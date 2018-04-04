Starbucks: A Dividend Aristocrat Of The Future

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has dramatically underperformed the market during the last two years. To be sure, the stock has lost 5% whereas S&P has rallied 29% over this time frame. The stock has underperformed the index, even though Starbucks is a high-growth dividend stock. It now has a dividend yield above 2%. Starbucks is one of 674 stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that pays a dividend. You can see our list of dividend-paying consumer cyclical stocks here.

It is also remarkable that the stock has remained in a very tight range, between $52 and $65, for almost three years. Whenever such patterns have shown up in the past, the stock has offered exceptional returns afterwards. Therefore, the big question is whether the stock will offer excellent returns once again or the challenges are stronger this time.

Business Overview

Starbucks is a global coffee retailer, with more than 28,000 stores in 76 countries. Since its IPO in 1992, the stock has rewarded its shareholders with an approximate 200-fold profit (!), excluding its dividends. The company has grown its annual revenues by at least $1 B for eight consecutive years. During this period, it has grown its earnings per share [EPS] almost 8-fold, from $0.26 in 2009 to $1.97 last year. To cut a long story short, the growth record of the company is impressive.

Nevertheless, the stock has remained essentially flat over the last three years. During this period, the company has grown its revenues by 46% and its EPS by 36%, so the lackluster performance of the stock should be somewhat surprising. The main concern is the deceleration of the company. More precisely, in the last quarter, the same-store sales rose only 2% (vs. expectations for 3%), with low growth rates in most regions. This deceleration has led the market to be afraid that the company will soon approach its saturation point and thus, it will not be able to continue to deliver significant growth anymore. However, these concerns seem to be overblown.

Growth Prospects

The growth prospects of Starbucks differ in many aspects from the prospects of most well-known beverage companies. First of all, Starbucks is still enjoying meaningful growth in the U.S. This is in sharp contrast to other well-known beverage companies, such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsico (PEP), which have reached their saturation point in the domestic market. While these two stalwarts cannot grow their same-store sales in the domestic market anymore, it is remarkable that the 2% same-store sales growth of Starbucks in the most recent quarter was viewed as disappointing.

In addition, Starbucks has tremendous growth potential abroad. To be sure, it currently operates only in 76 countries whereas the above stalwarts have already expanded in almost every country in the world. Moreover, Starbucks has exciting prospects in China. The previous CEO of the company had stated that China will eventually become a larger market than the U.S., as its middle-class population is expected to exceed 600 M by 2022 while the average income is on the rise.

China also surpassed the U.S. in consumer spending in 2016 and is expected to become the largest economy in the world by 2030. All these facts mean that there are decades of growth ahead in this market for the coffee retailer. It is remarkable that Starbucks is currently opening a new store in China every 15 hours and the management expects this pace to continue for years.

Starbucks can also achieve significant growth in other dimensions, apart from its coffee segment. More precisely, the company expects its Teavana tea business to reach $3 B annual sales within the next five years. Moreover, it expects to double the size of its food business by 2021. Thus, it is evident that the company can leverage the success of its stores and enhance its sales in several categories.

Thanks to all these growth endeavors, the management of Starbucks has set exciting long-term growth targets. More specifically, the management has stated that it targets 3-5% annual growth in its same-store sales, high single-digit growth in its total sales, and 12% annual EPS growth. These targets should probably be sufficient to satisfy even the most demanding investors.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

Starbucks has a strong brand image and is in the process of enhancing this strength via the opening of some state-of-the-art reserve stores. It opened its first store in Seattle this year and plans to open up to 1,000 reserve stores globally.

Nevertheless, Starbucks lost a major competitive advantage last year, as it changed its CEO. Its previous CEO, Howard Schultz, was exceptionally competent and very familiar with the coffee business and led the company to its unparalleled growth trajectory. Every long-term shareholder of Starbucks is grateful to this CEO, as he is a unique leader. Unfortunately for them, this CEO stepped down last year and became Executive Chairman. While the new CEO may be competent as well, the change in the CEO position is certainly a risk factor. That's why the stock plunged 10% on the announcement of this change.

Most investors tend to underestimate the importance of the quality of the management. However, a great example is the case of McDonald's (MCD). The company took a turn for the worse when its previous CEO took over and kept disappointing the market quarter after quarter. It seemed that the food stalwart had reached its saturation point. However, as soon as that CEO was replaced with the current CEO, Steve Easterbrook, the company immediately returned to its growth trajectory. This example shows that the quality of the management is paramount. Therefore, the departure of Howard Schultz from the CEO position of Starbucks is a negative development.

In reference to recession performance, during rough economic periods, consumers are psychologically stressed and hence, the last thing they will cut is their visit to the local coffee store. This trend was prominent in the performance of Starbucks in the Great Recession:

2007 earnings-per-share of $0.44

2008 earnings-per-share of $0.36 (18% decline)

2009 earnings-per-share of $0.40 (11% increase)

2010 earnings-per-share of $0.64 (60% increase)

Starbucks' earnings declined in 2008 but increased in 2009 and 2010. In other words, during the worst financial crisis of the last 80 years, Starbucks came out of the recession very well.

Dividend Analysis

Starbucks has raised its dividend for eight years in a row. While this short streak may disappoint dividend-oriented investors, they should realize that the company was not paying a dividend in the past thanks to its tremendous growth. When it is so profitable to reinvest in the business, a company is justified to retain all its earnings.

Moreover, Starbucks currently offers a 2.1% dividend yield and it raises it at impressive rates every year. To be sure, it raised it 20% last year. Therefore, given the reliable EPS growth of the company and its markedly low payout ratio of 35%, the company has ample room to keep growing its dividend for decades. If the company raises its dividend at the most recent pace for two more years, the current lackluster 2.1% dividend yield will rise to a much more attractive 3.0%. Therefore, investors should not be myopic and focus only on the low current dividend yield of the stock. Instead, they should realize its long-term dividend prospects. In fact, it is an almost sure bet that Starbucks will continue to raise its dividend for several years and thus, become a Dividend Aristocrat in 2035.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Starbucks is currently trading at 23.2 times the EPS of this fiscal year, which ends in September. While this P/E ratio is higher than the S&P 500, it is lower than the 10-year average P/E of 25.4 of the stock.

Source: ValueLine

However, as the company cannot keep growing at its extreme historical rates anymore, it is only natural that the P/E ratio has come down to earth. Therefore, investors should not be overly optimistic and expect the stock to enjoy great expansion of its P/E ratio.

In fact, they should be satisfied if the stock retains its current P/E ratio. In such a case, the stock will offer returns proportional to its expected EPS growth rate, which is about 12%. Moreover, the shareholders will also be receiving an approximate 2% dividend. Therefore, as long as Starbucks keeps growing its EPS at its expected rate, it is likely to offer an approximate 14% annual return to its shareholders.

Investors should also realize that valuation is much more critical for slow-growth stocks than for high-growth stocks. When they overpay for a slow-growth stock, it may take years only to breakeven. On the other hand, even if they initially overpay for a high-growth stock, such as Starbucks, the high growth is likely to compensate them soon for the initial premium they paid. Therefore, those who believe in the sustained growth of Starbucks should not be deterred by its current P/E ratio.

Final Thoughts

Starbucks has dramatically underperformed the market in the last two years and has remained in a markedly tight range for almost three years. If the company had not changed its CEO, the stock would be a screaming bargain at its current price. Nevertheless, Starbucks has exciting growth prospects, which are likely to last for many years, a reasonable valuation, and a growing dividend.

