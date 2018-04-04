Ulta Beauty: Pay Attention To The Underlying Trends

Shares of Ulta Beauty are still trading close to their two-year lows as the market is not supporting the company's expansion plans.

After a boom and bust that first led the stock to an all-time high of $311 and then generated a 33% contraction, shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) are still trading near their two-year low.

I have already analyzed the company in the past and shared some thoughts here on Seeking Alpha, issuing a neutral to slightly positive view. Before refreshing my thoughts on ULTA, I think it's necessary to understand what's happening in the industry where the company operates, as it will help us understand the company's prospects better as well.

Ulta Beauty's business has been able to grow at outstanding rates every year we can look at, and revenue growth has never declined below 20% since 2011. Driven by the growth in higher-margin lines, store expense leverage and other forms of operating leverage, the company was also able to generate a moderate but constant increase in margins, although profitability has started to decline moderately in more recent times, as we can see in the chart below:

The beauty industry is not growing at the outstanding rates of the past years anymore and promotional pressures from e-commerce players and other brick-and-mortar retailers trying to increase their diversification are having a negative effect on margins as well. In this context of increasing pressures, let's see how Ulta Beauty has recently performed, with a particular focus on the fourth quarter of 2017, which gives us the latest financial information available.

Recent Results - Promotional activity increases

The 22.8% increase in revenue and the 8.8% comps growth delivered in Q4 don't look weak for sure in absolute terms. Nonetheless, the first thing worth noticing is that the percentage of total growth generated by like for like growth is declining substantially. In Q4 2016, for example, revenue growth was only slightly above the recent levels (+24% YoY), but comps were growing at almost twice the recent rate (+16.6% YoY). Organic growth is being replaced by external growth, which is already a moderate warning sign for the sustainability of Ulta's revenue growth.

The management didn't mask the fact that the industry is showing continued moderation in the growth rate of makeup, which is Ulta's largest category, and that the situation is becoming more challenging than expected. I would like to focus a bit more on the recent trends in comps because they tell us something important about margins as well. While it's obvious that a lower growth rate in comps brings a deceleration in margin growth due to the lower store expense leverage, in Ulta Beauty's case, it's important to see the drivers of comps growth. In Q4, more than two-thirds of the increase in comps was generated by transaction growth, against less than one-third generated by an increase in average ticket. The chart below shows how the variation in average ticket has declined to low single digits (+2.8% in Q4) while transaction growth remained at healthy levels in line with the previous quarters (+6.2% in Q4).

These trends clearly indicate some moderation on the pricing front, as the company is not able to increase customers' average spending so much anymore. This is the result of the increased promotional activity, while the credit card and loyalty programs are gradually losing effectiveness in terms of average ticket growth they use to bring. The management was particularly pleased with the results on the front of credit card and gift card sales:

Source: Q4 earnings call

Despite the strong growth in those areas, average ticket growth declined to just 2.8%, suggesting a significant increase in promotional pressures affecting selling prices.

Digital Growth And Its Effects; Margin Pressures

The e-commerce business continues to be extremely strong, reporting a 60.4% total increase in Q4, which becomes 50.4% on a like for like basis. This indicates a deceleration from the previous years but that's understandable, considering the extremely high growth rates and the fact that the business is really starting to account for a significant portion of sales, which is currently 12.8% according to the management. What is even more important to know is that e-commerce contributed 460 basis points of the total comps, driven by transaction growth. This has an important implication. While e-commerce growth benefits many retailers' margins thanks to the higher profitability of the channel compared to traditional stores, Ulta Beauty's management has clearly stated that the channel has a dilutive effect on its profitability. In the management's own words:

Source: Q4 earnings call

Now consider that if there is something certain when it comes to the analysis of retail businesses, we can probably say it's the secular growth of e-commerce and omnichannel purchasing patterns at the expense of traditional stores. The secular growth in e-commerce is something that companies can only try to ride, and the fact that the channel's growth is dilutive to Ulta's profitability is surely not great to hear.

The increasing penetration of e-commerce is not the only source of margin pressure. Besides the increase in promotional activity driven by an increasing number of traditional retailers trying to expand into the business (including department stores such as Macy's), the management mentioned other cost pressures the company is currently facing:

Rising labor, freight, and health care costs. In particular, the management sees labor cost as the most significant of these for Ulta Beauty, and mentioned two main challenges on that front: rising hourly wages in many markets across the country and "increased competition for workers in our distribution centers and, more importantly, the ongoing aggressive roll-out that we're doing of our prestige brand boutiques with dedicated and highly trained staffing".

A highly competitive marketplace coupled with a clear slowdown in the growth rate of cosmetics that has persisted longer than expected.

In substance, the management itself believes the competitive dynamics are likely to pressure margins in the near term and we have seen that there are reasons to believe the pressures may not be just a near-term issue.

Considering the fact that margins continue to contract despite healthy growth rates in comps, I doubt that any cost optimization program expected for 2018 and beyond will be able to unlock some margin expansion again. Considering the negative pressures of e-commerce growth, increasing promotions and competitive pressures from other retailers, I don't think we will be able to see margins stabilize unless comps start to accelerate again.

Based on the several margin pressures they see, the management clarified its long-term goals, switching from the expectations of a solid margin expansion to the goal of delivering bottom-line growth even if this meant lower margins:

Source: Q4 earnings call

In this context, I understand the market's reaction in the past few quarters and the scarce enthusiasm for Ulta's growth prospect since we are seeing a significant deterioration in organic growth and a trial to offset it through aggressive store expansion. Let's remember that:

Comps growth has declined substantially while total revenue growth has decreased only slightly.

The management wants to continue to push store growth at similar rates, targeting 100 net store openings in 2018, in line with 2016 and 2017.

The management is clearly stating that operating margin expansion is not a priority, while the focus will shift to bottom-line growth.

In this context of certain margin pressures coming from growth in the e-commerce channel, increasing competition and slower growth in the industry, it's easy to foresee a potential acceleration in the margins decline as it happened with several other retailers in the recent past, such as those in the affordable luxury category (Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Tapestry).

I am not bearish on ULTA, as the company still has good margins, a good customer base, an excellent omnichannel presence, and a valuable portfolio of brands. Nonetheless, investors should consider that the riskiness of this stock has increased substantially in recent times due to the scarce visibility into future margins, which now face dilutive forces on several fronts and have recently declined despite the healthy growth in comps. It's better to take into account these risks before starting a long position on ULTA.

