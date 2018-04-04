The Chemist's CEF Report - March 2018: CEFs Not Overreacting To Market Volatility

For the inaugural issue of The Chemist's CEF Report (September 2016), describing the background and rationale of the Report, please click here.

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

CEF Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov (GUT) US Equity-Utilities 44.6% 8.65% 2.6 16.2% 29.9% 1.67% 5% (CRF) US Equity-General Equity 16.7% 17.91% -0.5 -1.2% 0.0% 1.22% 2% (DNP) US Equity-Growth & Income 15.4% 7.68% 1.7 3.5% 26.0% 1.00% 26% (CLM) US Equity-General Equity 14.5% 18.29% -0.6 -1.2% 0.0% 1.20% 1% (FPL) US Equity-MLP 10.0% 10.59% 3.5 8.1% 24.5% 1.57% 0% (CGO) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income 9.3% 8.01% 1.5 6.2% 28.3% 1.62% 18% (HTY) US Equity-Equity Tax-Advantaged 7.7% 9.58% 1.1 4.1% 0.0% 1.29% 17% (SPXX) US Equity-Covered Call 7.6% 5.64% 2.2 7.9% 0.0% 0.93% 6% (NTG) US Equity-MLP 7.4% 9.38% 2.1 5.9% 33.2% 1.75% 0% (TYG) US Equity-MLP 7.3% 9.30% -0.1 -0.3% 33.3% 1.86% 0%

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

CEF Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov (OTCPK:FXBY) US Equity-General Equity -30.7% 0.46% 0.1 0.2% 0.0% 2.58% #DIV/0! (DNI) US Equity-Growth & Income -18.6% 4.49% -0.5 -0.7% 0.0% 1.54% 9% (GDL) Non-US/Other-Global Equity -16.7% 4.18% -1.3 -2.2% 38.0% 2.91% -15% (CET) US Equity-General Equity -16.2% 3.66% -2.5 0.7% 0.0% 0.75% 3% (RIF) US Equity-Real Estate (US) -15.9% 8.05% 1.0 1.6% 28.0% 1.83% 0% (GGO) US Equity-Growth & Income -15.5% 4.64% -1.6 -5.4% 41.0% 1.60% -12% (EGIF) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -15.5% 5.56% -1.3 -1.7% 24.3% 2.29% 82% (PEO) US Equity-Energy/Resources -15.4% 2.68% -1.3 -1.2% 0.7% 0.78% 43% (CAF) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -15.3% 4.85% 0.1 -1.1% 0.0% 1.89% 0% (BIF) US Equity-General Equity -15.0% 2.83% 1.2 0.6% 14.9% 1.33% 11%

Top 10 highest premia (fixed income):

CEF Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov (PGP) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 22.6% 10.68% -1.7 -27.6% 31.9% 1.89% 88% (RCS) Non-US/Other-Global Income 19.5% 9.66% -0.7 -4.3% 63.8% 0.98% 111% (DMO) Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond 15.9% 10.92% -0.4 -1.4% 31.1% 1.77% 81% (MZA) Tax-Free Income-Arizona 13.9% 4.63% 1.2 6.5% 37.4% 1.00% 91% (PHK) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 12.0% 12.95% -1.2 -9.2% 22.2% 0.96% 68% (PCN) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 11.6% 8.02% 0.1 0.2% 18.0% 1.01% 83% (PTY) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 10.9% 9.46% -0.3 -0.4% 26.8% 0.86% 75% (PCM) Taxable Income-Mortgage Bond 9.8% 8.44% 0.2 0.8% 38.5% 1.55% 99% (EDF) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 9.2% 13.51% -0.1 -0.3% 31.7% 1.85% 66% (ECC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 8.8% 13.16% -1.2 -6.8% 31.4% 6.23% 74%

Top 10 highest discounts (fixed income):

CEF Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov (EVJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -15.5% 4.88% -2.3 -3.6% 37.8% 1.54% 101% (EMI) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -15.1% 3.80% -1.8 -3.5% 36.5% 1.72% 103% (NTC) Tax-Free Income-Connecticut -14.9% 4.26% -1.6 -2.3% 36.5% 1.06% 103% (CEV) Tax-Free Income-California -14.5% 3.87% -2.4 -3.3% 35.9% 1.44% 105% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -14.5% 5.30% -1.7 -1.6% 12.9% 0.84% 97% (NUM) Tax-Free Income-Michigan -14.5% 4.51% -1.9 -2.4% 37.6% 0.99% 99% (NQP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -14.3% 5.10% -2.1 -2.6% 39.7% 1.00% 102% (EMJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -14.3% 4.98% -1.8 -3.3% 39.0% 1.29% 102% (NMY) Tax-Free Income-Maryland -14.1% 4.70% -1.6 -2.3% 3.7% 1.03% 96% (EVO) Tax-Free Income-Ohio -14.1% 4.34% -2.3 -3.8% 35.6% 1.57% 102%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

CEF Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov (RFI) US Equity-Real Estate (US) 4.2 0.3% 8.0% 6.1% 0.0% 0.84% 30% (FUND) US Equity-General Equity 3.5 -7.6% 4.9% 3.9% 6.2% 1.29% 8% (FPL) US Equity-MLP 3.5 10.0% 10.6% 8.1% 24.5% 1.57% 0% (LGI) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income 3.0 -7.5% 7.4% 2.7% 9.7% 1.47% 20% (LOR) US Equity-Real Estate (US) 2.8 -2.6% 8.4% 4.3% 23.6% 1.22% 30% (RQI) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income 2.8 -7.6% 7.5% 1.6% 9.3% 1.81% 68% (BST) Non-US/Other-Global Equity 2.7 0.9% 5.1% 6.8% 0.2% 1.12% -1% (BCX) US Equity-Utilities 2.6 44.6% 8.7% 16.2% 29.9% 1.67% 5% (GUT) US Equity-Energy/Resources 2.6 -6.3% 6.5% 4.9% 0.1% 1.07% 24% (ASG) US Equity-General Equity 2.5 5.3% 8.0% 10.9% 0.0% 1.35% -1%

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

CEF Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov (ASA) US Equity-Energy/Resources -5.7 -14.4% 0.4% -2.2% 0.0% 1.16% -42% (SZC) US Equity-Energy/Resources -2.8 -12.2% 9.3% -5.7% 20.9% 1.97% -14% (GRF) US Equity-General Equity -2.7 -14.3% 6.6% -2.3% 0.0% 1.25% 0% (CET) US Equity-General Equity -2.5 -16.2% 3.7% 0.7% 0.0% 0.75% 3% (GOF) US Equity-Growth & Income -2.3 2.4% 11.0% -4.5% 20.9% 1.61% 63% (VCF) Non-US/Other-undefined -1.9 -4.1% 4.6% -3.5% 29.4% 0.86% 97% (BME) US Equity-Health/Biotech -1.8 -2.7% 6.8% -4.2% 0.0% 1.21% 2% (HTD) US Equity-Equity Tax-Advantaged -1.8 -7.1% 7.6% -3.6% 31.6% 1.20% 108% (NFJ) US Equity-Covered Call -1.7 -12.2% 6.9% -2.5% 0% 0.97% 10% (JRI) US Equity-Real Estate (Global) -1.7 -11.5% 7.7% -2.4% 29.4% 1.65% 89%

Top 10 highest z-scores (fixed income):

CEF Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov (HFRO) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 4.0 5.9% 5.7% 5.1% 0.0% 1.41% 0% (WIW) Taxable Income-Government 3.7 -8.4% 3.7% 2.8% 29.4% 1.01% 91% (ICB) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 3.0 -1.4% 2.7% 4.6% 0.0% 0.67% 116% (TEI) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 2.5 -8.7% 3.8% 2.8% 0.0% 1.20% 64% (DHG) Taxable Income-High Yield 2.4 -0.5% 5.4% 2.2% 29.0% 1.47% 100% (WIA) Taxable Income-Government 2.1 -9.4% 3.5% 1.7% 29.5% 0.99% 101% (EVP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania 1.9 -9.1% 4.2% 2.1% 36.8% 1.67% 113% (INSI) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 1.5 -3.6% 4.0% 2.3% 0.0% 0.73% 37% (NPN) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania 1.5 4.8% 3.5% 3.3% 4.3% 1.08% 96% (JHS) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 1.4 -3.4% 6.0% 1.7% 33.8% 0.99% 28%

Top 10 lowest z-scores (fixed income):

CEF Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov (PCQ) Tax-Free Income-California -3.7 7.7% 6.3% -11.5% 46.5% 1.17% 92% (LEO) Tax-Free Income-National -3.4 -7.5% 5.4% -9.1% 35.4% 1.09% 115% (AKP) Tax-Free Income-California -3.3 -13.8% 3.9% -3.0% 37.7% 1.30% 150% (MVF) Tax-Free Income-National -3.2 -2.7% 6.0% -3.1% 37.9% 0.90% 94% (DSM) Tax-Free Income-National -3.0 -6.3% 5.5% -6.8% 31.6% 0.91% 111% (PYN) Tax-Free Income-New York -2.9 -0.1% 5.7% -5.9% 42.6% 1.50% 99% (MMD) Tax-Free Income-National -2.9 -5.4% 5.7% -3.7% 35.6% 0.98% 98% (EIM) Tax-Free Income-National -2.9 -10.8% 4.9% -2.8% 40.0% 1.07% 110% (BLW) Tax-Free Income-New York -2.8 -0.1% 5.9% -6.3% 39.4% 1.25% 91% (MYC) Taxable Income-Limited Duration -2.8 -9.7% 6.3% -2.7% 28.6% 0.88% 94%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields (equity):

CEF Category Y P/D Z Dis Lev BE Cov (CLM) US Equity-General Equity 18.3% 14.5% -0.6 -1.2% 0.0% 1.20% 1% (CRF) US Equity-General Equity 17.9% 16.7% -0.5 -1.2% 0.0% 1.22% 2% (DSE) US Equity-MLP 15.2% 4.5% 0.6 2.0% 36.0% 2.22% 0% (NDP) US Equity-MLP 14.6% 2.8% 0.1 0.1% 24.6% 1.68% 0% (FMO) US Equity-MLP 13.8% 1.1% -0.1 -0.1% 28.0% 1.61% 0% (ZF) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income 13.1% -4.3% 1.2 2.7% 25.6% 2.05% 10% (CEN) US Equity-MLP 12.9% 2.8% 1.8 1.9% 34.6% 2.04% 0% (IFN) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity 12.3% -11.8% -0.3 -1.0% 0.0% 1.31% 0% (RIV) US Equity-Growth & Income 12.2% 5.7% 2.0 6.5% 0.0% 1.74% -51% (GGN) US Equity-Energy/Resources 12.0% -1.6% -0.7 -1.6% 10.5% 1.37% 3%

Top 10 highest yields (fixed income):

CEF Category Y P/D Z Dis Lev BE Cov (OXLC) US Equity-General Equity 18.3% 14.5% -0.6 -1.2% 0.0% 8.50% 1% (EDF) US Equity-General Equity 17.9% 16.7% -0.5 -1.2% 0.0% 1.85% 2% (ECC) US Equity-MLP 15.2% 4.5% 0.6 2.0% 36.0% 6.23% 0% (PHK) US Equity-MLP 14.6% 2.8% 0.1 0.1% 24.6% 0.86% 0% (VGI) US Equity-MLP 13.8% 1.1% -0.1 -0.1% 28.0% 1.61% 0% (EXD) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income 13.1% -4.3% 1.2 2.7% 25.6% 2.05% 10% (EDI) US Equity-MLP 12.9% 2.8% 1.8 1.9% 34.6% 1.96% 0% (NCZ) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity 12.3% -11.8% -0.3 -1.0% 0.0% 1.31% 0% (NCV) US Equity-Growth & Income 12.2% 5.7% 2.0 6.5% 0.0% 1.74% -51% (FTF) US Equity-Energy/Resources 12.0% -1.6% -0.7 -1.6% 10.5% 1.37% 3%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount. However, I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

CEF Category P/D Y Z D x Y Dis Lev BE Cov (IFN) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -11.8% 12.3% -0.3 -1.45 -1.0% 0.0% 1.31% 0% (RIF) US Equity-Real Estate (US) -15.9% 8.1% 1.0 -1.28 1.6% 28.0% 1.83% 0% (GLO) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -10.6% 11.4% -1.1 -1.20 -2.3% 36.8% 2.27% -4% (IRL) Non-US/Other-Other Non-US Equity -12.7% 9.3% -0.4 -1.18 -1.6% 0.0% 2.19% -6% (SZC) US Equity-Energy/Resources -12.2% 9.3% -2.8 -1.13 -5.7% 20.9% 1.97% -14% (LCM) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -10.8% 10.4% -1.5 -1.13 -2.4% 28.0% 2.06% 6% (TDF) Non-US/Other-Asia Equity -13.1% 8.2% -0.4 -1.06 -1.5% 0.0% 1.33% 1% (SPE) US Equity-General Equity -11.3% 8.9% -1.2 -1.01 -1.2% 27.8% 1.65% 1% (AWP) US Equity-Real Estate (Global) -10.5% 9.6% 0.5 -1.01 0.7% 3.4% 1.20% 11% (PGZ) US Equity-Real Estate (US) -12.5% 8.0% -1.1 -1.00 -3.1% 31.3% 2.02% 27%

Top 10 best D x Y (fixed income):

CEF Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov (HFRO) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 4.0 5.9% 5.7% 5.1% 0.0% 1.41% 0% (WIW) Taxable Income-Government 3.7 -8.4% 3.7% 2.8% 29.4% 1.01% 91% (ICB) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 3.0 -1.4% 2.7% 4.6% 0.0% 0.67% 116% (TEI) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 2.5 -8.7% 3.8% 2.8% 0.0% 1.20% 64% (DHG) Taxable Income-High Yield 2.4 -0.5% 5.4% 2.2% 29.0% 1.47% 100% (WIA) Taxable Income-Government 2.1 -9.4% 3.5% 1.7% 29.5% 0.99% 101% (EVP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania 1.9 -9.1% 4.2% 2.1% 36.8% 1.67% 113% (INSI) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 1.5 -3.6% 4.0% 2.3% 0.0% 0.73% 37% (NPN) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania 1.5 4.8% 3.5% 3.3% 4.3% 1.08% 96% (JHS) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 1.4 -3.4% 6.0% 1.7% 33.8% 0.99% 28%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

CEF Category P/D Y Z D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE Cov (SZC) US Equity-Energy/Resources -12.2% 9.3% -2.8 3.18 -5.7% 20.9% 1.97% -14% (GRF) US Equity-General Equity -14.3% 6.6% -2.7 2.56 -2.3% 0.0% 1.25% 0% (LCM) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -10.8% 10.4% -1.5 1.69 -2.4% 28.0% 2.06% 6% (JRI) US Equity-Real Estate (Global) -11.5% 7.7% -1.7 1.51 -2.4% 29.4% 1.65% 89% (CET) US Equity-General Equity -16.2% 3.7% -2.5 1.49 0.7% 0.0% 0.75% 3% (NFJ) US Equity-Covered Call -12.2% 6.9% -1.7 1.42 -2.5% 0.0% 0.97% 10% (GLO) Non-US/Other-Global Growth & Income -10.6% 11.4% -1.1 1.32 -2.3% 36.8% 2.27% -4% (MCN) US Equity-Covered Call -8.3% 9.5% -1.6 1.27 -2.3% 0.0% 0.80% 1% (SPE) US Equity-General Equity -11.3% 8.9% -1.2 1.21 -1.2% 27.8% 1.65% 1% (GGO) US Equity-Growth & Income -15.5% 4.6% -1.6 1.15 -5.4% 41.0% 1.60% -12%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (fixed income):

CEF Category P/D Y Z D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE Cov (AGC) Taxable Income-Convertible -11.8% 9.8% -2.2 2.54 -3.6% 40.9% 2.09% 38% (BIT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -11.0% 8.1% -2.7 2.40 -2.9% 38.5% 1.38% 88% (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.5% 7.7% -2.3 2.39 -3.3% 27.2% 1.25% 96% (ISD) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.3% 7.7% -2.5 2.37 -3.2% 24.3% 1.00% 66% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.9% 7.9% -2.5 2.37 -2.5% 29.6% 0.90% 102% (EAD) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.2% 8.3% -2.3 2.14 -2.7% 25.9% 0.91% 91% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.8% 7.5% -2.4 2.12 -4.8% 27.5% 1.26% 109% (AWF) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.6% 7.0% -2.6 2.11 -3.1% 7.1% 0.99% 100% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.2% 7.6% -2.2 2.04 -2.2% 25.1% 1.25% 102% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.9% 7.5% -2.2 1.97 -4.1% 27.9% 1.49% 107%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -6.05%, a slight increase from -6.23% in the previous month. The following chart shows the average premium/discount over the past 12 months.

Last month marked the first time (since I started tracking equity and fixed income separately) where fixed income CEFs had a wider average discount than equity CEFs. This trend continued and was even exacerbated this month, with the spread between equity discounts (-5.41%) and fixed income discounts (-6.42%) widening from 44 bps last month to 101 bps this month!

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.64%, a slight increase from 6.46% in the month prior. Equity CEFs average 7.46% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 6.18% yield.

The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is -0.89, a moderate increase from -1.13 a month ago. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of +0.04, while fixed income CEFs have an average z-score of -1.43.

Commentary

In last month's commentary "The Chemist's CEF Report - February 2018: Rate Worries Stifle Fixed Income CEFs", we noted that rising rate fears hit CEFs hard, particularly fixed income CEFs, which saw wider discounts than equity CEFs for the first time in a long time.

This month continued this trend, with the spread between equity discounts and fixed income discounts widening from 44 bps last month to 101 bps this month. In fact, if we compare last month to this month, equity CEF discounts actually narrowed from -5.96% to -5.41%, while fixed income CEF discounts widened slightly, from -6.39% to -6.42%.

In other words, fixed income CEFs are now more attractively valued than equity CEFs, which is the opposite of how it had been for the last year and a half (at the very east). Obviously, the culprit is the specter of rising rates, which continue to dampen prospects of bond and bond portfolios. However, as I have written about previously, going "all-in" on 100% stocks in response may not be the obvious panacea that it appears. First, equity valuations are higher than they have been in the past, which increases the risk of owning stocks. Second, one must remember that the prices of assets we see now already reflect the future expectations of that class of asset (in other words, fixed income instruments will have already priced in the expectation of rising rates). Third, one should remember that the role of fixed income is to provide steady income and low correlation to equities, producing lower overall volatility and hopefully higher risk-adjusted returns.

One important exception to the "rising rates hurt fixed income CEFs" maxim is of course the senior loan category. Pleasingly, we have already seen some senior loan CEFs increase their distributions this month, and we continue to maintain some allocation to this important asset class (including CLO equity) in our portfolios.

It would be remiss not to mention the bout of volatility we observed in the markets in early February (which seems like a long time ago now!). As we noted at the time, the first big drop (S&P 500: -4.10%; "Black Monday 2018" as suggested by some commentators) saw widespread CEF selling and transient opportunities, whereas the decline in the second big drop (S&P 500: -3.75%) was much more orderly and no obvious CEF opportunities presented. This trend continued for the rest of the month; while the major markets continued to see volatility on a daily basis, CEFs did not overreact.

All major asset classes fell in a difficult February. Equities suffered the highest drawdown, with -3.53% and -5.05% for U.S. (SPY) and international (ACWX) stocks respectively. Treasuries (TLT) fell by -3.03% and investment grade bonds (LQD) fell by -1.97%. Surprisingly, perhaps, high-yield (JNK) fared the best relatively speaking, at -0.93%, while a basket of CEFs (YYY) fell by -2.61%.

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in our portfolios. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore, each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For March 2018, my top 3 picks are:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT): 8.1% yield, -11.0% discount, -2.7 z-score, -2.9% distance, 38.5% leverage, 1.38% baseline expense, 88% coverage.

(BIT): 8.1% yield, -11.0% discount, -2.7 z-score, -2.9% distance, 38.5% leverage, 1.38% baseline expense, 88% coverage. New America High Income Fund (HYB): 7.5% yield, -11.8% discount, -2.4 z-score, -4.8% distance, 27.5% leverage, 1.26% baseline expense, 109% coverage.

(HYB): 7.5% yield, -11.8% discount, -2.4 z-score, -4.8% distance, 27.5% leverage, 1.26% baseline expense, 109% coverage. Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY): 7.7% yield, 13.5% discount, -2.3 z-score, -3.3% distance, 27.2% leverage, 1.25% baseline expense, 96% coverage.

I'm picking 3 fixed income CEFs this month again due to their relatively more attractive valuation compared to equity CEFs. The only equity CEF that ranked more highly in the D x Y x Z top list was Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC), but its ongoing rights offering will act as a headwind against its share price in the near term. The high-yield CEF, HYB ranked 7th in the D x Y x Z list for fixed income makes the list again, and is joined by the global short duration high-yield fund, GHY (ranked 3rd), which may perform slightly better in rising rate environments due to its short duration. The third pick is the multi-sector income fund BIT (ranked 2nd), which makes its first appearance in the top list.

For past performance of picks, see "Reflections On Chemist's CEF Report Pick Performance In 2017". Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

