Is Amazon Ripping Off The Postal Service?

A hike of up to $1.50 is USPS package delivery costs could dramatically alter the finances of both organizations.

The allegations from President Trump that Amazon (AMZN) has a sweet deal with the U.S. Postal Service (OTCPK:USPS) keeps coming on a daily basis. The stock is down some for this reason, but the reality suggests the market is ignoring this issue, considering the lack of large-scale profits from the e-commerce platform.

Source: USPS.com

U.S. Postal Service Struggles

The USPS has long struggled to turn a profit as out of control expenses meet a digital economy shifting away from mail. The service lost an incredible $5.6 billion in 2016 and saw a big improvement to $2.7 billion last year. The large loss though was only a small fraction of the nearly $70 billion in revenues for the year.

Otherwise, the financial position of the USPS isn't as dire as some suggest. The issue though is how to raise revenues while the primary category of first-class mail and marketing mail is collapsing. Combined mail volumes were down 5 billion pieces or 3.6% last year.

Source: USPS

Looking at the above table, the one growing category is packages where Amazon plays a big role. One also can mentally derive that increasing the rates for packages that require a shipping service is the opportunity over mail where rate hikes will only hasten the departure from using the USPS.

Amazon can build its own delivery service, but the only current option is to utilize a service like United Parcel Service (UPS), FedEx (FDX) or the USPS for the vast majority of parcel deliveries. In this regard, Trump has a point that the e-commerce giant has probably gotten a sweetheart deal allowing Amazon to offer free shipping with Prime that helped build up the business. The president has spent every opportunity to slam home his opinion daily on Twitter.

According to a Citigroup report, the USPS far undercuts the prices of competitors with small packages where a more competitive price might help eliminate the budget issues. In this report, the Citi analysts estimate that the USPS should raise the yields on parcels from about $3.50 to over $5.00, hence where Trump gets the $1.50 figure. In both cases, the estimate is that UPS and FedEx charges package delivery for yields of $5 in excess of the USPS.

The pricing gap would allow the USPS to easily charge another $0.50 per package that would produce roughly $2.85 billion in additional revenue from the 5.7 billion packages delivered in 2017.

Amazon Impact

One can see from the below chart that Amazon isn't exactly feeling the effect from Trump constantly attacking the deal with the USPS. Over the last three months, the stock has easily outperformed the likes of Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) that are under pressure for privacy issues.

AMZN data by YCharts

The odd part of the story remains that Facebook and Alphabet can take a couple hundred basis point hits to margins and still generate billions in profits. Amazon though would revert back to breakeven levels on a margin hit. The business model remains far more at risk.

Amazon only generated $3 billion of net income in 2017 on net sales of $177.9 billion. Those razor-thin margins don't leave much room to absorb higher shipping costs from the USPS and clearly the e-commerce giant would've already pursued their own delivery network, if the ability to undercut the costs of existing services existed.

The free two-day shipping of Amazon Prime might not work so well with higher shipping costs.

Source: Amazon

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the difference between a profitable USPS and a unprofitable Amazon is only about $0.50 to $1.50 in additional charges on package shipping. The biggest problem with Amazon is that the e-commerce giant has spent the last couple of decades building a business susceptible to shifts in the business climate.

Whether the market pays attention to the mis-pricing of the stock now worth over $650 billion this time is a different story. At some point though, Amazon will be valued based on what the company can do on the bottom line and not what government loophole it can exploit to build up a large-scale business mostly absent profits.

Clearly, Amazon isn't ripping off the USPS, but the postal service could sure solve a lot of problems by hurting the profit picture of the e-commerce giant with reasonable price hikes. Avoid the stock outside of any quick trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.