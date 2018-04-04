Monsanto Represents The Best Arbitrage Play In The Market

Back in September 2016, German pharmaceutical giant Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) agreed to buy Monsanto (NYSE:MON) in a $66 billion deal. The deal was seen as difficult to complete right from the beginning and shares traded with a spread as wide as 32 percent back in the fourth quarter of 2016. 18 months has now passed since Bayer's final offer and Monsanto is still waiting to receive the regulatory clearance that it requires from the Department of Justice, India and Russia.

This comes after the company already received approval from the EU commission, Brazil and CFIUS. Bayer agreed to make huge divestures offer to sell its entire herbicide and seeds division well as vegetable unit to BASF. The company is now in further negotiations with the DOJ who is not quite satisfied with the level of concessions that have been made. The exact point of dispute seems unclear, although the DOJ seems to want Monsanto sell a business unit to make sure that there is sufficient capacity for another player to compete in the consolidating agricultural market.

Two sides to the story

Firstly, investors need to decide whether or not they think the deal will get approved. Personally, I think that Bayer has chosen the correct approach with the Department of Justice deciding not to press the issue and force a decision within 30 days. Rather, the company has decided to continue negotiations and come to some sort of agreement peacefully which allows the merger to get approved amicably. Bayer followed the same strategy with the European Commission and decided to allow them to launch an in-depth probe of the merger. The EU's inquiry was delayed on four different occasions, but ultimately the company was successful in receiving approval. I think that adopting the same approach with legislators in the United States is probably a prudent decision. In the current climate, it is probably not a great idea to pressure key decision-makers in the United States.

Bayer has made a very significant amount of concessions and this will likely be enough for them to ultimately receive approval in all the appropriate jurisdictions. With Bayer's proposed asset sales, there does not seem to be enough overlap between the two companies to deny the merger. This is especially true, given the fact that a number of mergers have recently been approved in the agricultural sector and preventing this merger, seems unlikely.

Monsanto's fundamentals

All of the news about Monsanto's merger with Bayer has seemed to make some investors forget about the company's fundamentals. It has an incredibly strong seed and genomes division, in addition being a dominant provider of products which enhance agricultural productivity. Monsanto has actually been in the process of implementing a program of corporate restructuring a $900 million corporate restructuring program which has resulted in the bottom line taking a significant hit in the short-term, but ongoing earnings remaining strong. The company has earned around $5 per year in each of the last three years and its earnings have improved significantly this year already.

It is important to recognize that Monsanto has generated these earnings at a time when commodity prices are low and one of the primary countries that they do an enormous amount of business with- Brazil, has been in a difficult economic position.

Monsanto has a very long-term orientated business and an extremely solid economic moat. In 2012 the department of justice actually closed an inquiry into Monsanto which reviewed if the company was a monopoly or not for anti-trust purposes. 90 percent of US soybeans are grown with seeds containing Monsanto's patented seed traits. The company also has thousands of patents and actually makes money on a regular basis by licensing its technology to competitors such as DuPont. The company is also increasing its share of the GMO market which is growing at around 10 million hectares per year.

The company operates in an industry that has massive barriers to entry with major local monopolies as farmers essentially sign on Monsanto life. It is also clear that the global demand for food will essentially double over the coming decades while net acres won't. Monsanto's GMO provides an essential service as we require far greater yields and the world cannot service global food demand on a purely organic basis.

The company has prudently shifted its focus to the seeds and genomes sector as the agricultural productivity sector faces a range of generic competitors who look to compete heavily on price. Monsanto is instead, constantly rolling out a range of new technologies which put them at the forefront of the agricultural sector and help the company maintain its competitive advantage. Additionally, the opportunity to capture new acreage remains a major avenue of growth for the company.

If the deal closes

If Bayer successfully closes on its merger with Monsanto you will earn a 45 percent return on investment (the 11 percent spread in around three months). I don't envision that the deal will be delayed beyond the 30th of June, so this seems like the most likely outcome. Even if the deal were to be delayed all the way to September, which seems extremely unlikely an investor would still earn a 22 percent on his investment.

Should the deal fall through

Should Bayer be unable to complete the merger with Monsanto due to the regulatory approval process, they will be liable to pay a $2 billion breakup fee. The stock of Monsanto therefore, in my view has limited downside and would probably trade around ~$100 at the absolute lowest. The $2 billion break-up fee could easily be used to repurchase stock at attractive levels or payout a special dividend.

If Monsanto traded at ~$100 would represent an earnings multiple lower than the S&P 500. Considering that Monsanto's earnings are as high as they have been in such a depressed commodity environment, the company should easily be able to put up great numbers by themselves going forward as commodity prices recover. There is absolutely nothing wrong with an investment in Monsanto on its merits as a standalone company. One final word of reassurance: Warren Buffett and seems confident in the Monsanto arbitrage situation and has purchased stock for Berkshire Hathaway.

Conclusion

Investing is all about achieving the highest risk-adjusted return possible. Taking advantage of this arbitrage situation, allows you to achieve exactly that. The market is valuing Monsanto almost entirely off the deal with Bayer and underestimating its earning power as a standalone company. Even if the merger falls apart, Monsanto is still a great long-term investment. I recommend purchasing shares at $118 or below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.