Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives: Wind At Their Back With 25% FCF Yield

We believe that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) represents a compelling investment opportunity. Like many of our highest conviction ideas, it became public via merging with a SPAC - in this case MIII - in a transaction completed about two weeks ago. As we have remarked in numerous prior write-ups, post-SPAC stock prices are generally inefficient in the short-term, and frequently, completely dislocated from intrinsic value.

In our view, that's the case with IEA, whose shares have traded down from ~$10 to $8.84 (as of 4/2/18) since the deal closed and now trades at just 3.4x 2018 EV/EBITDA excluding a 4.325 million share potential earn-out, and 3.8x including the earn-out. It also sports a ~25% free cash flow yield and has record backlog, a huge pipeline of new opportunities, and visibility well into 2019.

IEA is a top-tier renewables-focused E&C company. We expect robust growth in the renewables segment in the short and medium term, and healthy secular growth longer term, as renewables have become cost competitive with traditional energy sources. IEA plays in an oligopoly and is one of three main competitors, including Blattner Energy and Mortenson. Its customer base is comprised of the leading players in the renewables industry across the country. We believe entry into this market on a national scale is extremely challenging and represents a significant moat. We also appreciate that IEA has low capital intensity (<2% of sales) and a negative working capital cycle, making the business model extremely attractive and cash flow generative. We expect the company to use its significant cash to make accretive acquisitions, simultaneously increasing scale and capabilities, while diversifying away from wind - currently its largest market segment.

IEA currently trades in excess of a 4x EBITDA turns discount to comparables despite higher margins than peers. At a peer multiple in excess of 7.0x EV/EBITDA based on 2018 EBITDA of $88mn, which includes benefit from working on projects previously outsourced but excludes any potential future acquisitions, shares would be worth close to $16, representing a ~80% upside. Should management successfully execute, we think acquisitions can bring 2018 EBITDA to ~$113mn, and a 7.0x EV/EBITDA would imply shares nearing $17, or a ~90% return. Should the underlying stock increase, there is significant potential upside for the warrants (IEAWW), which have a 5 year term and $11.50 strike price. Notably, the CEO bought over 1 million warrants in the open market several quarters before the deal was announced which we believe speaks to his confidence in performing over time.

Table of Contents:

Thesis 3 Basic Questions Industry Background Company Background Growth Drivers SPAC Deal Dynamics Quality of Management Team Financials and Valuation Analysis Risks Conclusion

1. Thesis

As a dominant Tier 1 renewable Engineering & Construction (E&C) company in the US, IEA is a high quality business with a strong competitive moat in an industry characterized by high barriers to entry. These favorable industry characteristics have allowed IEA to achieve a superior margin profile relative to other E&C utility peers.

IEA participates in an industry that has strong secular macro tailwinds. Wind and solar generation capacity is expected to grow significantly for many years. This is driven not only by near-term tax credits but also by superior economics and an increasing focus by corporates and states alike on environmental sustainability. These macro tailwinds have helped IEA achieve a record backlog of $1.1bn and provide visibility into the next few years.

IEA is asset-light and highly cash generative. IEA has a negative working capital cycle, while capital expenditures make up less than 2% of revenues. Unlevered free cash flow yield stands at ~25% based on 2018 estimates and free cash flow conversion has averaged 90% in the past two years. The cash generated gives IEA significant firepower to engage in highly accretive M&A to further build up capabilities in the solar, as well as civil and industrial, segments at attractive valuations of 4-5x EBITDA. We believe numerous companies will be willing to sell at these multiples (or lower) as these are small companies, typically mom-and-pop shops, that lack scale and are unable to operate nationally. For these companies, being part of a larger organization like IEA has significant benefits including its customer relationships and strong reputation. These small companies tend to be too small for larger EPC competitors and might not move the needle for them, thus limiting the pool of potential acquirers. IEA also has the benefit of access to public currency for acquisitions, unlike its two largest competitors, Mortenson and Blattner Energy, which are both private. Last but not least, as a major shareholder in IEA, Oaktree's wide network of industry contacts is likely to help IEA get access to proprietary/self-sourced deals.

We think that this presents an opportunity for private/public arbitrage and that as an acquirer of choice, IEA is well-positioned to leverage its strengths in wind to build up a dominant national-scale platform in solar in particular. There is also an opportunity to expand the scope of self-performed work, which should provide an incremental boost to margins.

IEA trades at a compelling valuation of 3.8x 2018 EV/EBITDA, including 4.325 million of potential earn-out shares. This represents a significant discount to other E&C utility players, who trade at 7.7x 2018 EV/EBITDA, despite IEA's superior growth prospects and margin profile. In our view, these multiples reflect the fact that IEA went public via a SPAC and investors have yet to take notice of the company and its superior economics and prospects.

Management is highly aligned with excellent track records. Post-transaction, Oaktree/IEA management owns 34.2% of equity (of which IEA management owns a quarter) while MIII shareholders own the rest. To more closely align MIII's interests with those of IEA shareholders, MIII has agreed to defer vesting of half its founder shares, with 25% vesting only if the stock exceeds $12, and the remaining 25% at $14. Oaktree also has a 2-year earn-out requiring them to achieve certain EBITDA targets, which could increase Oaktree/IEA management's stake to approximately 50%. Ian Schapiro has an exceptional track record running Oaktree's energy group and Oaktree's continued stake in IEA is testament to its confidence in the company.

Given Oaktree's strong reputation and the sponsor's track record in previous operational roles, our conviction that the transaction and stock proves successful is exceptionally high. The transaction closed about two weeks ago, with a post-transaction enterprise value at ~$270mn. Despite their SPAC heritage and market cap, we expect multiple sell-side analysts to pick up coverage (Northland already has with a $15.25 price target), which would boost liquidity and raise awareness of the company.

We believe that shares of IEA are highly compelling and represent a unique opportunity to invest in a market-leader in a secularly growing industry. Based solely on organic growth and multiple expansion, we expect significant upside in a matter of quarters. We think that IEA should begin making acquisitions in the 4-5x EBITDA range soon in the near-term. With several acquisitions in the next few years - we are looking at incremental ~$1bn of revenue from acquisitions in the next 3 years - allowing IEA to further diversify, we think the upside could be far more substantial. Looking out several years, we believe there is potential to make multiples on our investment.

2. 3 Basic Questions

Before we get into the specifics of the opportunity with IEA, there are 3 questions that we want to address. These are questions that inform our thinking when we look at any potential investment:

What is the reason for this mispricing (aka why should we be so lucky)? What is our margin of safety (aka what protects us from a permanent loss of capital)? What is the asymmetry of the opportunity (aka what are we playing for)?

What is the reason for this mispricing? We believe there are several reasons why IEA is trading at a discount to peers: firstly, IEA is coming to the market as a SPAC. All SPACs start out with a redemption value of ~$10 (IEA's predecessor, MIII's redemption price was $10.05), regardless of its fundamental value, and this pricing differential often persists due to various factors. As we have explained at length in our previous articles on Daseke (DSKE) and Playa (PLYA), for example), many of our buyside colleagues refuse to even look at SPACs, having had bad experiences with them, thus causing SPACs to be systematically overlooked by the market. Secondly, with minimal institutional following/research coverage (for now), there is a lack of awareness of this story. Being the first renewables-focused E&C company to be publicly listed does not help either. Thirdly, many investors avoid E&C companies given they tend to be cyclical and lumpy. Yet, unlike traditional utility E&C companies, IEA is well-diversified and secular macro trends point to solar and wind growing for many years out. Fourthly, there is skepticism among some about the viability of solar and wind energy following the expiration/diminishment of federal tax credits in 2020. While we do not deny that the decline of tax credits is likely to have a negative impact, we believe that these fears are much overblown, and a downside appears limited based on the valuation (although we'd attribute IEA's absurdly low valuation far more to lack of investor awareness than the tax credit cliff). The costs of solar and wind energy for new builds are often cheaper than conventional fuel sources, such as natural gas and coal, even without the inclusion of tax incentives. Last but not least, the post-close market cap is now ~$240mn. As a micro/small-cap security, IEA is not accessible to many/most institutions. In our view, the future of renewables is superior to that of traditional utility E&Cs, yet MasTec (MTZ), MYR Group (MYRG), Primoris (PRIM), and Quanta Services (PWR), all have higher multiples, despite slower growth and lower margins. Some of this likely reflects larger market caps, but we think potential for faster growth justifies a relatively higher multiple for IEA.

Source: IEA Investor Presentation Pg 9

What is our margin of safety?

While we are not truly protected based on traditional metrics like book value, we believe there is limited probability of permanent capital impairment owning shares at current levels. At 5.3x 2017 EV/EBITDA and 3.8x 2018 EV/EBITDA (including earn-out shares) today, we think that we have the rare opportunity to buy into a company with a long runway for growth and a strong competitive moat at an undemanding valuation. Given that private market valuations for smaller targets range between 4x and 5x EBITDA, we think that the private market valuation for a company of IEA's scale and dominance would easily be several turns higher. Major heavyweights like Kiewit and Bechtel have tried to enter the renewables E&C space and failed to crack the dominance of the three major Tier 1 contractors. IEA's sticky customer relationships and outstanding track record would make it a valuable asset for new entrants such as Kiewit and Bechtel looking to enter this space. While we are not actively pushing for IEA to be the seller in an M&A scenario (if anything, we think they should be the acquirer), we take comfort in the fact that should the company not achieve the multiple expansion we anticipate, IEA has a collection of valuable assets that should fetch a premium price with several willing buyers out there. Lastly, in the event that shares remain persistently undervalued, IEA should be well positioned to accretively buy back its own shares given its outstanding cash flow characteristics.

What is the asymmetry of the opportunity?

We think that IEA presents a very attractive asymmetric risk/reward opportunity. With IEA, we get the opportunity to buy into a best-in-class operator and market leader in the wind E&C space, who has the balance sheet and expertise to grow in the solar, as well as civil and industrial, segments through accretive acquisitions. This comes against the backdrop of a megatrend towards renewable energy sources that is projected to drive secular growth for many years out. The question perhaps then is whether management can successfully execute this growth strategy. We think so - management indicated in meetings during the de-SPACing process that it will be a disciplined acquirer. Based on conversations with management, they are acutely aware that IEA needs to further diversify itself to best position the company for the long run. However, they also have suggested they will only pursue accretive M&A. In our conversations, the company has indicated that it is in various stages of discussion which meets its valuation criteria.

Meanwhile, Oaktree's wide network of industry contacts and continued involvement in IEA is likely to facilitate its access to proprietary/self-sourced deals, which generally yield more attractive valuations than participating in and winning at auction prices. Given the relatively fragmented landscape especially within solar, we are confident that there are multiple near-term accretive acquisition opportunities. With a combination of organic and inorganic growth, we believe that this could very well be a compounder over the next few years. Management has stated that it targets becoming a ~$2bn revenue company in the next 2-3 years based on organic growth and accretive acquisitions (generally $200mn-$300mn+ in size) - versus an anticipated $800mn+ in revenue in 2018.

If we are wrong, and management execution is mediocre, but there are no significant missteps, we think that the downside appears modest at worst. IEA's existing business today is highly cash generative with limited capital requirement and negative working capital, and we expect this to sustain the company regardless of the success of its acquisition strategy. Rigorous project controls are in place, and management indicates that only one project has ever lost money. We think that the strength of IEA's track record will help it maintain existing customer relationships.

Even if we are wrong and wind falls off a cliff, at today's share price, we see that this risk appears to be more than priced in, and the company will likely diversify into solar and civil/industrial work (if it does not, it will build a cash stock pile in the interim that would exceed the company's enterprise value). Considering that renewable energy sources, including wind, are becoming increasingly price competitive with each passing year and may be more than price competitive in the future, we think that the most draconian scenario seems to be baked in the stock. As such, we find it difficult to envision the scenario where our investment is materially impaired.

3. Industry Background

Trends in Wind and Solar Installed Capacity

The past two decades have seen the inexorable rise of renewable energy, with cumulative installed wind capacity growing from 1.4 GW in 1996 to 61 GW in 2013 according to the AWEA, while the SEIA records that yearly installed solar capacity has grown at a CAGR of 68%. While natural gas dominated capacity additions in the early 2000s, wind and solar have comprised a sizable share of generation capacity additions in recent years. Wind and solar accounted for ~65% of all new capacity in 2016, with annual wind and solar capacity additions growing at a 54.8% CAGR between 2013 and 2016. Going forward, installed wind capacity is projected to grow at a 11.6% CAGR from now till 2020, while solar PV installed capacity is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR in the same period.

Source: US DoE Wind Vision Report

Source: SEIA, GTM Research

While much of this growth in installed capacity is driven by the federal tax credits afforded to wind and solar projects in the near term, we think there is a much broader secular shift towards renewables at play. Even without the tax credits, wind and solar power is cost-competitive with conventional fuel sources, and major developers such as NextEra Energy (NEE) have already begun planning greenfield developments of wind and solar projects after the tax credits expire. Moreover, we expect the shutdown of uneconomical fossil/nuclear power plants to contribute to increased demand for renewable alternatives such as wind and solar. An increased focus on environmental sustainability among corporates is also expected to increase the demand for renewable energy.

Given these secular trends, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated in January 2017 that renewables will account for >30% of all US capacity by 2030. This thus provides a significant runway for growth between 2020 and 2030 as wind and solar developers continue to build new projects to meet growing demand for renewable energy sources.

Source: IEA Investor Presentation Pg 13

Tax Credits Policy

The federal Production Tax Credit (PTC) and Investment Tax Credit (ITC) provide financial incentives for developers to invest in renewable energy production. The PTC is an inflation-adjusted per-kilowatt-hour tax credit for wind projects that lasts for the first ten years of the facility's operation. The PTC was first introduced in 1992 and has been extended several times since then, each time for a two-year extension. In December 2015, authorities extended the PTC by 5 years, but stipulated the PTC to decline gradually through 2019, at a rate of 20% per year. However, a four-year safe harbor extension was also put in place, such that wind projects will receive a PTC equivalent to the going rate in the year during which construction commenced, as long as construction is completed within four years. This implies that projects commenced in 2016 receive 100% of the PTC as long as they complete construction by 2020, those commenced in 2017 receive 80% as long as they complete construction by 2021, so and so forth until those commenced in 2019 receive 40% as long as they complete construction by 2023. Note that the IRS defines commencement of construction by either completing certain construction tasks to meet the Physical Work Test, or by incurring a minimum of 5% of the project's total cost.

With over 60 GW of projects safe harbored as of 12/31/2016, assuming a 30% market share for IEA, this implies a $4.5+bn revenue opportunity for IEA. While some of this has been captured in IEA's backlog, which currently stands at ~$1.1bn, a good portion of this revenue opportunity is still coming in (and will do so on an ongoing basis) as IEA continues to bid for and win project contracts. New projects also continue to be safe harbored, with 10 GW of projects safe harbored in 2017, which will enjoy 80% of the PTC through 2021.

Developers who choose not to claim PTC for wind projects can claim ITC for the projects instead. The ITC is also available for all solar projects. The ITC was extended at its current rate of 30% to 2019 and will decline gradually until 2022, after which it remains at 10% indefinitely.

Wind Energy E&C Landscape

The wind energy infrastructure construction space is highly specialized and technical. E&C companies usually come in during the last stage of the project and assemble the entire project together. As such, while construction costs make up only ~20-25% of total project cost, construction-related risks pose the most significant threat to completion of the project, and the E&C company's role is almost mission-critical in nature. As such, owners and project financiers value having an established, well-regarded track record in reliability, safety and technical expertise, as well as the ability to self-perform certain services over-price when deciding on contractors. This has allowed for significant consolidation among renewable E&C companies into an oligopoly where three Tier 1 providers (IEA, Blattner and Mortenson) take up 70-80% share of the wind market. The experience and track record that these Tier 1 providers have with developers have led to very sticky customer relationships that present a significant barrier to entry for new entrants looking to enter the market. For instance, E&C giants Bechtel and Kiewit tried to enter the wind E&C business but failed as customers demanded an established track record, which they lacked. In 2011 the head of Bechtel's Power Unit indicated that the Renewable Energy division is working on a couple of wind projects and focusing on solar and wind in North America. Yet, in 2014, Bechtel is not listed as a player in Wind in a Bloomberg report (see page 14). Our comments regarding Kiewit are based on IEA management conversations.

IEA's significant scale as a Tier 1 provider also allows it greater leverage over OEMs and vendors, while its "double-breasted" (union and non-union) workforce allows it to work anywhere in the US and enables it to have a national presence. In contrast, the lack of a double-breasted workforce constrains smaller, regional players to certain geographies and prevents them from operating on a national scale.

4. Company Background

IEA was formed in 2011 when Oaktree purchased White Construction, a Midwest-based E&C civil/industrial contractor who entered the renewables E&C business in 2007. White Construction's unionized labor force made it difficult for the company to expand to other regions in the US, and thus IEA (with Oaktree's backing) acquired RMT, a non-union company, in 2013, allowing the combined entity to operate on a nationwide basis. While IEA had gone through some tough times between 2012 and 2015 as the company took on numerous projects in Canada that they were unable to complete and faced labor issues, the company has since rebounded strongly. The CEO and CFO then were both fired and replaced with today's management team. At the same time, Oaktree put in additional capital and IEA refocused on core US operations. That led to record performance in 2016, with revenue rebounding and Adjusted EBITDA margins at 10.6%.

Since then, IEA has significantly expanded its renewables business, completing over 190 wind and solar projects and erecting 7,200+ wind turbines. In particular, IEA recently became the largest contractor in wind in 2017, with its share of US wind energy construction increasing from ~25% in 2016 to ~30% last year. As of 2018, 88% of its revenue is expected to come from wind, 6% from solar and 6% from civil/other.

IEA's investor presentation provides more information on its achievements:

Source: IEA Investor Presentation Pg 12

Notably, IEA's customer base is diverse and represents a who's who of renewable energy developers.

Source: IEA Investor Presentation Pg 17

While IEA is mostly focused on wind today, we note that this was a conscious choice on the part of management to focus on wind in 2016 and 2017, after the Canadian fiasco in the prior years. Now that the wind business has gotten back on track, management built out a new commercial team in 2017 to expand its market share in solar, and we believe that will be a key segment for M&A.

5. Growth Drivers

Growing Backlog to Provide Visibility Over the Next Few Years

We are typically wary of E&C companies due to cyclicality and lumpiness. However, the PTC provides ongoing motivation for renewable energy construction through 2023 (accounting for the four-year safe harbor extension), mitigating potential cyclicality. With most industry participants not expecting the tax incentives to be renewed in 2020, there is significant pressure for developers to accelerate any project development plans to maximize the tax incentives they can claim. Thus, we believe that atypically for E&C companies, the construction of wind and solar projects will be relatively insulated from macroeconomic fluctuations in the next few years.

With $1.1bn of revenue in total committed backlog and ~$850mn of additional revenue in high-probability pipeline, IEA is well-positioned for growth in the next few years. Moreover, this backlog continues to grow year over year as the company secures contract wins. While historically IEA would not have visibility two years out, today, it has 76% and 70% of its 2018 and 2019 expected revenues committed at this point - the strongest visibility in its history.

Source: IEA Investor Presentation Pg 18

Continued, Albeit More Moderate, Growth in Wind

There is a prevailing concern about how sustainable wind projects are once the federal tax incentives expire. We think the fear surrounding the expiration of tax credits is excessive given that wind and solar power are already cost-competitive with conventional fuel sources, even without the tax credits. Improved turbine technology, increasing rotor diameters and scale efficiencies have allowed the average LCOE for US land-based wind projects to decline by more than 90% from 1980 to 2013, dropping from more than $0.50/kWh in 1980 to just $0.045/kWh in 2013, even excluding the federal PTC. In the past eight years alone, the unsubsidized LCOE for wind has declined by 67%, while that for solar has declined 86%.

Source: US DoE Wind Vision Report

Source: Lazard's Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (2017)

As a result, in numerous geographies, wind and solar power already presents an economic alternative to conventional fuel sources, which the various charts below coming from various different sources all serve to corroborate:

Source: IEA Investor Presentation Pg 14

Source: Lazard's Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (2017)

Source: Deutsche Bank Utility-Scale Renewables Report (2017)

Moreover, we expect the shutdown of uneconomical fossil/nuclear power plants to contribute to increased demand for renewable alternatives such as wind and solar. While President Trump's repeal of the Clean Power Plan initiated under the Obama administration may have allowed some anticipated retirements of coal capacity to be deferred, states are picking up the slack with 29 states implementing Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) that specify what proportion of electricity has to be generated from renewable sources, while another 8 have set energy efficiency goals.

The shift towards renewable energy is also being spearheaded by some of the largest energy companies in the US. Major developers such as NextEra Energy have already begun planning greenfield developments of wind and solar projects after the tax credits expire as costs continue to fall with technological advancements. On the latest earnings call, NextEra's CEO commented that he expects wind to cost ~2.0-2.5 cents/kWh and solar to cost ~3.0-4.0 cents/kWh without incentives, below the variable cost required to operate an existing coal or nuclear generating facility of 3.5-5.0 cents/kWh. Xcel Energy (XEL) has announced plans to derive 55% of its power through renewables by 2026, with 40% coming from wind. Meanwhile, DTE Energy (DTE) announced in May 2017 that it planned to shutter its entire coal fleet by 2040 and replace the generation with wind and solar plants, building out an additional 6,000 MW of renewable energy capacity in the process.

Additionally, an increased focus on environmental sustainability among corporates is also expected to increase the demand for renewable energy. The last few years have seen large, power-hungry firms such as Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Walmart (WMT) sign off-take deals to purchase wind power. Google signed 1,040 MW worth of long-term wind contracts to power their data centers back in 2014, while candy company Mars has announced its goal of entirely eliminating its greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 through greater efficiency and investing in renewable energy like wind projects.

Ultimately, we expect that these factors should cushion the blow from the expiration of the tax incentives, such that annual capacity additions drop by ~40% from 2021 to 2022, before flatlining at about 2-4 GW per year. While the EIA projected annual wind capacity additions to fall to close to zero from 2023 onwards, we think this is highly unlikely given the continued technological improvements and cost reductions that are likely to make wind an attractive option even after the PTC expires. We note that the EIA has historically consistently severely underestimated the growth of wind (and solar), due in part to the tendency to overestimate the costs of wind and solar.

Significant Solar Opportunity Through 2023 and Beyond

Management has indicated that growth following the expiration of the PTC is projected to come in particular from the utility-scale solar segment.

Utility-scale solar generation was the fastest-growing generating technology between 2010 and 2016, growing at a 72% CAGR, driven by sharply falling prices for solar PV panels, rapid advances in efficiency rates, tax credits and state renewable energy mandates. As noted above in Lazard's 2017 Levelized Cost of Energy analysis, the price tag for utility-scale solar in the US has declined 86% as equipment prices plunged, manufacturing techniques improved and developers gained experience. In fact, under the Department of Energy's SunShot Initiative, R&D projects worked so well that the program achieved its price targets of 6 cents/kWh for utility-scale system three years ahead of schedule, and the target has now been reset to 3 cents/kWh by 2030. This has made solar competitive with other traditional fossil fuels, even without tax incentives. This cost competitiveness is the precise reason why state utility Georgia Power ended up commissioning 1,050 MW of utility-scale solar power in 2013 despite having no government subsidies, tax incentives or renewable energy mandates.

Going forward, these dynamics are set to continue, allowing solar to become a highly attractive alternative. Achieving a 50% price reduction by 2030 to reach the 3 cents/kWh target would make it among the least expensive option for new power plant generation, while falling below the variable cost of many existing generators. Meanwhile, recent advances in battery storage have set the stage for significantly greater solar deployment in future. According to a report from Environment New York (see page 19), between 2007 and 2016, battery storage has grown 20-fold in capacity from ~25 MW to ~550 MW, while lithium-ion battery costs have fallen nearly in half since 2014, driven by the proliferation of electric vehicles which has encouraged price and efficiency breakthroughs. The pairing of solar PV with battery storage systems can potentially overcome the intermittency of solar generation, enabling a way to continue to supply electricity even when clouds hide the sun, among other applications. Recent bids submitted to Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy for solar-plus battery storage came in at an impressive median of $36/MWh, compared to the lowest price previously seen at $45/MWh in a solar power-plus storage deal between Tucson Electric Power, a utility, and NextEra Energy. Last but not least, a permanent 10% ITC in place for solar projects will be an added benefit that helps to sustain an increase in utility-scale solar capacity in the next few decades.

Altogether, new utility-scale solar development in the US is projected to be 10.9 GW in 2018 and 12.9 GW in 2019 (per MAKE Consulting, May 2017 - as mentioned on IEA Investor Presentation Pg 22), with projected growth in solar development forecasted to exceed that in wind. This equates to a $6bn revenue opportunity in 2018 and a $7+ billion revenue opportunity in 2019. By 2022, >18 GW of solar PV capacity is expected to be installed annually, with utility-scale solar accounting for ~60% of installations, according to GTM Research. Importantly, unlike wind, solar is expected to grow at a healthy pace beyond 2020, as the ITC phase-out only begins 2020 and falls to a minimum of 10% from 2022 onwards.

Contrary to the wind E&C business where three Tier 1 contractors dominate the landscape, the solar E&C business is far less mature and is still comprised of mostly regional players from the Southwest, with few players having a national presence. We think that given this white space, there is room for IEA to leverage its existing strong customer relationships to strengthen its presence in the solar E&C market. Already, 11 of IEA's current top 15 customers also develop solar facilities and management is currently in active discussion with several customers for solar projects. While most solar projects were previously developed by integrated module manufacturers cum solar developers such as SunPower (SPWR) and FirstSolar (FSLR) with utilities procuring wind and solar energy via long-term Power Purchase Agreements, utilities are increasingly looking into owning these wind and solar generation assets as the economics become more attractive. While these integrated solar companies such as SunPower and FirstSolar used to also do E&C work for third parties, they have since shifted to focusing on components manufacturing, leaving IEA with the same competitors as in wind (Blattner Energy, Mortenson). Given their familiarity with IEA in wind projects, these utility customers have indicated their desire to continue working with IEA on solar projects. Under its newly formed commercial team, IEA has a growing pipeline of solar projects, with $254mn of high-probability solar revenue for 2018 in IEA's pipeline, and an additional solar pipeline of $916mn (14 projects) for 2018. While solar is expected to make up 6% of 2018 revenues, management expects solar to contribute ~40% of revenues by 2022 based on organic growth alone. We think this is reasonable given that the skills and resources needed to construct solar projects are a subset of those needed for wind construction and IEA already has the necessary civil, electrical and mechanical capabilities. Indeed, since 2010, IEA has completed 67 solar projects, representing over 700 installed MW. While not a huge amount, we think this is testament enough that IEA is more than capable of handling solar projects.

In our conversations with them, management has clearly articulated that IEA currently has multiple interesting accretive acquisition opportunities in this segment and we'd be surprised if they don't close one in the relatively near-term. As a major shareholder, Oaktree can and will help source deals for IEA and there should be the opportunity to achieve synergies from any transactions closed.

Self-Perform Opportunity

In the past, IEA has self-performed civil work and turbine installation but subcontracted out medium and high voltage electrical work. This is set to change in 2018 as IEA looks to self-perform medium and high voltage electrical work as well. In 2016, IEA outsourced ~$125mn worth of work, with ~20% gross margins for subcontractors, implying ~$25mn in profits left on the table. To reclaim this, IEA has hired a team in 2017 and plans to self-perform electrical work on 6 to 7 projects in 2018. This is expected to lead to an EBITDA uplift of $8mn in 2018 and $15mn in 2019, which is not included in management's guidance.

6. SPAC Deal Dynamics/Rationale

One might wonder why a sponsor as established as Oaktree would choose to exit their portfolio company investment via a SPAC, rather than the traditional sale or IPO. We think that several factors played into their decision in this case. First, IEA's management themselves were not interested in being sold to other strategic buyers; second, there was a lack of interest from private equity firms as they would not have been able to put that much leverage on IEA given its position as an E&C company; third, given the lack of public renewable E&C players and volatility in sentiment towards renewables, taking the company public through traditional means would involve a considerable amount of uncertainty. In contrast, exiting via a SPAC route allows Oaktree to cash out a part of their stake and return capital to LPs (given that this was invested out of a 2010 fund with a 5-year investment and 5-year liquidation period), while retaining the ability to enjoy upside in the company via their equity stake and earn-out provision.

7. Quality of Management Team

CEO J.P. Roehm was responsible for IEA's expansion into renewables back in the mid-2010s, and had served on IEA's M&A team where he was responsible for performing due diligence and negotiating acquisitions. He had also served a leading role on the RMT-IEA integration team during the 2013 acquisition of RMT. We think that his experience with acquiring and integrating companies is crucial to the successful execution of IEA's diversification strategy. Together with CFO Andrew Layman, IEA's management owns ~9% of common equity, which further aligns incentives.

Additionally, the involvement of two highly respected, experienced teams in this particular transaction gives us significant confidence that this deal will prove a successful investment. With ~$2bn in AUM, Oaktree's Power Opportunities group focuses exclusively on the power, energy and infrastructure sectors and has a track record of growing successful companies within these sectors. MIII is a SPAC created and sponsored by MIII Partners, led by Mohsin Meghji, who has a stellar track record of creating value for shareholders.

In his former life, Mr. Meghji was a turnaround advisor who has successfully led several company through operational turnarounds that have emerged as healthy companies. As EVP and Head of Strategy at Springleaf Financial, Mr. Meghji led the restructuring of Springleaf's branch operations, and eventually brought the company from the brink of bankruptcy to going public at a 15x valuation in the short span of 20 months. At Mariner Health Care, Mr. Meghji was instrumental in helping the bankrupt company formulate and execute a new business plan, involving rationalizing Mariner's geographic footprint and eliminating cost inefficiencies. Given his experience with distressed turnarounds, we think that Mr. Meghji understands value creation and capital allocation and will be a valuable adviser to IEA. MIII's Head of M&A Financing, Philip Kassin, has a wealth of energy investment banking experience and brings with extensive relationships in the power and energy space, which should also benefit IEA going forward.

Ultimately, we think that this is a very strong management team with a deep bench of advisers and partners backing it and the odds of IEA's success are very high.

8. Financials and Valuation Analysis

IEA has strong growth baked in for 2018 and 2019 (over 60% top-line and EBITDA for 2018). That being said, publicly presented estimates are well below those shown using IEA's and their auditors' original projections. As explained in the proxy, IEA/MIII decided on a more conservative approach, with 2019 revenue over $200mn below prior numbers and EBITDA 20% lower (see Pages 151-153 of the final proxy). If this was due to a deterioration in pipeline or business conditions, it would be disconcerting. We think they simply are setting themselves up to dramatically exceed numbers over the next two years, knowing that as an SPAC, they will be put in the "penalty box" for a miss. We believe they are also aware they have a lot of skin in the game and beating numbers can lead to significant multiple expansion on higher results, resulting in a dramatic increase in stock price.

Accounting for $28mn of revenue and $2.2mn of EBITDA pushed back to 2018 due to the uncertainty and delay of new projects associated with the 2017 Tax Act, management estimates revenue of ~$832mn in 2018 and ~$937mn in 2019, with EBITDA at $80.3mn in 2018 and $95.4mn in 2019 (9.6% EBITDA margin in 2018, 10.2% EBITDA margin in 2019). At a share price of $8.84 (closing price as of 4/2/18), with an enterprise value of ~$270mn, this implies an EV/EBITDA of 3.4x and 3.8x, including an additional 4.325 million earn-out shares.

However, we note that these estimates completely ignore the potential for self-performance of high voltage electric work, which we think is highly achievable. Given that IEA took steps to build up its high voltage team in 2017 and are familiar with the scope of work, we are confident that this is an opportunity within easy reach. Management estimates an EBITDA uplift of $8mn in 2018 and $15mn in 2019, bringing EBITDA to $88.3mn in 2018 and $110.4mn in 2019. Accounting for earn-out shares, unvested founder shares and dilution from outstanding warrants, at a 7x - 9x EV/EBITDA multiple more in line with E&C peers, this would imply a share price of between $16 and $19 (this includes the dilutive impact of outstanding warrants).

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC Estimates

We also note that IEA has indicated their intention to pursue accretive acquisitions to diversify the business going forward. Based on the depth of its pipeline and quality of industry relationships, we expect that IEA will execute. We think that IEA will do ~$350mn of acquisitions in 2018 alone, and ~$300mn of acquisitions in 2019 and 2020, acquiring businesses with revenue totaling ~$1bn in the next three years, mostly in solar as well as civil and industrial. Assuming a lower 7% EBITDA margin on acquisitions and paying an average of 5x EBITDA, this would imply paying $105-125mn for additional EBITDA of $21-24mn in the next 3 years. Should IEA's multiple expand closer in line with peers at around the 7x EBITDA range, this would make the acquisitions done at 5x immediately accretive. The acquisitions would be funded in part by a $100mn credit facility put in place post-transaction as well as cash generated by the business. With a strong cash generation profile (2018 free cash flow yield expected at ~25%), we see no issues with paying down this debt over time. We estimate that IEA will have around $55mn in net debt, giving them a leverage ratio of ~0.5x, in line with E&C peers and well within their credit facility terms. With these acquisitions, shares would be worth between $17 and $21.

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC Estimates

Ultimately, we think that secular industry tailwinds will continue to drive organic growth in the core business even as IEA makes acquisitions to diversify its business for the long run. Together, this should build IEA up into a solid mid-cap renewables-focused E&C company, doing ~$2bn worth of revenue and able to withstand fluctuations in any one of its lines of business.

We also reiterate that there are liquid 1/2 warrants of IEAWW ($11.50 strike which expire March 2023 - 2 warrants are necessary to purchase a share). For those who believe shares will appreciate significantly (as we do), warrants are also an interesting method to gain exposure to the security.

9. Risks

Execution of Diversification Strategy

Management may fail to execute its strategy of diversifying away from wind towards solar and civil/industrial work. Nevertheless, we think current management has the experience and support from Oaktree to execute this strategy, having been responsible for White Construction's original pivot towards renewable energy back in the mid-2010s.

Cost Overruns May Reduce Profitability

As E&C contracts are typically awarded on a fixed price basis, E&C companies take on the risk associated with cost overruns. IEA has developed rigorous project controls to prevent such problems from arising. To date, 86% of projects perform better than their bids, with only one project losing money in the past, thus we are confident in management's ability to keep cost overruns to a minimum.

Solar Panel Tariffs May Impede Solar Development

Recent tariffs on solar panels imposed by the Trump administration add 10-12 cents to the cost of imported solar modules, which may make solar energy less attractive. Nevertheless, these tariffs were not a complete surprise, and their extent falls in line with industry expectations. Moreover, technological improvements wipe out 10-12 cents in costs each year, thus the tariffs sets things back by a year - not a huge impact in the long run.

The Wind Cliff May Be Hugely Negative

We believe that the cost competitiveness of wind energy will sustain its healthy growth over the next several decades. In our view, the most draconian scenario is already baked into IEA's valuations. We believe that IEA will diversify and become a mid-tier E&C player with major exposure in the renewables segment, with wind becoming increasingly less important. If the company fails to diversify and wind falls dramatically in 5-6 years, results will deteriorate, although, this is a low fixed cost business, and the lack of diversification implies few acquisitions and the likely building of a cash hoard, protecting against permanent capital loss.

10. Conclusion

We are optimistic that shares of IEA will appreciate in the coming months driven by:

Sell-side analyst coverage - given Oaktree's involvement in the transaction, we expect that IEA should pick up additional sell-side analyst coverage in the next few months

Increased investor awareness

Consummation of accretive acquisition(s) in 2018, especially given the number of target companies in their pipeline. We are hopeful that highly accretive transactions will be announced in the near term

Further contract wins and backlog growth

All in all, we think that IEA represents a compelling below the radar screen opportunity to invest in an undiscovered, newly public renewables-focused E&C company at an attractive valuation. IEA's strong moat and market-leading position as 1 of 3 top-tier renewable E&Cs makes it well-positioned to capture the macro tailwinds driving the growth of renewable energy. We think that as management executes on its strategy of working on projects previously outsourced and makes accretive acquisitions to diversify the business, IEA's shares will compound at a high rate over the next few years and certainly think a $16-$20 stock price is attainable over the next 12-18 months. If one shares our view on fundamentals, we reiterate that IEA warrants - IEAWW - also trade and have the potential to compound at a higher rate.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEA, IEAWW, DSKE, DSKEW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.