Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste - No Organic Growth In The Long Term

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) is an international airport operator based in Mexico.

In 2012, ASR provided services to almost 20 million passengers, generating a net income of 2 million Mexican pesos (NYSEMKT:MXN). Five years later, ASR serviced almost 40 million passengers and its net income increased to 5.8 million MXN.

Given its growth, I believe it is worthy of a closer look.

Model: Discounting the free cash flow to equity

The cash flow behavior of ASR has been stable over the past few years. This is explained by its fixed expenses and high margins. I built a discounted cash flow model using the free cash flow to the equity (FCFE) and determined a 12-month target price.

Income: Passenger traffic and income per passenger

ASR's cash income is the product of two variables: passenger traffic and income per passenger.

To estimate both, I used moving average (MA) models to estimate the short-term growths (next 5 years). Even if they were a function of other variables (i.e., GDP, consumption, inflation, etc.), calculating more forecasts increases the uncertainty of the prediction. To estimate the long-term growths (after 5 years), I applied long-term population growths, inflation, and depreciation of the functional currency (MXN).

Passenger traffic: Domestic and international

Overall, I expect an annual growth in total passenger traffic of 1.09% over the next 30 years. The increase in passenger traffic is relatively low versus recent years, given the demographics of the countries where ASR has operations.

To estimate the short-term behavior of Mexican domestic traffic I applied an MA(4) model, and for the long term, the population growth forecast of CONAPO (about 0.60% per year).

Mexico's domestic traffic (thousands)

(Source: Company IR, own calculations)

To estimate the short-term behavior of international traffic I applied an MA(4) model. More than 50% if the international traffic comes from the USA. Consequently, for the long-term growth, I employed the population growth of USA (approximately 0.58% per year).

Mexico's international traffic (thousands)

(Source: Company IR, own calculations)

To forecast the passenger traffic of its Colombian operations, I applied the recent 4-year growth (3.64% annually) for the next 20 years. This is justified because Colombia is an emerging economy with an expected higher-than-average GDP growth in Latin America. For the long-term growth (after 2030), I employed the growth forecast from CEPAL (about 0.31% per year).

To forecast the passenger traffic from Puerto Rico’s airport, I applied a simple moving average of the recent quarterly data. This was justified by the lack of historical data. For the long term, the expected growth is null given the unfavorable demographics for population growth in Puerto Rico.

Income per passenger: Aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue

The income per passenger is divided into aeronautical revenue and non-aeronautical revenue.

Most airports are concessions granted by the government, so in exchange for the maintenance and operation of the airport, the government grants the company the right to collect a fee for each passenger that goes through the facility. This is the aeronautical revenue.

Airports also have revenues from stores and service providers located on the premises (e.g., coffee shops, duty-free shops, taxis, car rentals, etc.). This is the non-aeronautical revenue.

I expect annual growth of 2.90% for the aeronautical revenues over the next 30 years in line with the inflation expectations where ASR has operations. As for the non-aeronautical revenue, I expect annual growth of 4.26% over the next 30 years in line with inflation expectations and the depreciation of the MXN against the USD.

To forecast the aeronautical revenue per passenger, I applied an MA(2) model to clean up recent volatility caused by the incorporation of Colombian operations. The aeronautical tariff is calculated considering the expected profitability of the airport and inflation. To estimate the long-term revenues, I applied annual growth of 3.0% in line with expected inflation.

Aeronautical revenue per passenger (MXN)

(Source: Company IR, own calculations)

To forecast the non-aeronautical short-term revenues, I used an MA(4) model. To estimate the long-term growth, I multiplied the long-term inflation times the expected depreciation of the MXN (3.74% per year) weighted by the exposure to the USA (30%). The depreciation was calculated using the International Fisher Effect.

Non-aeronautical revenue per passenger (MXN)

(Source: Company IR, own calculations)

Cash flow and model specifications

Finally, to estimate the changes in the working capital, I used the simple moving average of the margins, and the days outstanding of sales and payables. This is explained by the historical stability of the figures. The investment cash flows are in accordance with the historical figures of the master plans of development and projected spending.

The rest of the specifications are:

Nominal cost of equity* 13.30% Long-term growth of FCFE 5.29% Expected FX rate 12-m* $18.5

(*Source: Bloomberg)

12-month target price: I recommend selling or underweighting

After discounting the cash flows and giving ASR a 100% probability of renewing its concessions, I deduced:

Price per Share MXN 311.91 Price per Share USD $168.60

Given the trading prices of 306.84 MXN and $168.81 as of April 3rd, 2018, I recommend selling or underweighting the stock given the limited upside potential. ASR’s current trading prices appear to have incorporated reasonable growth forecasts in comparison with previous quotes.

ASR data by YCharts

My thesis could materially change if:

Mexico's leading candidate does not stop the construction of Mexico City's new international airport

Mexican airlines go bankrupt.

ASR continues with its non-organic growth.

The cost of equity changes substantially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.