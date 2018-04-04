Valuation Dashboard: Healthcare - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive Summary

Biotechnology is undervalued regarding historical averages in Price/Earnings and Price/Free Cash Flow, but profitability measured in median ROE is below its historical baseline. Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Technology are moderately overpriced. The former group is just at its historical average in profitability, the latter is below it. Healthcare Equipment has all metrics far below the baseline. Life Science Tools/Services are also far in overpriced territory, but their profitability factor is at its historical average. Data are mixed for Pharmaceuticals: P/FCF is good, P/E is moderately overpriced, P/S and ROE are very bad.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Healthcare Technology, Life Science Tools/Services; no significant change elsewhere.

P/S has improved in all industries, the most in Biotechnology.

P/FCF has improved in all industries, the most in Life Science Tools/Services.

ROE has deteriorated in Healthcare Equipment and Providers; no significant change elsewhere.

In 1 trailing month, the Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 3.5%. The SPDR Select Sector Healthcare ETF (XLV) and the S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) have lagged the broad market benchmark by less than 1%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 Healthcare stocks on this period are Allergan PLC (AGN), Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), Centene Corp. (CNC), Humana Inc. (HUM).

Some Cheap Stocks In Their Industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CELG Celgene Corp. BIOTECH EGRX Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. BIOTECH MDXG MiMedx Group Inc. BIOTECH ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. HCAREPROVID CAH Cardinal Health Inc. HCAREPROVID ESRX Express Scripts Holding Co. HCAREPROVID HUM Humana Inc. HCAREPROVID MCK McKesson Corp. HCAREPROVID MNK Mallinckrodt Plc PHARMA PBH Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. PHARMA

Detail Of Valuation And Quality Indicators In Healthcare On 4/3/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 53.41 27.18 -96.50% 4.21 3.18 -32.39% 48.41 30.51 -58.67% -35.28 -12.14 -23.14 Healthcare Providers 20.88 20.88 0.00% 1.07 0.85 -25.88% 19.71 17.75 -11.04% 5.65 5.78 -0.13 Healthcare Technology* 60.52 56.13 -7.82% 2.93 3.39 13.57% 35.8 35.77 -0.08% -13.56 -6.2 -7.36 Biotechnology 30.15 39.78 24.21% 35.33 29.01 -21.79% 23.81 43.74 45.56% -79.94 -64.42 -15.52 Pharmaceuticals 32.26 26.26 -22.85% 20.03 8.25 -142.79% 18.3 32.55 43.78% -64.38 -30.3 -34.08 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 47.81 29.52 -61.96% 4.02 3.39 -18.58% 35.44 27.28 -29.91% -18.5 -18.37 -0.13

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better. For ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XPH, IBB with SPY in 1 month.

