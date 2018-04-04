MuleSoft: Not As Expensive As It Looks?

Salesforce’s (CRM) acquisition of MuleSoft (MULE) is often seen by many as a fine strategic acquisition for Salesforce but at far too expensive of a price. Leaving aside MuleSoft’s strategic positioning in a new industry and potential first-mover advantages there, which I delve into in more detail in my marketplace service, The Fat Pitch Expedition, it may seem hard to justify the purchase price of nearly 22 times trailing sales (that’s sales, not earnings!).

Still, MuleSoft is a very high-quality company with a product that could really form the underlying platform to link modern enterprise IT infrastructure and applications with the legacy resources of the past – which has been a huge, thorny problem for enterprise data scientists and CIOs.

With Salesforce’s stock now down following the tech sell-off and the perception of an expensive acquisition (the most significant acquisition since Salesforce’s 2016 acquisition of Demandware), the question is: does Salesforce now become interesting? And also, why did MuleSoft sell (I think it probably did so somewhat reluctantly, but at that price, it would have been irresponsible not to).

The recent S-4 outlining the process leading up to the deal, along with MuleSoft’s revised projections leading out to 2037 - that’s right, the next 20 years! – sheds some light on the issue. Still, even with those figures (which I’ll get into in a minute), MuleSoft's price seems fairly out of whack on a standalone basis.

And that's likely why MuleSoft sold - Salesforce was clearly eager to pay up, especially after MuleSoft's strong Q4 earnings report. It is reported from the S-4 that Salesforce initially offered $38 per share in 50/50 cash and stock, but that MuleSoft insisted on $45 per share, and all cash. Salesforce caved on the price but was able to lower the allocation to 80% cash/20% stock. There was no other bidder, MuleSoft simply didn't think it was for sale, until Salesforce made them an offer they couldn't refuse. Perhaps Marc Benioff wasn't about to let MuleSoft slip through his fingers as LinkedIn did.

Projections

As you can see, MuleSoft depicts robust growth through 2037. Goldman Sachs (GS) used these cash flow projections to come up with a DCF. Here are Goldman’s assumptions:

Cost of capital

Metric in GS Assumptions Low High Cost of Equity 11% 14% Terminal growth 2.0% 4.0% 2019 Value estimate $26.91 $30.49 2020 Value estimate $33.76 $38.34 2021 Value estimate $40.89 $46.49

source: Salesforce S-4, page

You might be wondering why would Salesforce pay at the high end of Goldman’s estimated fair value … in 2021?

The answer is two-fold. One, Salesforce obviously wanted the MuleSoft asset pretty badly. It’s entirely possible that Salesforce thought it better to buy MuleSoft’s integration technology before it could fall into the hands of a competitor, such as SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL), or perhaps even a large hyperscale cloud vendor.

Of course, there could also be a different financial rationale, regarding the attach rate Salesforce can achieve, most via growing the top line at a faster rate while also limiting the need for an extra sales and marketing headcount. It's also possible that by going under Salesforce's umbrella, MuleSoft now carries less execution risk (and hence, a lower cost of equity) than it did prior, in Salesforce's eyes.

Attach rate

A standalone MuleSoft might not have been worth nearly $6.5 billion in the public marketplace, but to Salesforce, it could very well justify that number, due to attach rate synergies.

In 2017, MuleSoft grew its revenue 58% to $296.5 million, and on the recent conference call, the company did say that it was on track to reach $1 billion in revenue in 2021, for around a 35%-plus CAGR. That was why MuleSoft was already selling for as high a sales multiple as it was prior to the acquisition.

But the company’s profitability are actually better than what it reports. That’s because the company gets paid in two ways: its core subscription for its Anypoint Platform (which is 80% of current revenues, or $237 million), and professional services and support, which is, essentially, a breakeven-to-loss-making operation that helps customers get set up with their subscription.

And while the company’s overall gross margin was around 71.7% last quarter, the subscription gross margin is around 91.4%. Over time, subscriptions should scale faster, and, therefore, more revenue should drop to the bottom line.

Last week, I gave some projections as to what MuleSoft would require in order to grow to $1 billion in 2021. In my somewhat unsophisticated projections, it seems as though MuleSoft would continue to post operating losses for the next few years (though I’m sure would still generate free cash flow due to upfront deferred revenue) given operating leverage but with continued investments in R&D and sales and marketing, with moderate G&A growth (I suspect the G&A would moderate after the bump up in 2017 due to the March 2017 IPO). Here’s a pretty rough income statement for standalone MuleSoft. Even with robust growth and sales leverage, I project continued GAAP losses until barely breaking even in 2021:

Source: MuleSoft filings. Projections by author

As it turned out, even that was too optimistic, as MuleSoft itself forecasts GAAP operating losses of negative ($91 million) in 2021, and free cash flow – stock based compensation of negative ($43 million)

Now, MuleSoft claims it is chasing a $25-30 billion market, and that it was positioned to win a large chunk of that due to its positioning as the modern alternative to legacy point-to-point integration services. So, it’s possible the company could grow at a high rate for years, or even beat its estimates. If the company felt it could make the call for $1 billion in revenue by then, MuleSoft has a habit of topping guidance in its short life as a public company, so it’s possible the company could grow even faster and perhaps expand gross margins even faster, but I try to be somewhat reasonable and conservative in my projections.

Attaching to Salesforce

Attaching to Salesforce, however, could greatly decrease the need for heavy investments in sales and marketing and R&D, since there are likely a lot of cross-selling synergies with Salesforce’s large global salesforce.

Salesforce incurs about $3.9 billion in sales and marketing last year, compared with MuleSoft’s $184 million. It’s entirely possible then, that Salesforce may be able to accelerate MuleSoft’s growth at least at MuleSoft’s guided growth rate (though perhaps even higher), while incurring essentially no incremental sales expense. There are also obviously potential G&A synergies and maybe R&D synergies as well, as each company has a similar microservices-based approach to software and middleware.

Flattening out these costs over the four-year time frame yields a much different picture:

Source: MuleSoft filings. Projections by author

The only alterations I made were in drastically reducing sales and marketing as well as G&A – this is without altering the potential revenue synergies and the gross margin expansion that would come with it. The difference in 2021 is about $300 million in profit.

In this scenario, Salesforce is only paying about 21 times 2021 operating earnings. I know you say “only!,” but that is much more reasonable given the strategic nature of the acquisition. In addition, if MuleSoft can keep growing over 20-25% beyond that (remember the company claims it is chasing a $25-30 billion market that is growing 25% at the moment, so $1 billion leaves considerable runway ahead of MuleSoft in the out years), I could see the company be valued at higher than that four years out.

On the recent merger call Salesforce’s executive said of MuleSoft, and this was the key quote here:

“we have a firm that's done a great growth execution which is the kind of unique differentiated asset that we look for and I think this is more of thinking about the next 10 years of really taking this company to the next level with digital transformation for our customers versus the next let's say 10 months, this is really we are looking at the best asset in the marketplace and we are very proud to have them join us.”

Time will tell, and Salesforce has now made it onto the Fat Pitch Expedition Watchlist worthy of deeper investigation, especially in the wake of the recent sell-off .

