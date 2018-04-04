Macatawa Bank Now More Than A Recovery Play

I thought an investment in Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) would benefit from recovery efforts in 2015, but the stock has done even better by finding ways to grow revenues on top of mostly flat noninterest expenses. This has erased all of the old discounts, but I think management was looking to do more than recover and the work they have put in has the bank well positioned to grow earnings without having to take on excess risk by rapidly expanding the balance sheet. Because of this, adjusted earnings in 2017 increased by more than expected with only 3% loan growth (compares to 4-year average of 6%), suggesting the company is earning its upgrade, and more importantly that there might be enough momentum to carry shares even higher in 2018.

Branch Network and Deposits

Headquartered in Holland, Michigan. Macatawa Bank operates 26-full service branches (and a lending and operational service facility) throughout Kent County, Ottawa County and Allegan County. Unlike most regional peers (Independent Bank (IBCP), Mercantile Bank (MBWM), and Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)), MCBC has a more focused branch-network.

The company hasn’t been an active acquirer so this could limit growth, but it yields a strong position that is typically not found in banks that have less than $3 billion in assets. The most recent FDIC deposit share reports show MCBC with only 0.696% of all state deposits, but with a more meaningful 19% in Ottawa where 53% of its deposit base resides.

41.8% of all deposits are in Kent County, which is the bank’s largest market (by total deposits in the area – 4X Ottawa; ~$16 billion) and the one with the most potential. Deposit share in Kent improved from 3.5% to 3.8% in 2017 (during the same time deposit share fell in Ottawa from 19.6% to 19%).

Focused efforts to developed strong business relationships have helped add to noninterest-bearing accounts. Along with falling rates, this change in composition has overtime helped steady NIMs that have increased to 3.24% from as low as 3.01% in 2015. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.51% in 2017. As you can see below, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits are beginning to fall, but the company maintains healthy levels and a mix that is historically less expensive than peers (with more retail customers).

Portfolio and Asset Quality

Portfolio growth has been muted (3.08% in 2017) by what the 10-K (P.33) describes as ‘measured, high-quality loan portfolio growth.’

MCBC has slowly been reducing construction loans that (per FDIC reports - need to rerun) are down to 7.26% of the portfolio (from 12.15% in 2009) while adding to commercial and industrial (C&I – from 20% in 2009 to 35.2% - shown above).

Moving from construction to loans backed by (business) cash flows has shifted risk away from the assets that caused the most harm during the financial crisis. This shift, along with recovery and below average portfolio growth (4-year CAGR of 6%) has allowed for provision benefits in each of the last 5-years. Nothing lasts forever, though, and with the coverage ratio down from 2% in 2013 to 1.26%, a more normal provision charge is a small headwind to look out for this year. A charge of 0.1% of loans or $1.3 million in 2018 would be a $2.6 million increase - the 2017 benefit was $1.35 million or approximately $0.03 per share (after taxes).

With that said, the bank is in good shape and has recoveries to match each year’s benefit (5-year average recovery is 0.118% of average loans outstanding). I’m not modeling for a benefit in 2018 but there could be one if conditions continue as they have. Note that the bank’s coverage ratio is in-line with the national average and well above smaller financials that report in Grand Rapids.

Performance Overview

As you can see from above, adjusted earnings (without deferred tax asset valuation adjustment) increased 17.81% with only 8.57% growth in total assets (higher than 4-year CAGR of 5.65%). From this performance overview we will work our way down to the items that are driving these bottom-line improvements, but it’s important to note that these two figures (earnings growth in excess of assets) sum up concisely why my call to purchase Flagstar (FBC) instead of Macatawa hasn’t worked out as well as I thought it would.

As you can see below, the market has caught on. Improved fundamentals have driven the price to tangible book value at a faster pace and to a higher level than most regional peers.

Balance Sheet Trends, Efficiency Ratio, and Capacity

A bullish thesis leans heavily on the efficiency ratio because asset growth hasn't been a major contributor. In the past 5-years, banks in Grand Rapids with assets under $5 billion have been growing income by adding assets at a faster pace than MCBC (5.6% 4-year average).

However, MCBC has kept up with returns by consistently chipping away at the efficiency ratio.

Slow growth in assets and a 10% reduction in staff (since 2009) are driving the efficiency ratio lower.

These are long-term moves that set-up a continuation of growth in margins and earnings. Faster growing companies are attractive at certain times in the business cycle, but MCBC is a good option in these later stages because it can perform well without having to expand the balance sheet by a material amount. Also, note that the efficiency ratio isn't benefitting from large balance sheet changes. Loans to assets fell between 2009 and 2013 and have held around 70% since then.

Capacity is high, and last year saw the loan to deposit ratio fall from 88.3% in 2016 to 83.59%. The company has a lot of business relationships, and my read on this recent development is that these companies are drawing less from their lines of credit, and depositing more. I could be wrong, but deposits were up (approximately 9%), loan growth of 3% was half the 4-year average, and off-balance sheet commitments remained at higher levels.

We started this section emphasizing the benefits MCBC is reaping from an improved efficiency ratio. The slow growth trajectory underscores its importance when the market doesn’t appear to be looking for new loans, and I don’t see this changing as rates rise.

The risk is that the recent leveling-off of the efficiency ratio is signaling a bottom (for improvements) and that it rebounds with rates in a mean reversion move that would cut into 2018 earnings. I still think the company is in a good position to capture double-digit growth in EPS, but anything less could start to challenge valuation multiples. Remember, this was a turnaround play and investors could easily move to other parts of the country with more attractive demographics.

Bottom Line

Discounted shares are gone, but Macatawa is more profitable now and I think ROA will rise safely above 1% in 2018 (compares to 0.63% in 2013). With a lower tax rate and 5% growth in assets (my estimate – slightly below 4-year average), MCBC would earn approximately $20 million in 2018 (~$0.60 per share), or 10% more than adjusted earnings in 2017. There are some headwinds as the major items that have been driving shares higher appear to be approaching inflection points, but these are lasting changes that set shares up well for long-term holders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.