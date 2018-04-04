GrafTech Proposes Terms For $850 Million IPO

However, private equity owner Brookfield intends to saddle the firm with a large amount of dividend debt, potentially attenuating its growth prospects.

EAF is in the midst of a turnaround and the industry has promising growth prospects.

The firm manufactures graphite electrodes used in the steelmaking process.

GrafTech International has filed an amended registration statement for an $850 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

GrafTech International (EAF) intends to raise $850 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm manufactures electric arc furnace [EAF] graphite electrode products for manufacturing purposes.

While EAF has been in the midst of a turnaround, the firm has been saddled with heavy debt courtesy of its private equity owner Brookfield.

Company & Technology

Brooklyn Heights, Ohio-based GrafTech was founded in 1886 to produce graphite electrode and carbon-based elements for a variety of applications.

Graphite electrodes are the main heating element used to heat ferrous and non-ferrous metals high enough to be able to refine and manufacture them into usable ingots.

Management is headed by CEO David Rintoul, who has been with the firm since March of 2018 and was previously president of U.S. Steel Tubular Products

GrafTech, which was previously publicly held [GTI], was taken private in 2015 by private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management.

The firm had been undergoing a reorganization process due to slumping steel demand and worsening financial conditions in the larger U.S steel-making industry.

Customer Acquisition

After cutting costs, management focused on a ‘strategy to sell approximately 60% to 65% of our production capacity to our strategic customers through three- to five-year take-or-pay contracts.’

In addition, management has further emphasized the firm’s high-performance product mix, believing that customers will pay more for specialized products [UHP or Ultra High Power] and that the demand will be more predictable and in line with higher raw material costs.

The result of these changes, along with improved customer credit risk analysis and improved market conditions, have enabled the firm to post significantly increased topline revenue and operating income.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 research report by Esticast Research, the global graphite electrode market reached $5.04 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $27.5 billion by 2022.

This represents a stunning (believable?) CAGR of 28.4% from 2017 to 2022.

The main driver of this growth rate is that the supply of graphite electrodes from China has ‘decreased significantly in the past couple of years.’

Additionally, management cites ongoing supply-side consolidation has resulted in a reduction of approximately 20% of graphite electrode production capacity outside of China.

At the same time, demand for petroleum needle coke has exceeded supply due to demand for the material in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Major competitive vendors (ex-China) that provide graphite electrodes include:

Showa Denko (OTCPK:SHWDY)

Graphite India

Tokai Carbon

HEG

Management says that since the majority of Chinese production ‘is of ladle electrodes for BOFs [Blast Furnace]...graphite electrode producers inside and outside of China are generally not in direct competition with each other for major product lines.’

Financials

EAF’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue, but a return to growth in 2017

Uneven gross profit

Uneven gross margin percentage

Uneven but positive cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: GrafTech S-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $550.8 million, 25.8% increase vs. prior

2016: $438.0 million, 17.8% decrease vs. prior

vs. prior 2015: $533.1 million

Gross Profit ($)

2017: $87.9 million

2016: ($29.0 million) gross loss

2015: $47.2 million

Gross Margin (%)

2017: 16%

2016: Negative

2015: 8.9%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $36.6 million cash flow from operations

2016: $22.8 million cash flow from operations

2015: $51.4 million cash flow from operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $13.4 million in cash and $589.3 million in total liabilities.

Management expects to pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or an aggregate of $0.34 per share on an annualized basis. This would result in an annual dividend yield of 1.5% at the midpoint share price of $22.50.

IPO Details

EAF intends to raise $850 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, selling 37.77 million shares at a midpoint price of $22.50 per share.

As is typical of private equity deals, the firm paid Brookfield a dividend of $1.112 billion in February 2018.

Prior to the IPO, the firm will also declare a ‘dividend in the form of a $750.0 million promissory note to Brookfield.

EAF also ‘expects to declare a $160.9 million (“2018 Conditional Dividend”) dividend to Brookfield’ prior to the completed IPO.

Therefore, a pro forma balance sheet would increase GrafTech’s total liabilities from its December 31, 2017 figure of $589.3 million to a total of $2.6 billion.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $6.8 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Prior to the consummation of this offering, we expect to declare a $160 million cash dividend payable to the selling stockholder. Payment of this dividend will be conditioned upon (i) the Senior Secured First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement), as calculated based on our final financial results for the first quarter of 2018, being equal to or less than 1.75 to 1.00, (ii) no Default or Event of Default (as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement) having occurred and continuing or that would result from the payment of the dividend and (iii) the payment occurring within 60 days from the dividend record date. Assuming these conditions are met, we expect to pay the dividend on or around May 9, 2018 out of the cash expected to be generated between December 31, 2017 and the consummation of this offering. However, there can be no assurance that we will meet these conditions by this date or at all. In addition, although this dividend is not expected to be paid until after the consummation of this offering, it will be payable solely to the selling stockholder, as sole stockholder of the Company on the dividend record date, which will be prior to the consummation of this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, Citigroup, HSBC, BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial and TD Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article including valuation and my opinion on the IPO is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. I write in-depth research about U.S. IPOs and members learn the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.