Ross Gerber Vs. Adam Spittler: A Debate On Tesla (Podcast)

With Tesla (TSLA) stock continuing to be volatile over the last week and production numbers coming out just days ago, including a company issued statement that they would no longer need to raise capital this year, the debate between bulls and bears continues to dominate the financial media and analysts, current investors and prospective Tesla investors.



On my most recent podcast I wanted to further that dialogue, bringing on one of financial Twitter's most well-known Tesla bulls, Ross Gerber. Ross is the co-founder, president and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. Ross oversees Gerber Kawasaki's corporate and investment management operations as well as serving individual clients. Ross is a frequent guest on CNN, CNBC, Fox Business News, and Reuters as well as a contributing writer for Forbes.com. He is ranked as one of the most influential investment advisors and Fintech innovators in America and has over 43k twitter and 30k Facebook fans.



To lend a skeptical view to the name, I invited my friend Adam Spittler to join me as well. Adam is a CPA in the state of Pennsylvania and has an MS in Finance from Drexel. He worked three years at KPMG, followed by 10-plus years in corporate finance.



Through a broad and wide ranging debate that spans nearly an hour and a half, the three of us covered all different types of topics as they concern Tesla, including where we see the stock price several years from now, when the company will see its inflection point with cash flow, executive departures and whether or not the company will need financing this year.

Ross contends that the company line is sound and that capital raises won’t be a big problem for Tesla going forward. He also thinks that this summer will be the inflection point for Tesla to go cash flow positive based off of Model 3 sales. Ross does, however, concede the points that "autopilot doesn’t work" and that the SolarCity deal probably should not have happened.



Adam is convinced that Tesla equity is worth zero and that the company could be bankrupt as soon as 2019. He talks about why spiking yields on the company's debt are a sign that the market is approaching the company with a lot of caution and he argues his case that Tesla's production, while it has ramped up of late, is still missing the company‘s internal targets.



On top of that, we discuss Elon Musk‘s new compensation plan, which I discussed at length in this podcast, and overall we have a respectable hour and a half of discourse considering a broad range of points. You can listen to the entire podcast debate at link below.

Quoth the Raven #13 - Ross Gerber and Adam Spittler on Tesla

