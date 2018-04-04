IEMG: Low Cost Emerging Market Exposure

If you are starting to get vertigo looking at the US markets, it is time to consider increasing your exposure to Emerging Markets. BlackRock's (BLK) iShares Core MSCI emerging markets ETF (IEMG) provides board based emerging market exposure at a minuscule fee. Massive liquidity and nearly 50 Billion in assets under management make this an incredibly safe, long-term hold. BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, giving you peace of mind that the fund will be handled professionally. They are expert managers and provide quality funds at a fraction of the price of many competitors. The fund owns a very diverse set of names, with a staggering 1,920 company holdings of all cap sizes. This gives you the very best mix of micro, small, mid and large-cap names in the emerging markets, allowing upside from its competition. As seen below, it has beaten its two closest rivals, Schwab's Emerging Markets ETF (SCHE) and Vanguard's FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) over the past year. This is all while having just 0.13% MER in fees to boot. At over 10.4 million shares traded per day, you can expect to be able to fill orders with little worry about bid/ask spread that some smaller ETFs have issues with. It is extremely liquid and also tracks its benchmark exceptionally well getting a rating of 99 (A) from etf.com.

Emerging markets are trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to their US peers. IEMG trades at just a 13.66 price to earnings multiple with an impressive 3.24% dividend yield. The dividends are paid out on a monthly basis, giving that consistent income you expect in a core fund. The recent 10% pullback in the United States was followed by emerging markets around the world. As seen above, on a shorter 3-month time frame, emerging markets overall have beaten the S&P 500. In particular, Brazil and Taiwan have outperformed of late, making up for laggards such as India. This diversified global exposure in high GDP growth areas helps offset more expensive American positions in your portfolio. They also provide a significant dividend yield as global growth becomes more questionable among trade fears. This gives you a nice bonus to your growth as you wait for the demographics of these companies to provide your capital appreciation.

EWZ data by YCharts

BlackRock's core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) trades at a much loftier 22.93 P/E ratio and a forward yield of just 1.73%. As we all know, the stronger past results are the weaker future returns are likely to be. The US market has been well supported by tax reform, but growth is moderate, and long-term impact is questionable. The weaker US dollar should continue to be supportive for emerging market equities going forward. As you can see below, emerging market equities were weak from 2012 until mid-2017 but have begun to rebound in comparison to developed equities. This chart shows well the difference between the two, with previous periods of outperformance lasting many years. Although the global markets are more correlated than ever, the beta (volatility measure) against the S&P 500 is still just 0.14 longer term. As such, it makes a great hedge and counterweight to a larger spy or US-based ETF position. BlackRock notes itself that while 52% of global stock equity is international, US investors are 82% allocated to its home country. While this is common among all investors, diversification at this time is certainly very beneficial to those with more than 75% in US equities.

Emerging vs. Developed market returns

Risks

Political risk in emerging markets is always a possibility, with less stable governments in many countries. Places like Brazil have had serious issues with corruption that have led to mismanagement of the economy and recession. Also, with global markets becoming so interconnected over the past year, many of the same risks will affect IEMG over the shorter term. However, risks aside, if you want to own the regions with the best population growth and GDP acceleration, this ETF is one of the ways to do so. The inclusion of South Korea in this ETF makes it slightly safer than some of its competition that excludes South Korea. The risk of closure of this ETF is nonexistent due to the large size of the AUM and stability of BlackRock as a company. The tracking of the ETF is almost perfect, with only a 0.01% difference between the benchmark and the ETF over the past 5 years. This is an important factor to prevent long-term loss of capital.

While the recent talk of a global trade war has many spooked, UBS at least thinks this is the time to buy emerging markets. The Price/Earnings of emerging markets is actually at its lowest since December 2016, and we know how great the run was in 2017. Most analysts seem to agree, for now, that the US/China tariff talk is mostly posturing and negotiation. If things spiral out of control, it could become a reason for a more significant correction, so keep that in mind when buying at these levels. Markets tend to overreact to something immediately that makes a relatively small impact, as we saw with Brexit and its aftermath. The fear may also have the benefit of slowing global interest rate increases, which is especially helpful for the emerging market economies. It seems likely that in a year from now, this will just be a blip on a larger upward move for global markets.

Conclusion

Anyone who does not already have emerging market exposure should look closely at IEMG as a long-term solution. It is built to be a core holding with a one size fits all style. The price to book is a very reasonable 1.81 which should provide excellent support in any downturn. The emerging markets have become safer over time and are valued more reasonably than US equities. Just keep in mind your weighting in each region, so it does not exceed a reasonable level. While being overweight US equities is expected, now is the time to add to undervalued emerging markets and trim winning US positions. It should prove to be both a profitable and safe move towards the end of this business cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.