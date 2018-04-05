BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Fairly Valued At $12.04, Stay Away

The trust will most likely cease distributions at the end of 2022 and terminate at the end of 2024, unless WTI rises sharply.

Introduction

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is an oil trust set up by BP in 1989 that benefits from the company's Prudhoe Bay operations in Alaska. For a long time, the trust used to be the largest conventional oil and gas trust in the United States, and it distributes in royalties 16.4246% of its first 90,000 barrels of daily production. The trust had been very popular with investors with big royalty payments, giving 1369% return between 1997 and 2007. Unfortunately, the trust faces nearly certain termination as BP scales back drilling and looks to end royalty payments on the trust. As a result, the author recommends all investors to stay away from the trust and its 20% yield.

Production Down, Costs Up, Distributions Disappearing

In the past, BP's Prudhoe fields have been very prolific and produced oil well above the 90,000 barrel per day mark, which benefited BPT's long-time unit holders. Unfortunately, this production has fallen well below the 90,000 barrel per day mark. During 2017, the fields only produced an average of 82,809 barrel per day. To add to the production woes, BP's drilled production well count has steadily decreased from 56 in 2015 to 33 in 2016 and 23 in 2017. (See page 13 of the trust's annual report for details.) This indicates that the production decline is likely to continue.

To add to the problem, BP is charging the trust an increasing amount every year before distributing royalties to unit holders. (See page 7 of the trust's annual report for details.) The formula for unit holders' distributions are as follows:

Unit holders' distribution per barrel = WTI - "chargeable cost" * "adjustment factor" - Production Taxes

In the above formula, chargeable cost is a number set by the Conveyance, while adjustment factor is based largely on inflation. Taxes averaged $1.63 per barrel as of 2017 (as can be seen from page 9 of the trust's 10-K), and this number will be used in the calculations below.

To see the severity of the problem, take a look at the chart below.

Year Average WTI Production (Barrels Per Day) Chargeable Cost Adjustment Factor Royalty Per Barrel Total Royalty Royalty Distributed Per Share 2018 $63 80,000 $20 1.88 $23.77 $114,000,520.66 $5.48 2019 $64 78,000 $23.75 1.92 $16.77 $78,417,922.31 $3.77 2020 $67 76,000 $26.50 1.96 $13.43 $61,189,551.66 $2.94 2021 $70 74,000 $29.25 2 $9.87 $43,786,127.62 $2.11 2022 $73 72,000 $33.00 2.04 $4.05 $17,481,358.76 $0.84 2023 $76 70,000 $35.75 2.08 $0.01 $41,964.85 $0.00 2024 $79 68,000 $38.50 2.12 ($4.25) ($17,325,489.31) ($0.83)

With the above calculation, we've reached that the trust will distribute around $15.15 per unit before termination. Note that the oil price forecast for the above calculations is relatively optimistic, especially for 2023 and 2024. Currently WTI trades at $63.33 per barrel.

As can be seen from the chart, BPT's rising chargeable cost will completely eliminate the trust's distributions by the end of 2022. Due to the fact that BPT is priced at $24.60 currently, investors may be placing hope on significantly higher oil prices or the possibility of a revised chargeable cost. Unfortunately, a change to the contract against BP's interest is quite unlikely when BP's production costs are already rising. All in all, the author recommends strongly against purchasing or holding the trust's units and putting faith in very unlikely events.

Future Oil Prices

The future of oil prices depends on production and demand forces in the oil market. On the production side, upstream producers have been cutting costs and tightening belts since the oil crash in late 2014, indicating a slower rise in production volume in the coming years. On the demand side, the EIA is forecasting an increase by around 1.50%:

Source: EIA's Short Term Energy Report.

The agency has also predicted WTI to stay around $60 to $62 per barrel. However, note that this forecast was made on March 6, 2018, when Brent was trading at $63.83. The index has since increased to $67.91 as of April 3, 2018.

Source: EIA's Short Term Energy Report.

BPT's Valuation - $12.04 With Optimistic Assumptions

In calculating BPT's fair valuation using discounted cash flow method (DCF), we know that current high yielding stocks with no capital appreciation potential have a yield of 10.50% to 11.50% (see the next section for examples) and we will use 11.0% as the discount rate (WACC).

Year Royalty Distributed Per Share Discounted Cash Flow (WACC = 11%) 2018 $5.48 $4.94 2019 $3.77 $3.06 2020 $2.94 $2.15 2021 $2.11 $1.39 2022 $0.84 $0.50 2023 $0.00 $0.00 2024 $0.00 $0.00 Total $15.15 in royalties received per unit before termination $12.04 per unit fair value

Please also note that the above calculation is based on relatively optimistic oil prices. Realistic value and royalties received are likely to be lower.

Due to a significant over-valuation of BPT's units at $24.60, the author recommends that all income investors stay away from the trust. In addition, the author also recommends investors exercise caution in shorting the trust. Although the trust is extremely overvalued, it pays a very hefty dividend at 20% per year, and short sellers will have to pay this dividend. In addition, BPT's unit price has continuously risen in the past month, although the price movement defies all logic.

Alternative Investments

As a reference, here is the chart of popular high-yielding investments, paying dividends of 10.50% to 11.50% per year. Instead of BPT, these companies could be considered as alternative high yield investments.

Company Current Yield Sector AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) 11.40% Mortgage REIT Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) (see here for analysis) 11.40% Mortgage REIT Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) 9.50% current; ~12.30% Forward Energy Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) 10.90% Business Development Company

Caution: Some of these companies are facing considerable challenges despite holding a steady dividend.

If you are seeking an alternative oil producer, the author recommends a consideration at Pacific Coast Oil Trust as an income play. Alternatively, ConocoPhillips (COP) could be considered for its capital appreciation and total income. These companies are poised to do well in the scenario that oil prices rise significantly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is overvalued as of today by at least 100%. Unless BP decides to revise the chargeable cost for the trust, the trust will only distribute around $15.15 in royalties to unit holders before terminating at the end of 2024, and is fairly valued at $12.04 per unit today. As an alternative to BPT, the author recommends investors to take a look at Pacific Coast Oil Trust and ConocoPhillips instead.

