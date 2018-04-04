Tesla's Exposure To Trade Wars

Tesla (TSLA) was down nearly 5% in premarket action, as every news outlet tried to tie the company to News Du Jour: Trade Wars.

Is Tesla Exposed To Trade Wars?

The short answer is yes, but investors need to think deeper than that. Let's divide this question in two pieces:

Demand

At the macro level, trade wars would likely lead to a global slowdown in consumer spending, which would affect demand for most products. Comparative advantage and the benefits of trade are well-established in economics, or so we thought. At its most basic level, for illustration purposes, I really don't want to be building my own iPhone. I already have too much on my to-do list, which is comprised of items that I do well.

At the micro level, about half of Tesla's revenue is generated in international markets:

Source: Tesla, Form 10-K, filed 02/23/18 for the period ending 12/31/17

The international portion of Tesla's revenues will decline in the coming quarters as Model 3 revenue multiplies primarily in the United States for now. In outer years, however, Tesla will look to expand its international presence.

In summary, OK for now, but keep an eye on this in the longer term.

Supply

Model 3 is built with 50% parts from the United States and Canada, and 25% from Mexico:

Source: Zoomit via Electrek

This fact means that a trade war's impact on the Model 3 supply chain will likely remain limited, as long as the White House administration takes a differentiated stance toward NAFTA, as opposed to the high pressure currently being applied to China and Europe. According to Electrek:

Under NAFTA, cars that have been assembled in Canada, the US or Mexico need a minimum of 55% content to be from North America in order to be considered a "NAFTA vehicle" and be exempt of any tariffs, duties or taxes when sold in Canada, the US or Mexico.

In summary, OK for now, but keep an eye on this in the longer term.

One More Thing

Tesla is not only an automotive company, but it is an energy company, and its stationary storage business is growing at a rapid pace:

We expect energy storage products to experience significant growth, with our aim to at least triple our sales this year.

In other words, Tesla Energy is growing at an even quicker pace than Tesla Automotive. This fact adds a level of diversification to Tesla's overall risk profile that's not inherent in competing automotive companies.

Furthermore, Tesla is slowly but surely ramping its Solar Roof production at its Gigafactory 2 location in New York, and first customer installations already have started. The fact that Tesla manufactures its Solar Roofs in the United States could mean that solar tariffs would in fact benefit Tesla.

Risks

Investors should watch further developments on this front because an intensifying trade war can potentially put us into the next recession, in which case most companies would need to adjust or delay their growth plans, including Tesla. A lower growth rate could impact Tesla's cash flow profile, capital expenditure needs, and its valuation multiples.

Having said that, however, the fact that Model 3 is supply constrained, which will likely remain to be the case in the next 12 to 18 months, limits Tesla's exposure to a downturn in global demand. In fact, an article this morning pointed out that people in key international markets, like China and Dubai, are "importing the vehicle in new markets regardless of the limited availability."

Bottom Line

No war is good, except for water gun wars. Those are fun. News flow around trade wars, however, will likely lead to short-term volatility. But when I break down demand and supply factors for Tesla's products that will drive the stock price in the coming quarters, I'm not seeing an imminent risk at the verge of materializing.

This article represents my opinion, and others will take different positions, which is why I look forward to a respectful and productive discussion in the comments to this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.