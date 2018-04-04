Lynn Reaser: U.S. Economy, Corporate Profits To Log Sizable Gains.

Dr. Lynn Reaser is chief economist, Fermanian Business and Economic Institute, was Bank of America’s chief economist from 1996 to 2009 and Wells Fargo’s chief economist from 1992 to1996.

Harlan Levy: What do the latest economic data tell you about the health of the U.S. economy going forward in these tumultuous times?

Lynn Reaser: Our first read on March indicated solid growth for U.S. manufacturing. The ISM Institute for Manufacturing Index posted a robust number of 59.3. Although shy of February’s stellar 60.8, any number above 50.0 indicates growth. The U.S. industrial sector remains bullish, helped by tax cuts and strong growth overseas.

H.L.: Does all the volatility in the stock market concern you, or is it a case of investor overreaction, not a sign of a fragile economy and a bear market in the making?

L.R.: Last year’s complacency and low volatility were naïve and indicate that investors were perhaps overconfident given high valuations and the various risks on the horizon. Recent volatility is, however, a concern. Investors are attempting to assess the potential damage of a trade war and the impact of the Federal Reserve’s tightening of monetary policy. Both of these risks are relatively low and a bear market does not appear imminent since the U.S. economy and corporate profits still appear headed for sizable gains.

H.L.: Got a prediction for Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter, for this year, and for next year?

L.R.: GDP growth in the first quarter just ended was likely soggy, at only about 2.0% or less. However, a rebound to 3.0% or more for the balance of this year and a rate close to that pace in 2019 appear likely. Business capital spending, supplemented by job and income-fueled consumer spending, should fuel that growth.

H.L.: Is a recession on the horizon this year or next year?

L.R.: A recession this year and even next seems unlikely given the impetus of fiscal stimulus and the support of widespread growth abroad. The major factor that typically pushes the economy into recession involves an overheating of the U.S. economy and a sizable boost in inflation, triggering an aggressive tightening in monetary policy. Global competitive pressures are likely to keep a lid on inflation.

H.L.: What sectors of the U.S. economy look positive to strong, and which ones look weak or negative … and why?

L.R.: Business investment, stimulated by tax cuts, profit gains, and exports, is likely to be the strongest. Spending on autos by consumers is likely to level off this year as pent-up demand has peaked, but higher employment and wages should support further spending increases by households. The new budget should support more spending by the federal government on defense and other non-defense areas. Housing construction should rise for single-family dwellings where prices have climbed rapidly, but back off in multi-family where inventories have started to build.

H.L.: What do see for first-quarter earnings and business health?

L.R.: First quarter earnings should be strong despite a relatively soft showing for GDP growth. Companies are likely to reap the benefits of lower tax rates and other benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Good profits abroad, coupled with a weaker dollar, will also spur earnings gains.

H.L.: What do you like and/or dislike about the way the Federal Reserve is acting, and what's the impact?

L.R.: The Federal Reserve is proceeding forward on a gradual path towards “normalizing” monetary policy. Policymakers appear to desire stability in financial markets with this approach. The “end-game” for the balance sheet, or a target for the longer-term, would be useful for all stakeholders to know. It also would be useful to understand the framework for the Fed’s policymaking process as opposed to just trusting on or relying on its judgment at any given time.

H.L.: What's your outlook on wages and jobs?

L.R.: Job growth should remain substantial and the unemployment rate can be expected to fall from its current 4.1% to about 3.5% by the end of 2018. Wage growth, which is currently just 2.6%, can be expected to pick up to 3.0% by year-end. The biggest problem facing most firms will be finding the qualified workers they need. More people who have been on the sidelines can be expected to move into the labor force over coming months.

H.L.: How strong is the global economy and the various significant parts of it?

L.R.: The global economy is strong, with nearly all nations participating in the upswing. Industrialized nations, including the U.S., Europe, and Japan, are expanding, with Japan finally pull away from a long period of stupor. Developing nations are returning to a rapid growth path, spurred by stronger demand from the industrial leaders and China’s drive to become a dominant economic power.

H.L.: Is Donald Trump threatening world chaos or, at the least, a notable decline in U.S. influence and increased economic vulnerability by poorly conceived protectionist and anti-environment policies?

L.R.: U.S. influence will remain and outlive Mr. Trump’s one or two-term presidency if nothing else because of its sheer size. Trade policy remains the current largest risk as rounds of new trade restrictions and retaliatory moves could leave all worse off. The hope is that limited measures will lead to negotiated settlements producing a playing field where industries compete on comparative advantage rather than government favoritism.

Anti-environment policies may pose little immediate economic harm, but they carry grave long-term implications. An effective global solution cannot be achieved without the cooperation and support of the United States.

