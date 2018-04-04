Zosano Pharma's (ZSAN) Operational Update Conference Call (Transcript)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Operational Update Conference Call April 4, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Georgia Erbez - Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer

John Walker - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Don Kellerman - Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Zosano's operational update conference call. Today's call will focus on our operational performance in 2017, as well as important milestones we expect to achieve in 2018.

Today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available on our Web site approximately three hours after the call, and available through May 4, 2018. Joining me on the call today from Zosano is John Walker, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Don Kellerman, our Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs.

Before we begin, let me remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding management's expectations and beliefs and future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and actual outcomes may differ materially.

Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to the anticipated progress of M207 and the projected timelines for our research and development activities, our ability to obtain FDA approval of M207, our expectations regarding relative benefits of our product candidates versus competitive therapies, our business, partnering and capitalization strategy, our expectations regarding potential markets or market sizes, our expectations regarding the therapeutic and commercial potential of M207, and the Company's future financial results.

These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any changes in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. For a detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties regarding our business, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 12, 2018.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Walker

Thank you very much, Georgia. We felt that it was important for us to have this call today for as many of you know we've indicated that we have plan to and continue to plan to have quarterly calls with our shareholders. And this year when we actually filed our 10-K, as most of you know we were in the middle of our fundraising efforts and therefore did not have the opportunity to hold the call and keeping with the filing of our year-end financials. And for that reason, I did feel that it was appropriate for us to take the opportunity to review not only, as Georgia indicated our 2017 accomplishments but also importantly to identify what we intend to do in 2018.

So first and foremost as most of you know, our pivotal efficacy data was released in February of last year of 2017 and our 3.8 mg dose met both of the co-primary endpoints of pain freedom at two hours with a score of 41.5% versus a placebo of roughly 14%. So that 27% difference is something that we feel is very significant and gives us very real belief that we have a therapeutic that when offered to the market will meet a number of unmet needs at this point.

In addition, freedom for most bothersome symptom scores was also achieved and we had a number of secondary endpoints that we reviewed, including pain relief, which as most of you know came in at 81% at two hours. So again, our pivotal efficacy data was significant in our view in regard to how it performed relative to what's been reported for other compounds.

We had a successful end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in May and then presented our pivotal efficacy data at the American Headache Society meeting in June of last year. Our Phase 1 data was published in Pain Management in August and we then presented our efficacy data and a couple of abstracts at the International Headache Conference meeting in September. All of those efforts, including the publication of our pivotal efficacy data in Cephalagia in November are oriented towards educating the clinical community, which we are continuing to do in 2018.

In November, our first patient was dosed in our long-term safety study. And as many of you know, we received the notice of allowance and then the issuance of our patent on M207, which now gives us IP protection through 2037. As we looked at 2018, the most important goal that we set for ourselves was to complete a financing that would not only allow us to complete the long-term safety study but to provide capital through NDA filing, which as most of you know is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019.

On the 16th of this month, we also announced that we had enrolled our 100th patient in the long-term safety study. Essentially what we’re reporting out are patients that have gone home with study drug. To give you an update on that at this point in time, we now have 150 patients with study drug and so the enrollment continues to move forward very nicely. We have approximately 70 patients in running at this point in time as well. When we reach our 250th patient enrolled in the long-term safety study, we will also be making an announcement on that milestone.

And the reason for these two announcements around the 100th patients and the 250th patients is to provide you with the opportunity to anticipate when we would have our six month and 12 month data from this study. As most of you will recall, the study design is an open label study that requires us to complete have 150 subjects complete six months of dosing with an average of two treatments per month, and that we need 50 of those patients to complete one year again with an average dosing of two treatments per month.

So the announcement regarding the 100th patient we believe should give you some visibility as to when we should be able to complete at least 50 patients at 12 months, and the announcement will make around the 250th of patient going home with study drug, will allow you to anticipate the six months data and of the ability on our part to provide you with additional information at that point.

We've also identified that this year we do want to provide quarterly updates as I've already commented. And during those updates, we will try to relate to you information regarding this open label study regarding such things as the average treatments per month per patient, which we think is an important indicator of how the patients view our drug in comparison to other potential therapies that they might be using. So frankly the more that percentage of the acute episodes that we treat, we will certainly anticipate that that will be a good predictor of how well this product will perform in the market.

We also intend this year to publish additional clinical data regarding our most bothersome symptom scores. As many of you know, this is a reasonably new endpoint from the Food and Drug Administration and we have submitted paper to try to compare this to previously identified means of looking at most bothersome symptoms, which looked at each individual symptom by itself. The new milestone really combines all of the most bothersome symptoms and the individual patient identifies the most bothersome symptom at the time of treatment.

We intend to complete our registration batches of M207 early in the third quarter of this year. We believe that's important, because there have been questions as many of you know regarding manufacturing. And we have continued to build up our manufacturing group and our manufacturing capacity through the second half of 2017. And we initiated the first part of our production to complete three registration batches a couple of weeks ago, and anticipate that the third batch that’s required from an NDA filing perspective will be on stability as I said early in the third quarter of this year. We anticipate completing the six month safety portion long-term safety study in the fourth quarter and the 12 month data in the first quarter of 2019.

And lastly, the programs that are -- development that we hope to be able to announce at the end of year would be a program partnered with another company to apply their molecule onto our delivery platform. So the message that I really wanted to try to deliver to our shareholders today is that with the successful completion of our financing round, which does fund us through NDA filing, the focus of this company will continue to be on the execution of all that is required to have a timely and complete NDA filing by the end of next year.

We are on track to accomplish that in all of the specific categories that will comprise the NDA filing, and I am very pleased with the operational performance of our company and hope that the ability to continue to execute will eventually translate into technology value in our stock. As most of you know, we have had a reasonably volatile security that has traded significantly more than our outstanding shares on more than one given day. And so our hope is that through this financing where we were able to attract more institutional ownership that we will stabilize the stock price, not that it won't change but that hopefully we won't have some of the wild swings that we have seen in the past.

And as many of you know as I've talked to some of you directly, our intent in the financing was to provide not only for the required capital but also try to address the stability that we think we need to achieve in the market. From this point on, it will be our responsibility to really through non-deal road shows educate the institutional financial markets on the viability of this drug M207, how we see it being positioned in the market and additionally continue our efforts in educating the clinical community as the company has plans to attend all regional headache conferences throughout 2018.

So with that, I will conclude my comments. As I indicated early on, this was simply a call to try to provide an operational update for all of you. And we do not see any questions at this point in time, but I'll stop for a moment and see if there are any.

John Walker

Again, I’d like to thank all of you for participating in the call. I know it was relatively short call but that was by design. As I indicated, we only wanted to provide an update at this point with the future quarterly results as they are published. We will intend to have a quarterly update call for all shareholders to not only review our numbers but again to provide you with an important operational update. Thank you very much for your participation.

