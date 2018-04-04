This Means War

Whatever the case, two-way markets are back with a vengeance in 2018 and while that's a positive development in some respects, I'm not sure the current circumstances are ideal.

It's critical that investors understand the political motivations behind the trade posturing as that's key to having an informed opinion on whether this will be temporary or enduring.

If someone had pressed me, I could have produced a list of reasons to buy the opening dip in U.S. equities precipitated by the overnight news that China had retaliated to the Trump administration's 301 tariffs, but "Larry Kudlow says calm down" most assuredly wouldn't have been on that list.

To be absolutely clear, I have no idea why anyone would have been inclined to take Larry Kudlow's word for it on Wednesday when he told Fox News that the market shouldn’t overreact to trade tensions between the U.S. and China because we're still technically in the "proposals" stage. He made similar comments to a throng of reporters at the White House.

More than a few outlets are attributing the rather remarkable recovery in stocks that saw the Dow stage a 700+ point comeback off the morning lows to Kudlow's comments. S&P futures tell the story here as you can see just how monumental the rally was off the lows hit following the announcement from China which hit at roughly 3:45 a.m. ET:

(Heisenberg)

My skepticism about using Kudlow's comments as an excuse to buy has nothing to do with Larry and everything to do with the fact that if we've learned anything over the past 14 months, it's that the President is going to do what the President wants to do. That's not necessarily a criticism (depending on how you view the policies we've seen enacted since the inauguration, it might actually be a compliment), it's just to state the obvious. Donald Trump does listen to his advisers, but anyone who has followed this presidency knows that he has selective hearing. Again, that's not necessarily a criticism. Rather, it's just to say that he favors certain advisers over others depending on how he perceives the prevailing political atmosphere. Right now, he's focused on the midterms and he appears to think that adopting the Peter Navarro approach to trade is a good way to shore up support with his base and bolster the GOP ahead of what's expected to be a series of hotly contested races.

All year, analysts have been at pains to explain why the political nature of the trade posturing should mitigate investor concerns precisely because it suggests the administration doesn't ultimately want to completely upend global trade and commerce. Here's how Barclays (NYSE:BCS) put it early last month:

Amid declining employment in manufacturing and stagnant wages, a portion of the American electorate has become more skeptical toward free trade. Politicians from both parties have channeled that skepticism. Despite evidence showing strong gains from trade, protectionist rhetoric can be a useful political strategy. Since the benefits of free trade are widely dispersed among many, the beneficiaries are likely to protest only mildly to protectionist measures. Meanwhile, the costs of free trade tend to be acutely borne by a few, with whom protectionism resounds strongly.

And here's BofAML from a note out just after the Italian elections:

The current brand of populist politics is more inward looking and seeks to play on voters’ fears about globalization and migration. Populism, therefore, has become more about protectionism: putting up barriers to entry and reworking free trade.

What I would encourage you to consider here is that these assessments don't emanate from opinion posts on someone's blog. Those are not pulled from the pages of a "liberal" newspaper. Rather, those two excerpts are from analyst notes penned by folks who are ostensibly trying to help clients understand the prevailing political environment. That's not to say there's no bias whatsoever there, but it is to say that at a certain point, people run out of ways to dance around the self-evident, which is that there is a strong argument to be made that anti-free trade rhetoric and anti-globalization politics are at least in part designed to capitalize on the fears of disaffected voters.

So when you think about what's going on between Washington and Beijing, you have to view it through that lens. The good news is that when you think about it that way, you can make a strong argument that the trade war winds will recede over the next six or so months. The bad news is that it suggests the future of global trade and commerce and also the near-term fate of markets are effectively hostage to politics. That's hardly ideal.

Recall the following game theoretic take on this from JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Marko Kolanovic:

First let’s look at the risk of a trade war that would be disruptive to US equities. Our analysis is inspired by game theory, and we simplify the problem to “two players,” two asymmetric outcomes, and a non-zero sum game. We project the complex web of political relationships to 2 players: 1) actual actions that could lead to/avoid trade war (that can in turn destabilize global equities), and 2) rhetoric (that can be used for political purposes). Our analysis suggests that there will be no trade war meaningful enough to destabilize equity markets. In fact, we already had the same setup and used the same approach with the ‘border adjustment tax’ last year (when many investors wasted resources analyzing an extremely unlikely outcome).

The problem with that assessment and others like it is that it's being proven false with each incremental escalation. And the further things escalate, the higher the chances of a miscalculation.

China certainly understands the political calculus for President Trump. The fact that Beijing included soybeans in their list of 106 products subject to 25% reciprocal tariffs speaks volumes. Consider this from Bloomberg:

China on Wednesday said it would issue 25 percent retaliatory levies on roughly $50 billion of U.S. imports, including soybeans, cars, chemicals and aircraft. These levies appear to be targeted at states, particularly in the Midwest, where Trump’s support is strongest. But, crucially, many of these states also have pivotal Senate and gubernatorial races in November. The economic blow from new tariffs could upend many of these races, potentially shifting control of statehouses and the U.S. Senate to Democrats.

I spent more time than I ever imagined I would talking about soybeans on Wednesday and so did a lot of other commentators. Here are some useful excerpts from Goldman's (NYSE:GS) take:

We view the inclusion of soybeans in today’s announcement as political in nature and reflective of the escalation of the trade dispute with the US. Soybean tariffs impact US Midwest political swing states and come at a cost that China appears willing to pay. As we have argued before, it was not an initial target for Chinese tariffs as China would ultimately be the one paying for these soybean tariffs. A tariff on US soybeans would therefore increase Chinese domestic soybean prices, at a time when the drought in Argentina has already supported global prices.

Clearly, the worry for China is that this will result in pass-through food inflation via higher pork prices. I'm not going to regale you with the full story on that, but the following charts and chart headers are probably enough for most investors:

(Goldman)

On Wednesday, soybean prices plunged on enormous volume:

(Heisenberg)

Soybean farmers are furious - and that's an understatement. The panicked response from growers (found at the link there) underscores the notion that China is acutely aware of what's going on here and is fully prepared to try and neutralize any political points Trump hopes to score. Needless to say, the soybean bit is just one example of a dynamic that's playing out across multiple industries.

Meanwhile, markets are left to try and sort this out in lieu of the type of negotiated settlement Wilbur Ross all but promised on CNBC Wednesday morning.

To say the dramatic turnaround attributed to Larry Kudlow's "soothing" comments somehow suggests the market is digesting this with alacrity would be grossly misleading. Wednesday was a hair-on-fire, manic session that just happened to turn out for the best. And that's become par for the proverbial course in the new year. This was the 26th session of the year that saw the S&P move 1% or more in either direction. That is triple the number of such days in all of 2017. This is becoming one of my favorite charts despite (or perhaps because of) how simple it is:

(Heisenberg)

As Bloomberg notes, there have been six 1% reversals, as many as the last two years combined:

(Heisenberg)

As usual, the good news here is that two-way markets are back. There's a sense in which what we're seeing in 2018 is more "normal" than what we saw in 2017 when the market's unshakable faith in "Goldilocks" (synchronous global growth and still-subdued inflation) effectively meant short vol. in all its various manifestations was the only viable "strategy."

On the other hand, the bad news is that this is playing out against an exceptionally fraught political backdrop and indeed it seems as though markets have become almost completely beholden to politics over the past four weeks. Ultimately, that will spell trouble if the fundamentals are relegated to the backburner for too long.

And on that note, I'll leave you with an excerpt from the Bloomberg piece linked above:

Investors have been whipsawed by Washington’s changing policy priorities following President Donald Trump’s legislative wins on traditional pro-business policies like tax cuts. The administration’s now pushing protectionist proposals that are less eagerly supported by many corporate leaders, while the president ratchets up attacks on individual companies. The result is a market that’s grown increasingly reactive to tweets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.