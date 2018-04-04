ANZ Banking Group: Correction Was Expected, What's Next?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. Australian banks as a whole, including ANZBY, have come under intense selling pressure in the short-term, which I believe offers investors a good opportunity to pick up solid companies at a reasonable price. While the Australian economy didn't experience much growth year over year in 2017, it still grew at a steady rate of 2.4%. Furthermore, ANZBY is trading at a very reasonable valuation, well under the market average. Also, domestic consumer spending in Australia saw a surprise jump in February, which is a positive sign for the economy as a whole. Finally, Australian companies have been hit hard on the news of a potential US-China trade war, but I feel the correction has been unjustifiably large.

First, a little about ANZBY. ANZBY provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. The company conducts its operations mainly in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region but also has a U.S. and U.K. presence. ANZBY is a major global bank and is part of the "Big Four" in Australia/New Zealand. Currently, the stock is trading at $20.45/share and yields 5.97% annually, based on last years dividend payments. I reviewed ANZBY back in January and advised investors to avoid the stock, as I felt there were too many headwinds in the Australian economy to warrant investing in their major banks. Since then, ANZBY is down almost 11%. While the market as a whole is also down, that performance compares with a drop of only 7.37% for the S&P 500 and 7.86% for the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) during the same time period. So, clearly, ANZBY has markedly under-performed both the broader market and the financial sector. Despite this poor short-term performance, I believe now may be a decent time to initiate positions in ANZBY, and I will explain why in detail below.

Trade War Fears - An Opportunity

One of the primary reasons for ANZBY's under-performance has been the increasing tension between China and the U.S., which have sparked very real fears over a potential trade war. While ANZBY, or Australia for that matter, are not directly involved in this battle, they are both directly effected, as Australia is heavily reliant on China for economic growth. Over the past couple of decades, and especially the past fifteen years, Australia has exported a growing share of their goods to China, while seeing its export relationship with other trading partners, such as Japan and the U.S., decline. The chart below illustrates just how striking the shift has been:

Source: Bloomberg

So what exactly is going on with China and the U.S.? What started as tweets has turned in to tariffs, with President Trump announcing tariffs on at least $50 billion of Chinese imports, citing allegations the nation violates U.S. intellectual property. In retaliation, in the past 24 hours, China announced its third set of additional tariffs. The items range from steel and pork, to soybeans and cars. Furthermore, China also noted the country is considering legal action against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization, not a positive development.

At this point you may be asking, where is the opportunity? Well, the market has reacted swiftly to these announcements, and the result has been a steep market drop, including for ANZBY. But the actual effect of these tariffs has yet to be seen, and there is reason for some optimism. For one, many are pushing for a diplomatic solution to any trade concerns, including representatives in China. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, stated China's door to dialogue with Washington remains "open" and urged the U.S. to come to the table for a discussion. Furthermore, it is important to note that China has not announced an effective start date in its new round of tariffs. I believe this is a subtle message to the U.S. that they are willing to resolve trade issues prior to making these tariffs an actual reality. That is a positive sign, and one of the reasons why I believe buying in to the market now has some very real upside. A lot of the negative news is baked in, and a positive development should send the market sharply higher.

Furthermore, while I would argue that the best course for Australia is an amicable resolution between the U.S. and China, tensions between those two nations could present opportunities for other trading partners to step in where new tariffs make former trade arrangements no longer feasible. While Australia is already heavily reliant on China, it could become more so, and that could open up some new opportunities for suppliers and exporters in the country domestically. This could create some unanticipated benefits for ANZBY and the clients the bank serves. Only time will tell.

Inflation is Slowing - Good for Bond Proxies

Recent inflation figures paint a mixed picture for me, as far as ANZBY is concerned. On the one hand, banks benefit from a cycle of growing economies, upticks in inflation, and increasing interest rates. Seeing inflation and global growth slowdown will delay further interest rate hikes, all of which could be perceived as a negative. If I was discussing a typical American bank, with a low dividend yield, I would likely perceive those facts as negative. While these are certainly concerns for Australian banks as well, the key difference is ANZBY has a high dividend yield, currently around 6%. This gives the stock a characteristic of a bond proxy, which can provides investors with a (relatively) high amount of reliable income. This is not the case with most financial companies, especially domestically. Considering the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged this week, at 1.5%, the hunt for yield will surely continue in to that country, even more so than in the U.S. Furthermore, this is likely to remain the trend short-term, as RBA Governor Philip Lowe stated "Inflation is likely to remain low for some time". Again, while this is a mixed bag on a macroeconomic level, I believe it presents a reason to go long ANZBY right now, considering the stock's above average income potential.

Consumer Spending - A Bright Spot

While there is no doubt the Australian economy is facing some headwinds, one noticeable bright spot was reported this week. Consumer spending on retail saw a rise in February, with sales rising by 0.6% to $24.45 billion, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (NYSE:ABS). This figured exceeded expectations, and helps partially reverse the negative trend we have seen on this front over the past few years, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Business Insider

While there is no guarantee this growth will continue, it does indicate that consumers are feeling confident and overlooking some of the broader economic concerns.

Attractive Valuation - Enough To Overlook The Risks?

My final point on ANZBY has to do with the stock's attractive valuation. While ANZBY is rarely a high flyer, its double digit correction has put the stock in value territory, as it now has a price to earnings (P/E) ratio of just over 12. This is roughly half the P/E of the S&P 500, which clocks in at over 24. For a better comparison, consider ANZBY is also about 20% cheaper than the XLF, which has a P/E in excess of 15. Given this attractive valuation, I feel comfortable recommending positions in this stock at these levels, because its downside should theoretically be more limited than the broader market.

And there are some reasons to be optimistic on Australia. Aside from the retail spending uptick which I mentioned above, the economy grew at 2.4% in 2017. While this was actually below expectations, it is not as terrible as it sounds. It still represents a healthy growth rate, and one that matched Australia's performance in 2016. If this positive growth continues, even at a small scale, large banks should be able to manage some earnings growth.

Bottom-line

ANZBY has fallen hard short-term, as global and domestic risks all weighed on the stock. Its recent performance is below both the broader market and financial sector. While I have recommend U.S. banks as they have greatly out-performed their Australian counterparts, ANZBY is now in a very interesting position, with a high yield and a low earnings multiple. This tells me investors getting in now have the potential for some upside on positive news, while downside risk is becomingly increasingly limited. With consumers increasing their spending, a growing economy, and stubbornly low interest rates, I feel ANZBY's drop has been unjustifiably large. Therefore, I would recommend investors consider initiating positions in ANZBY at this time.

