Apple Is In 'Sell On Strength' As The Stock Is Below Key Pivots And Risky Levels

My call is to ‘reduce holdings’ on strength to pivots and risky levels.

Apple remains above its 200-day simple moving average of $163.83 which is a key level to hold. .

As the stock market swoons in and out of correction territory, Wall Street analysts say that upcoming earnings reports for the first quarter will be positive and thus stop the downside volatility.

Apple will not report their first quarter earnings until May 1, and a lot can happen in the stock market in April. We know that the weekly charts for the equity ETFs are negative, which indicates risk into bear market territory down 20% or more. This downside risk includes many popular stocks including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Most investors call Apple a value play as its P/E ratio is a reasonable 17.12. I liked Apple as a value stock when its P/E ratio was 12.00 and lower. I thus look at Apple as a momentum stock that has lost its MOJO.

Here are a few bullet points for Apple in the news recently:

Let’s explore the daily and weekly charts for Apple and establish fresh trading strategies.

Apple Inc (AAPL) closed Tuesday at $168.39 down just 0.5% year to date and up 12.8% since setting its 2018 low of $150.24 on Feb. 9. If the stock approaches $165 it will be in correction territory 10% below the all-time intraday high of $183.50 set on March 13. March 13 was a warning for Apple as it was a ‘key reversal’ day as the stock closed below its March 12 low.

The daily chart for Apple

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Shares of Apple have been above a ‘golden cross’ since Sept. 6, 2016 when the stock closed at $107.70. The ‘golden cross’ was confirmed when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average. This signal indicated that higher prices would follow, and they certainly did. The 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages are converging at $171.01 and $163.83, respectively.

The horizontal lines from low to high are my semiannual quarterly and annual pivots of $170.50, $173.47 and $176.57, respectively. My weekly and monthly risky levels are $181.51 and $186.68, respectively.

The weekly chart for Apple

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Apple is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $170.93. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average which is the ‘reversion to the mean’ at $124.92. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the week declining to 64.39 down from 70.81 on March 29.

Aggressive traders should buy Apple on weakness to 200-day simple moving average of $163.83 and rising each day and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and annual pivots of $173.47 and $176.57, respectively. The semiannual pivot of $170.50 was tested on Wednesday for more aggressive sellers.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.