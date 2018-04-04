Spartan Energy Hits The Cheap Button Again

Even with the failed bid for some Cenovus Energy properties, this company has grown production quickly.

Many of the wells payout in less than 2 years. A significant set of leases payout in less than 1 year.

The stock price is roughly 5 times the funds flow when considering the exchange rate of the Canadian Dollar.

Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF) has been in the bargain bin before. Last time, the stock rose decently from the time of the June article only to fall back as all the very public Canadian troubles mounted. It is probably time to look at this fast growing producer again.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website March 21, 2018

Back in June 22, 2017, the article noted that Spartan Energy was a bargain. Indeed the stock rallied significantly from that June price. Management was digesting some decent acquisitions that had improved the company prospects considerably.

Management then subsequently bid on some of the properties that Cenovus Energy (CVE) sold to help pay for the acquisition from ConocoPhillips (COP). But that opportunity may have come before management had fully digested the previous acquisitions. Therefore, the unsuccessful bid was not exactly a setback because it allowed management to continue working on many current projects.

Now, the stock has reached bargain levels again. Canada is beginning to solve its transportation problems. Sooner or later, an agreement will be reached with the rails. One pipeline expansion project by Kinder Morgan (KMI) is already approved. More will be added in the future. Despite all the noise to the contrary, the oil business is very important to Canada so these long term issues will be resolved.

Generated adjusted funds flow from operations of C$64.5 million (C$0.37 per basic share and C$0.35 per diluted share), representing an increase of 96% (48% per basic share) over the fourth quarter of 2016 and an increase of 57% over the third quarter of 2017 (61% per basic share). Maintained balance sheet strength, with net debt excluding finance lease obligations at the end of the quarter of C$199.2 million (down from C$214.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016), representing 0.8x annualized fourth quarter adjusted funds flow from operations, and available liquidity of C$150.8 million. Generated adjusted funds flow from operations of C$200.7 million (C$1.14 per basic share and C$1.09 per diluted share), representing an increase of 162% (61% per basic share) over 2016.

Source: Spartan Energy Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

In the meantime, management has been very busy adding considerable shareholder value as shown above. Even if the C$1.09 per share cash flow figure is adjusted for the Canadian to United States dollar value ratio, the stock is still trading at a cheap cash flow from operations multiple. That is especially true for this company with a very low debt ratio.

As the relative WCS pricing improves (and the other issues abate), then this company has additional upside potential. Canadian company stock prices were absolutely pounded by the widening gap between the Canadian WCS pricing and the WTI pricing. This company increased cash flow per share by roughly 50% despite all the challenges posed by a declining WCS quote for several months. Higher production and improving WCS pricing (as near term problems resolve) could provide a double boost to future earnings.

Therefore, these companies provide considerable downside protection to any WTI price decline. Those WCS pricing issues are slowly being resolved as better markets for the company products are found. This company has announced a share purchase approval. The debt ratio shown above allows considerable leeway for a share repurchase and retirement program. That alone should aid the recovery of the current stock price.

Source: Spartan Energy March 2018 Investor Presentation

The company drills fairly shallow wells that are very cheap to drill and complete. Payback on these wells is attractive. The fast payback leads to a fairly quick cash flow increase. The common shares trade for about 5 times cash flow from operations. That is unusually low for a company growing this rapidly.

This company has much of its activity in the Saskatchewan area. Therefore, the issues involving Alberta and British Columbia do not come into play here.

Source: Spartan Energy March 2018 Investor Presentation

Management will slow the growth pace down to a much more tame level. However, this company is known for making acquisitions. An acquisition could materially change the picture above overnight.

The company has clearly recovered from the 2015 commodity price drop. Debt levels are fairly conservative and projected to become more conservative. The stock price has pulled back to a very attractive level. Cash flow is expected to grow significantly. Should the Canadian dollar continue to strengthen, the effect of that cash flow growth could be magnified.

From current levels, this stock could easily double over the next five year period. The stock should be trading closer to 8 times cash flow than the current five. Therefore, the undervaluation is significant. For the patient investor, this stock could be a fairly decent long-term holding.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.