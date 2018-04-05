Suzano: Pulp Giant Selling For 6x EV/EBITDA

There exist 15 billion NPV in tax advantages to the deal and most major banks peg synergies at 8-12 billion NPV.

(All Numbers BRL unless otherwise stated. Current forex is 3.33 BRL per USD. $ and USD indicates dollars.)

On the 16th of February 2018, the acquisition of Fibria (FBR) was announced. The acquirer, Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY), is the second largest-operator in Brazil. The total acquisition price was originally 36 billion, but is currently hovering at around 38.5 billion. 29 billion are paid in cash while the rest is Suzano stock. The deal specifics are covered in my article "Fibria: No Longer A Bidding War, Merger Arbitrage Edition".

We will look at the post-acquisition Suzano opportunity in three chapters.

The Quantitative Business Fundamentals Qualitative Aspects & Market Position Valuation & Actionability

1. The Quantitative Business Fundamentals

We will try to quantitatively comprehend the business and extrapolate key figures for use in the valuation.

Getting a Feel for Size

With 1.1 billion shares outstanding and a price of 33.5 Suzano currently has a 36.9 billion market cap. The company currently has net debt of 9.5 billion for an enterprise value of 46.4 billion.

The deal will add 255 million shares (currently worth 8.5 billion) and 29 billion of financing in net debt. The post-merger market cap is therefore 45.4 billion.

Fibria has gross debt of 19.3 billion and 7 billion in cash for net debt of 12.3 billion. There is a total of 41.3 billion in debt added, combined with the pre-existing 9.5 billion implies a 50.8 billion debt load. The official statements seem to indicate a 49 billion debt load.

With an approximate debt load of 50 billion and a market cap of 45.4 billion the enterprise value is 95 billion.

The company will command 2,290,000 hectares of forest with planted eucalyptus on 1,176,000 hectares.

Outlining Capacity, Net Pulp Prices, Cash Cost, and EBITDA

We look at the operating segments (pulp/paper) independently.

Pulp Segment:

With 7.25 million tons of pulp capacity from Fibria and 3.6 million tons from Suzano the aggregate production capacity is 10.85 million tons of pulp production capacity. Only Suzano has paper production capacity which therefore remains stable at 1.2 million tons.

The current net pulp prices for BHKP are ~730$. In an upcoming article, I will explore the stability of the price level and potential developments on that front.

At net pulp prices of 730 USD, the company will produce 26.4 billion in sales in the FTM.

The cash cost of producing a ton of pulp at Fibria was 646 BRL while Suzano had a cash cost of 599 BRL/ton. Weighting each according to capacity the weighted cash cost is 630 BRL per ton which equals 190$ per ton.

We will use Fibria as a proxy for the fixed costs as Fibria is the conservative choice, provides more detail, and is the primary constituent of the pulp segment. Fibria has roughly 96$ extra cash cost in fixed expenses included in EBITDA. The total EBITDA cash cost is therefore 286$/950 BRL.

Using the estimates at current numbers, 730$, gives us 26.4 in total sales. The EBITDA cash cost remains the same at 10.33 billion. The result is 16.1 billion in EBITDA from pulp.

The current prices project a 2018 EBITDA from the pulp segment somewhere around 15 to 16 billion. EBITDA at 600€ net pulp (the 10-year average price) is 14 billion.

The Paper Segment:

The paper segment from Suzano is much smaller and contributes approximately 800 million reais per million tons in EBITDA. The paper segment has capacity (and produces) 1.2 million tons per year. Given the immaterial size we will estimate forward paper EBITDA at 1 billion and sales at 3.6 billion (basically run-rate).

The Consolidated Business and FCF

From above numbers the current "run-rate" business will operate at ~29 billion in sales with EBITDA of 16 billion. The maintenance CapEx is estimated at 4.1 billion which implies operating cash flows of 11.9 billion.

The deal will create a new interest expense of 1.6 billion. Fibria has interest of 960 million and Suzano of 870 million. The combined interest will equal 3.4 billion. EBIT is 11.9 billion and pre-tax income is 8.5 billion. We will discuss taxes later, but at a 25% tax rate the company produces 6.375 billion in FCF.

To summarize:

Remember that above is full of simplifying assumptions. Tax-rate will be outlined below and net pulp price level in an upcoming article.

2. Qualitative Aspects & Market Position

The acquisition has an incredible amount of moving parts with leverage, CapEx, Covenants on bonds, the BNDES, and market position. We try to outline the qualitative characteristics of the new Suzano in this chapter.

Leverage Levels and Covenants

A quick glance at EBITDA and debt reveals that the company will be operating at above 3x net-debt-to-EBITDA at run-rate economics. Below is a table of leverage levels for 2018 based on net pulp price:

The gross debt levels approximate 60 billion. The interest is 3.4 billion. The interest rate is, on average, ~5.5% on the loans. The old Fibria had an average rate of ~4.8% while Suzano had ~6.5%.

The new loans (29 billion) for the acquisition have been provided at "LIBOR + 150 BPS" on average. The interest of 3.4 billion should be cover-able even at a net pulp price of 500 USD.

The covenants are important to understand.

The 20 billion of Fibria bonds have the following conditions:

Until 2019 the company can operate within 6x net-debt-to-EBITDA, a net pulp price of 500$ would suffice. The covenants on the new 30 billion are however quite complex.

The agreement with BNDES is similar to current financial policy. The current plan is running the company aiming for 2-3x leverage. Reaching 3.5x during an investment cycle, and being allowed to reach 4x due to volatility of pulp prices. There are punitive measures that are enforced when out of bounds.

The new agreement with BNDES is that if leverage is above 3.5x the company must limit dividends to a minimum and limit investments, other than maintenance CapEx, to 10% of previous year CapEx. Future Suzano can generally acquire if the post-acquisition entity is below 3.5x net-debt-to-EBITDA.

CapEx Implications

There are obvious CapEx implications from the leverage levels. The reduced CapEx is beneficial to the price level of BHKP as the demand/supply expansion is quite well-balanced with no incremental capacity.

CapEx will be kept much less discretionary at higher leverage levels, but the management team doesn't plan to spend much for the next year either way. The focus is on implementing synergies.

I estimate that management wants to de-lever to around 36 billion in net debt. I reason that average annual volatility on BHKP is roughly 10%, but the current elevated price level requires a "margin of safety". Suzano's management team has historically optimized for "keeping their job"; operating at the lowest leverage levels across the Brazilian pulp industry. It would seem reasonable to be levered ~3x at average prices. A 14 billion BRL repayment of debt will require roughly two years of operation. In short material CapEx seems suspended for roughly 2 years. If the elevated price levels continue (as my upcoming article roughly expects) said debt levels will imply a net-debt-to-EBITDA of slightly above 2.

Synergies

The estimates from bulge-bracket banks regarding synergies conclude that "8-10 billion" could be generated in Net Present Value from synergies. An NPV figure is, by nature, opaque. Let us consider the potential synergies.

There are two primary types of synergies present:

Supply management economics of scale Price negotiation.

In terms of supply management there are scale advantages to forestry, but especially to the distances wood must travel before pulped and then travel before shipped (logistics). Fibria owns a lot of port assets. As an example Fibria recently entered a long-term agreement with DP world for port logistics and has presided over several pulp-related port expansions in the past.

There are the usual SG&A overhead costs (economics department to forecast price of pulp, politics, etc.), but a large part (at least according to J.P. Morgan) of the potential savings are focused on the forestry segment.

Several banks (Merrill, Itau, JPM) have said that the expected synergy NPV is between 7 billion and 12 billion. Given that the debt cost of capital is roughly 5% for the combined entity and the majority is debt it seems likely that initial cost synergies are expected to be in the 350-600 million range.

The prudent choice given the empiric realities regarding merger/acquisition synergies would be to not include synergies in the valuation. I have decided to leave the projected 8-10 billion unaccounted for in the final valuation.

Amortizable Goodwill

There is a substantial amount of amortizable goodwill associated with the transaction. Management has not quantified the exact figure, but the peculiar rules regarding goodwill amortization in Brazil can provide a rough estimate.

The book value of Fibria is 15 billion, the purchase price is 36-38 billion. The resulting goodwill is around 21-23 billion.

The rules regarding amortization of goodwill are peculiar, I quote from FinancierWorldwide:

"The value of investment in equity interest should be segregated in the following accounts: ((i)) net equity; ((ii)) surplus value of assets, which is the difference between the fair value of net assets and the net equity of the invested company; and ((iii)) future profitability goodwill, which corresponds to the residual value that cannot be included in items ((i)) or ((ii))."

Given that the vast majority of the book value is based on biological assets that undergo a "fair valuation" each year ((i)) should not differ materially from (II).

"The foregoing amounts shall be recorded in separate subaccounts, and the amount of surplus value of assets should be based on a report prepared by an independent expert. This report must be filed with the Federal Revenue or have the summary recorded in the Registry of Deeds and Documents by the tenth working day of the thirteenth month following the acquisition [...]"

Before the 10th of April 2019 a report will be submitted and investors can be notified of the tax effects. If we look at the information we can roughly approximate the effect beforehand. The actual method is described below:

"The remaining balance in the accounts relating to the surplus value of assets arising from the acquisition of equity interests between non-dependent parts can be considered as part of the cost of the asset or right which gave cause for the purposes of determining a gain or capital loss and calculating depreciation, amortisation or depletion. The future profitability goodwill can be amortised at the rate of 1/60, maximum, for each month of the verification period."

To put it bluntly the future profitability ((iii)) can be amortized over 5 years. Assuming 1-3 billion go to the ((ii)) box as biological assets have appreciated meaningfully in value already this year (net pulp price increase of ~40$) there will be 20 billion of future profitability goodwill amortized over 5 years. That is equivalent to 4 billion in tax advantages per year. The approximate NPV of said tax advantage is 15 billion. The management of Suzano has confirmed that the synergy NPV figure does not include tax-advantages from the acquisition.

The primary risk is the parties being deemed "associated parties". According to Brazilian law (again from FinancierWorldwide and PwC):

"The tax benefit on the goodwill is only applicable if the transaction is performed between non-dependent parts. The following are considered dependent parties: ((i)) the buyer and the seller are controlled, directly or indirectly, by the same party or parties; ((ii)) if there exists any control relationship between the buyer and the seller; ((iii)) the seller is a partner, owner, director or manager of the acquiring entity or the seller is a relative or married within a third degree of such people; or ((iv)) in the event of other relationships not described above, provided that corporate dependence is evident."

Going through the important clauses:

1. the buyer and the seller are controlled, directly or indirectly, by the same party or parties;

The primary worry would be BNDES with a 25%+ stake in Fibria and a 7% stake in Suzano. Luckily, the Feffer Family is in control of Suzano (and they are not shareholders of Fibria).

2. If there exists any control relationship between the buyer and the seller;

If the clause pertains to the corporate entities there should be no worries. If it involves shareholder base there could potentially be a problem with BNDES being a major creditor to Suzano. The clause is applied to the entity, not the base, as the law is focused on stopping illegitimate acquisitions of own subsidiaries for tax purposes.

3. The seller is a partner, owner, director or manager of the acquiring entity or the seller is a relative or married within a third degree of such people

Not a current worry to the best of my knowledge.

4. in the event of other relationships not described above, provided that corporate dependence is evident

The real worry is this clause, but the reason it is a worry is ironically why I believe it to be no problem.

A clear case could be made that the merger is run through BNDES with whom both parties are clearly dependent. Luckily BNDES is almost an arm of the state and there has been precedent in other sectors (meat-packing for example) of BNDES doing such combinations. The merger is (basically) state-sponsored and while there could be a clear case for minority shareholders not participating and the merger being between indirectly dependent shareholder bases - it seems extremely unlikely that the case will ever surface as such. It would take a clear "unintended" interpretation of the law for the merger to be stopped on such grounds.

In short, there seems to be a 15 billion net present value of cash advantages to the transaction.

Long-Term Market Position

The combination leads to the creation of the largest eucalyptus pulp producer in the world. The advantages are not monopolistic, due to the commodity-like nature of the product, but will (in my estimation) lead to lower volatility in the BHKP and BEKP markets. As a largely fragmented industry combines the supply/demand imbalances will be less unfavorable and there is less likelihood of a "prisoner's dilemma" - supply situation where a thousand fragmented operators resist cutting capacity.

The improved exposure to tissues is quite important considering that previously Suzano had a material amount of their sales relying on domestic paper sales. Tissues driven by Chinese demand expansion are materially more attractive in terms of exposure than Brazilian paper.

Fibria also has access to a strong history of research and high forest productivity. There are many rough estimations of "average" productivity, but Fibria is quite special. Brazilian forest productivity is generally 41 cubic meters per hectare per year (source - page 3) which is extremely high. Fibria is quite exceptional in having an average forest productivity of 45 m3 per year (source - page 8). The reason that Fibria produces in excess of other Brazilian forests is that they use a special genus, self-made, called "E. grandis x E. urophylla" (source - page 35). The strands were originally from Aracruz before merging with Votorantim into Fibria.

Risks: Debt, Merger, Brazil

There are several fundamental risks associated with the merger. The inherent industry risks are of course also present, but we will focus on the merger-related risks.

The primary merger-related risks are related to credit.

The covenants on international Fibria bonds are quite unique. There are change-of-control clauses that permits investors to call bonds if the acquisition is followed by a ratings downgrade. So far all the major agencies have been sufficiently satisfied with the strict covenants imposed during the merger and kept ratings neutral. There seems to be approximately 4 billion reais in international bonds outstanding according to cbonds.com.

In the domestic market there are 5-6 billion of put-able bonds related to a change-of-control clause. The new entity has 10 billion in cash, but the covenants definitely lower the potential liquidity.

As a slight side-note, the primary country risk is not Brazilian "country"-risk in nature. I see several people argue that the required return on Fibria should be in line with Brazilian equities. Why? The vast majority of pulp is exported to foreign countries (China) as covered in my industry overview. The development on the paper sector is dependent on the Brazilian economy, but the pulp sector is dependent on the global economy and only slightly on, for example, labor costs in Brazil. I see the 1.2 million in paper capacity as a hedge for labor costs in Brazil.

As always there is a the risk of commodity and forex price fluctuations. More on those in my upcoming supply & demand analysis.

3. Valuation & Actionability

Prices are currently high in the pulp market and although the cycle does not look to be peaking it is folly to forecast commodity cycles. Therefore investors should insist on a "careful" multiple.

We know that the firm will operate with 1.35 billion shares and 50 billion in net debt. There are also 15 billion NPV in tax advantages.

I will use a bear case (500 USD net pulp prices), a 10-year price average case (600 USD net pulp prices), a run-rate case (730 USD net pulp prices) and a bull case (800 usd net pulp prices) as a basic "sensitivity" analysis.

As a brief reminder the forecasted EBITDA at each price level is:

Below is a simple table. The y-axis is the EV/EBITDA multiple, the x-axis is the bear/avg/run-rate/bull-case. The EV is then calculated. The color is red if below 86b ( -10% below current), green if above 104.5b (10% above current) and yellow if in between.

We then subtract 50 billion to find the equity stub. We add 15 billion in tax-advantages. The current implied market cap is 45 billion.

Green implies above 49.5, red below 40.5 (10% ranges). Yellow is anything between that.

In a run-rate case, even a modest 5 EV/EBITDA implies 10% upside. Remember the calculation contains 15 billion in tax-advantages. The implied return from a "return to IV" is posted below:

I've outlined the 10-y Average and run-rate scenarios at 7-9x EBITDA for a reasonable valuation multiple. A 6-7x on run-rate or a 9-10x on a 10-y average is also tenable. Both imply upside for multiple expansion between 50-90%. There is also the interim FCF generated of more than 4 BRL per share which implies a 10%+ yield for waiting.

In terms of actionability, I primarily worry that the merger is stopped by foreign governments.

This is a substantial risk when owning Suzano as it would imply a 33% price drop. Forecasting the regulatory risk is tough. Management does not see it as a material risk, but I do think that any investor should be set aside 40% for losses if the merger falls through. There is also Forex risk, closing takes time, and of course this is a complex business transaction which implies a range of unexpected outcomes could occur.

For now the implied market cap at a 10-year pulp price average with an 8-9x multiple seems very conservative. The equity stub at said price is 63-75 billion. Assuming a 69 billion equity valuation (~8x FCF when leaving out the 15 billion in tax-advantage NPV) with a proper margin of safety (30%) the prudent equity purchase price becomes 48 billion.

If my knowledge of Brazilian tax law is incorrect and none of the goodwill can be amortized, either due to being plain wrong or due to dependency of party issues the implied equity values are as listed below:

None of the reasonable valuation estimates would result in a loss, but one would still face the enormous risks associated with the merger falling through (in my estimation a low probability event).

I think Suzano is at the current moment a buy, but at a high-variance return.

If 25 billion in FCF are generated over the next 3 years and the company sells at the average 10-year rate for an 8x multiple the expected return is 75.5 billion over 1.35 billion shares for a total return per share of 56 BRL per share. At the current share price of 33.5, that is a 65% return over 3 years, an 18% CAGR.

