Consumer Spending, Inflation Worries - Today's Editors' Picks

Chart of the day: Credit card debt.

Context: "The debt-to-income picture for consumers is corrosive. Moreover, record highs for residential housing alongside higher mortgage rates imply limited affordability."

Comment of the day, from EK1949.

There's a rational way to view debt that appears excessive. It's low spending in the economy and all sectors it's in, which means lower public and private investment and lower incomes and consumption spending. If I wanted higher interest rates I'd want all of these to be higher relative to debt. Of course I don't want higher interest rates, I only want the conditions that produce them.

