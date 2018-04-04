Tencent: Double Win From Spotify And Ubisoft

Ubisoft touts proprietary game engines which can help in the long-term strategy of Tencent. Like other top games companies, Tencent needs its own in-house game engine.

Tencent also won the rights to publish some of Ubisoft’s popular video game titles in China.

The better-than-expected valuation from Spotify’s IPO is a good follow-up win to Tencent’s recent purchase of a 5% stake in Ubisoft Entertainment.

Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) 7.5% stake in Spotify (SPOT) is now worth more than $2 billion. Spotify’s IPO yesterday ended with the music streaming company having a valuation of $27.4 billion. The pre-IPO prediction was Spotify can reach a valuation of $23 billion. SPOT debuted at NYSE $165.90, giving it an early valuation of $30 billion during early trading.

I do not know if Tencent can sell or have sold some shares during the first trading day of SPOT. However, the higher value of Tencent’s stake in Spotify is still a profit win. Sony (SNE) announced it will book a $986 million non-operating profit for the April-June quarter from appraisal gains and the partial sale of its 5.7% stake in Spotify.

The better-than-expected Spotify IPO is a positive signal. Tencent’s planned IPO for its music streaming business, TME [Tencent Music Entertainment] could also replicate Spotify’s success. TME’s valuation could turn out to be higher than the pre-IPO estimate of $12.3 billion.

Helping Other Companies Is Tencent’s Forte

Tencent’s 7.5% stake was acquired when it helped Spotify solve a troublesome $1 billion debt-to-equity deal last December. I mentioned this fact because Tencent now also winning after it helped Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) finally end the hostile takeover attempt of Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY). After being approached by the French company’s management, Tencent agreed to buy a 5% stake in Ubisoft. This is the second victory for Tencent.

Tencent’s deal with Ubisoft was part of Vivendi’s decision to exit its 27% stake in Ubisoft. Vivendi sold its entire 27% stake for $2.46 billion. We can guesstimate that Tencent spent around $500 million to buy 5% of Ubisoft. Part of the deal was that Tencent cannot increase its 5% stake in Ubisoft and it cannot gain a seat in Ubisoft’s board of directors.

However, Ubisoft has agreed for Tencent to publish some of its famous video games in China. It’s similar to the deal that Tencent got from Bluehole Studios (developer of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds). Tencent was only allowed to buy 5% of Bluehole. However, Bluehole granted Tencent China/global publishing rights for the mobile versions of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Like Blizzard Entertainment, Ubisoft owns some popular PC/Console video games. Tencent has long-term financial benefits by making and publishing Chinese versions of Ubisoft’s best-selling titles. Far Cry, Watchdogs, Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, and Tom Clancy’s The Division are just some of Ubisoft’s decades-old successful game franchises.

Tencent’s modus operandi is clearly to help itself by helping other companies. Tencent also became a passive investor in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) in 2013. Tencent helped Activision CEO Kotick buy back $8 billion of ATVI shares that Vivendi used to own.

Ubisoft’s Other Possible Contribution

Ubisoft owns superb game engines which could be licensed by Tencent. Tencent can license Ubisoft’s Snowdrop or Anvil Next 2 game engines to develop its own in-house game engine Amazon (AMZN) was able to make its own Lumberyard game engine by buying a CryEngine license from Crytek. Lumberyard is Amazon’s Twitch/Amazon Web Services-optimized version of CryEngine.

Yes, Tencent is a mobile-first video game company. However, if it wants to be more successful in PC/console Tencent must have its own game engine. Activision, Valve, Electronic Arts (EA), Epic Games, and Rockstar Games all have their in-house proprietary game engines. In-house game engines allow developers to be more flexible in creating unique features/differentiators for their games. Licensing a commercial engine like Unreal 4 or Unity, limits the control of developers over their games.

Tencent can make the advanced AAA-level 3D/Virtual Reality video games using its own game engine based on Ubisoft’s Snowdrop. Tencent can make beautiful unique-looking 2.5D video games, online movies, and TV shows by licensing/buying Ubisoft’s UbiArt framework. UbiArt is a very powerful cross-platform toolset which can be used by small teams to quickly develop artful videos games.

Having its own in-house game engine will allow developers to better integrate with Tencent's other social apps (WeChat, QQ, TenPay) and Tencent Cloud services. Player retention and lifetime monetization of games can be improved by having them all tightly integrated into Tencent's massive ecosystem.

The big picture of cloud computing services includes hosting/managing online video games. Tencent shareholders will appreciate it if Tencent Cloud can compete better against Amazon’s GameLift service.

Conclusion

Going forward, Tencent’s future share in the $170 billion/year video games industry is only going to get bigger. Becoming a publisher of Ubisoft’s many popular video game titles will further fatten up Tencent’s 24.3 billion RMB ($3.85 billion) quarterly revenue from online games.

Aside from being the world’s top video games publisher, Tencent can also become a serious games-hosting rival to Amazon Web Services. There’s serious money to be made in being the go-to provider of games-centric cloud computing infrastructure. Amazon spent more than $1 billion buying Twitch, video games developer Double Helix, CryEngine, and video games content management firm Curse.

Amazon knew online multiplayer video games are growth drivers for AWS. Microsoft (MSFT) is also selling Azure packages for video games hosting/development/management. Google Cloud also offers hosting services to games publishers and developers.

Tencent Cloud, being a Chinese company, will find it hard to win over American/European business customers. Tencent Cloud’s future is better if it focuses instead on media streaming and video games hosting.

Ubisoft is currently a customer of Amazon Web Services. Ubisoft (and other top video games companies) can probably become customers of Tencent Cloud.

