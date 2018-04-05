Is REIT Investing Still A Long-Term Game?

It is an interesting time for REIT enthusiasts, who will be looking for value after a period of lousy returns.

Whether you should invest here is largely a question of what you think benchmark rates will do.

To see why, choose a number of your favorite REITs and go back to mid-2016 in the Seeking Alpha archive. You will find generally positive analysis that accurately took apart balance sheet structures and walked through data like occupancy rates as well as exhibited those seductive charts showing historical dividend progression.

It's been ugly since then, because rates went up.

Let's have a look at EPR Properties (EPR). Since market rates turned around in early July 2016, this stock is down 35%. The total return (including dividends) is -24%. Before that move, a bottom-up discussion of the stock would sound like one today. The chart shows the EPR price in white vs. the US 10-year yield in green.

Source: Bloomberg

Realty income (O) tells a similar tale: The price is down 29%, and total return of negative 21% over the same period. O's bottom-up virtues remain about the same as they were before this move.

Source: Bloomberg

These are serious losses, because they amount to multiples of the yield that these stocks produce. If the capital loss endures, it will take years to repair the damage. Most REITs are in negative total return territory over this period.

Mea Culpa: I thought there was an opportunity after weakness in Realty Income in early March 2017, and learned a painful lesson by second-guessing myself. In my work on banks at the time I said the macro environment was supportive of gradual rate hikes and increasing market rates. I also wrote about Realty Income (and by extension many other REITs) as a kind of natural hedge against the risks to the higher rates scenario. That was a reasonable observation, but the only thing I've got right about O was not having too big a position in the stock in my US Financials portfolio (along with the other REITs I hold).

Ian Bezek kept it more simple and has been the best person to follow on Realty Income on SA in terms of what has actually happened with the stock price and total returns from the stock, a measure of investment writing too often ignored.

Bezek nailed it in his third bullet point in his article of 28, October 2016:

Unless interest rates stay at present low levels, investors will likely earn little to no real return in O's shares over the next four years.

Bezek isn't primarily a REIT "expert," but to my own eye he clearly exhibited the best overall grasp of the drivers of investment returns of Realty Income, of all the writers weighing in at the time. What does that tell us about REIT investing as an art form?

Here he is again in the comments section on his own article:

There are indeed major structural obstacles to any significant rise in interest rates. That said, even a 3% 10-year yield would leave many REITs offering mediocre total returns over the next 5-years.

We didn't quite get to 3%, but the move towards that level was enough to hammer the five-year return record of many REITs.

Perhaps this is a kind of taboo among REITs investors. The sector's overall investment returns are heavily influenced by the direction of bond yields.

What is the use of looking at the bottom-up metrics of these businesses with the attention we do when the main driver is benchmark rates? There, I've said it.

One reason is to check on the security of the income outlook, with income being the main reason most people buy REITs. This is a valuable kind of analysis. The risk is that it gives investors a wood from the trees problem, leaving them open to being broadsided by rates moving around.

While long-term equity investing is smart investing, because equities are a long duration asset class, you should still think of the capital gain or loss to date whenever you assess your returns. This is because a restoration of the share price after a dip isn't guaranteed, even if it has happened time and again in the past.

I like reading the work of Jussi Askola. His recent article on the opportunities in lower REIT prices was interesting and widely read.

I did raise an eyebrow at the following point, however:

That said, the good news is that REITs have always recovered from losses ever since they have existed. Therefore, as long as you have a long investment time horizon, the latest sell-off should mean nothing else to you than opportunity to buy more while shares are offered on the cheap.

It's certainly the case that over the last three decades or so it has been a good strategy to buy after sell-offs in many REITs, especially the high quality leading names.

Surely, though, it has worked in the REIT space with such predictability over this period is a function of the long-term downward trend in interest rates.

As many commentators have pointed out, it is possible this trend has now been broken. Below is the 10-year Treasury yield since 1985:

Source: Bloomberg

Just ask yourself what would happen to these stocks if the 10-year yield moves up to 3.5% in the next few months. I don't think it will, but it seems a reasonable part of the thought process when considering REITs today.

There is probably a good case that market rates, which have fallen from the recent peak, will fall some more:

Donald Trump may raise the risk premium for all listed U.S. equities with his politically driven attack on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). This will support safe-haven assets.

The imposition of trade tariffs between China and the U.S. is a threat to growth (and ultimately the level of the Chinese currency in USD terms), even if there is a ways to go before we are in a full-on trade war.

Inflation dynamics are contained anyway.

On this last point, see the chart below. Wage growth rates are OK but have weakened since a year ago across the highlighted categories.

It could well be that yields are in a sideways, rangebound pattern now with slow and low growth and inflation continuing and periods of stronger inflation driving higher rates (bad for REITs) and periods of policy-induced instability driving lower rates (good for REITs). Short-term speculators may find this set up attractive.

I would agree with Jussi Askola that it's worth looking at your favored REITs at these levels, but only because political and economic developments suggest bond yields might drop some more from here. And because I think rates will then be likely to drift back up, I would be ready to think of selling what you buy now after a nice capital gain if yields indeed drop.

Conclusions

Buy your favourite REITs, but you'll lose money if rates climb materially (as unlikely as this seems just now).

Consider selling after rate weakness (the more likely scenario to this analyst).

Don't ignore the rates picture when thinking about REITs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.