who rampantly claim otherwise. So I hope Musk will pull back on growth for one quarter to let profits manifest. The temporary slow down should be worth it and produce enormous long-term rewards in cash availability for building new production lines.

Conclusion

Tesla total production (models S, X, 3) in Q2 2018 will be 50% higher than in Q1. Model 3 production in Q2 2018 will be more than 30,000 cars which is to say up another 300% over Q1. Model 3 gross profits should significantly impact net income in Q3 and Q4 2018, demonstrating net profitability in one or both of those quarters (assuming Musk doesn't keep pushing expansion for a quarter).

For investors these figures mean that Tesla as a company is in a rapid growth spurt with dramatically improving signals. How the stock price will track this improvement is yet to be determined. But reasonably, the price ought to increase for the remainder of the year as Model 3 adds to Tesla's overall bottom line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.