Alibaba: This Could Get Ugly

Investors with long term horizon can take advantage of this dip as the overall fundamentals of Alibaba remain very strong.

Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock will face short-term headwinds as the rhetoric around tariffs and trade escalates in the next few weeks. I mentioned about the downside for Alibaba due to the trade policies of the current administration after the results were announced for the 2016 presidential election. In fact, Alibaba saw a significant decline of 7.7% immediately after the results were declared in November 2016. However, Alibaba has been able to push aside any doubts in 2017 due to a very high growth rate in the core business. Alibaba's stock was also helped in 2017 due to minimal push on trade by the White House as other priority issues were given greater attention.

We can see the trade rhetoric continue for the next few months as China and U.S. bargain on different trading policies. The current administration is looking to notch up some big wins in foreign policy and economic front before the next mid-term election. This can lead to a more aggressive stance on trade, foreign investments, tariffs, and currency. The biggest headwind for Alibaba will be due to the position taken by the U.S. on foreign investments by Chinese majors. It is also possible that similar position is taken by other countries in South Asia and Europe in which Alibaba is looking to invest billions of dollars.

Alibaba's future investments in jeopardy

Alibaba has been investing massively in international markets in the last few years. This will give the company a long runway for growth and also provide it with a growth premium similar to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alibaba recently invested additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm, Lazada Group. It has also been making major investments in other South Asian economies in retail and payments space.

Alibaba has been prolific in its investments in U.S. over the last few years. Here are some of the companies it has invested in:

Tango - Alibaba invested $215 million in Tango in 2014. Lyft - $250 million investment round in 2014. Jet.com - $140 million in financing in February 2015, before the company was bought by Walmart. Snapchat - $200 million investment round in the company before its IPO. Magic Leap - Close to $800 million funding round in the virtual reality startup.

Besides these, Alibaba has invested in a wide array of sectors in U.S. and is also looking to invest $15 billion over the next three years in global research and development program. However, there are already signs that Alibaba would be facing greater restrictions in U.S. in the future. A U.S. government panel recently denied the sale of money-transfer company MoneyGram International to Alibaba.

A more protectionist approach by the White House will limit Alibaba's investment in U.S. for quite some time. It can also lead to a similar attitude by European and South Asian countries in which Alibaba is trying to expand its presence rapidly. In February, Alibaba launched new cloud computing products in Europe to take on the dominance of Amazon and Microsoft in this space. It is also looking to build a stronger supply chain in Europe through investments in warehouses and logistics.

Europe has seen an increase in FDI from Chinese companies in the past few years. A bigger resistance against these investments has been building after a Chinese firm acquired KUKA, a German robotic firm for $5 billion in 2016.

Fig: Note the drastic fall of Chinese FDI in France and Germany in 2017

A recent article in Economist reported that European Union is planning on blocking acquisitions in sectors where European firms do not have reciprocal access in China. This change of policy in United States and Europe will certainly hurt Alibaba's future expansion possibilities and also its ability to build a global supply chain for its e-commerce platform.

Possible results

The jury is still out about the end result of these tariffs. There are two major outcomes which can be forecasted from the current trade rhetoric. The first outcome is that the current White House administration is able to achieve a big win in foreign policy on North Korea, with the help of China. This will allow this administration to show tangible results from the tariffs and also provide an option to form a face-saving negotiation platform on tariffs for both China and U.S. The other outcome is that this tit-for-tat goes out of control for the next few months, till the mid-term elections.

However, in either of the outcomes, it is highly unlikely that there will be a full-blown trade war. The domestic unemployment is currently at a record low which reduces any appetite for trade escalation. Higher tariffs on goods end up hurting the pockets of U.S. consumers and can result in a political backlash from both sides of the aisle.

Impact on Alibaba's stock

An escalation in trade rhetoric will have a negative impact on Alibaba's stock. However, the long-term fundamentals of the company are still very strong. It is rapidly growing through its 'New Retail' initiative and has built a strong lead in payments, cloud and other services within China. In the past two weeks, the stock has tumbled from $200 to $174. We can see further bearish momentum in the next few weeks if the tariff list keeps on expanding.

Alibaba's revenue is still highly concentrated within China. In the recent quarterly earnings, the international commerce retail segment showed revenue of $727 million and international commerce wholesale segment showed revenue of $256 million. They made up a mere 6% and 2% of the total revenue base of Alibaba. The impact of tariffs on Alibaba's e-commerce platform should be negligible. In fiscal year 2017, Alibaba's Gross Merchandise Value came at $547 billion which is a magnitude higher compared to the recent tariff list.

The consensus analyst forecast for Alibaba's EPS in next fiscal year is $7.28. At the current price point, it is trading at 23 times next year's earnings. If the trade rhetoric continues we could see the Alibaba's price dip below $150 which will equate to less than 20 times next year's earnings. For a company that is showing revenue and EPS growth of over 40%, this valuation multiple is very cheap.

Ideally, investors should let the current news cycle on trade play out before making any additions to Alibaba.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba's international expansion will see a negative impact if protectionist policies gain favor in U.S., Europe and South Asia. However, the worst case scenario will be a lose-lose proposition for U.S, China and other trading partners. Although it might take some time, there is a very high probability of a more amicable solution to the current trade skirmish.

In the short term, we can see bearish momentum in Alibaba's stock as the market overreacts to the trade news. Investors can use this dip to add to their position in Alibaba's stock. The stock will become very attractive at below $150 level as the valuation multiple would be less than 20 times next year's earnings. The overall fundamentals of Alibaba are very strong which should be reflected in the stock, once the trade rhetoric mellows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.