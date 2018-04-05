Autodesk: A Bumpy Road Ahead

The stock price of Autodesk may be trading far above fair value in today's volatile market and a correction may be approaching.

Revenue growth plan is in the early stage and operating expenses in the next 2 years may be above management guidance.

The company has started transition to subscription model several years ago, but it has to prove its effectiveness.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is a worldwide developer of computer-aided design (CAD) software famous for its AutoCAD and Revit products, primarily used by architects, engineers, and structural designers to design, draft, and model buildings and other structures. Several years ago, the company announced that it is transferring to a subscription model, like Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and others.

Implementation of the plan to increase revenue and profitability is still at an early stage. The transition model has not yet proved its effectiveness: new model annualized revenue per subscription (ARPS) growth is stagnant, and the growth of new customers is slowing. ADSK tries to increase prices by eliminating discounts provided to customers, but this negatively affects net subscription additions:

Note: ADSK financial year ends on Jan. 31 (for example, FY 2018 ended on Jan. 31, 2018). Source: Created by author using company data and Bloomberg.

Source: Created by author using company data.

Autodesk's competitors are also enhancing their efforts to increase their customer base and switch to a subscription model (PTC Inc., etc.). However, those competitors have already achieved positive profitability and have a higher margin of safety to withstand potential pricing competition.

The company's plan implies a lack of growth in non-GAAP expenses during the 2018-2019 fiscal years. This looks unrealistic given the rapid growth of the IT industry and the forecast growth in the customer base. Investors were taken unawares by the company's decision to restructure and reduce personnel by 13%.

This represented clear evidence of the difficulties the business faces in controlling expenses. The company will focus on investments in construction and manufacturing industries, as well as expansion of their own digital infrastructure ("E-store").

At the same time, the company will abandon some markets, reduce the volume of research and development projects, will not support websites in countries where there are no Autodesk representative offices, and close their program to attract new talent. In the long run, these changes are likely to weaken ADSK's market position and decelerate revenue growth.

During Q4 FY18 conference call, the management "reset expectations" regarding "super low value" cloud subscriptions, in addition to slashed research and development expenses in Q3. These actions undermine long-term prospects of the company which is very much in need of new business development to achieve the FCF $11/share goal in FY 2023. The main positive cash flows are expected only in FY 2020. This means high volatility of the share price and increased uncertainty.

Financial forecast review - what is required to fulfill the management plan?

Now, let's review the financials of Autodesk to assess the feasibility of the targets set by ADSK management for FY 2020. Compare ADSK's "Plan 2020" with actual results and current targets of the management:

* Annualized recurring revenue; ** Annualized revenue per subscription; *** My estimate. Source: Created by author using company data.

ADSK "Plan 2020" implied an interim target of $6 free cash flow per share in FY 2020. In FY 2017, the management didn't reach its ARR target of 25%, so in FY 2019 to FY 2020 ADSK needs accelerated growth in ARR of approximately 30% each year to reach the interim target of $6 FCF/share. That is why ADSK needs such high ARR and ARPS target growth for FY 2019 - 29% and 11%, respectively (figures in red).

At the same time, client base growth is expected by ADSK to remain constant in absolute terms quarterly throughout FY 2019: +127k in Q4 FY 2018 and 500-550k for the whole FY 2019. ADSK wants to set prices higher by 11% and still assumes a stable flow of net additions. This looks unrealistic. In FY 2018, the trend of net adds was discouraging amid a much less upbeat ARPS growth of 6% Y/Y:

Source: Created by author using company data.

The final target of $11 free cash flow per share in FY 2023 looks even more unreachable: ADSK needs FCF CAGR of 22% in FY 2021-23 to achieve this from the starting point of $6 FCF/share in FY 2020. I don't believe this is realistic.

Valuation - my optimistic scenario

Predicting a more realistic but still optimistic (in my view) ARR growth target of 19% in FY 2019-23 (equal to core subscription base growth in 2016-20 plus ARPS growth in 2020-23 projected by management), I derive fair price of ADSK shares as follows:

ARR in FY 2023:

$2,054 mn * 1.19^5 = $4,941 mn

Other assumptions used: operating costs at $3,378 mn, depreciation at 0.7% of revenue ($35 mn), target cash tax rate 17.5%, capex at 2.3% of revenue ($114 mn) and working capital cash inflow at around 12.8% of revenue = $632 mn (these assumptions are based on the Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) financial model, which is available to the clients of this bank). So FCF in FY 2023 is as follows:

FCF = (Revenue - Operating Costs) * (1 - Target Cash Tax Rate) + Depreciation - Capex + Working Capital Inflow

FCF = (4,941 - 3,378) * (1 - 17.5%) + 35 -114 + 632 = $1,842 mn

FCF/share '23 = $1,842 mn / 218.3 mn shares = $8.4

FCF yield of 5% will be the most appropriate for FY2023 (current average FCF yield of IT giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), etc.). Based on my calculations, ADSK cost of equity is 11.74%.

Share price = $8.4 / 5% / (1+11.74%) ^ (2023-2018) = $96 (current price is $126).

Conclusion

Autodesk is a great company with popular and competitive products, but taking into consideration current market turmoil there may be more lucrative investment opportunities when compared to ADSK. I assume that the current ADSK price is 31% higher than fair value. Based on my calculations and analysis, I think investors may want to consider to take a short position in this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ADSK, TSLA, EW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.