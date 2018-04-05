Tracking Utilization And Dayrate Trends In The Offshore Drilling Industry - March 2018 Edition

It has become something of a tradition for me to discuss the dayrate and rig utilization trends in the offshore drilling industry with readers of this column on a regular basis. This raw data allows us to see what the future of the industry may hold, since declines in either metric could be an early warning sign of a coming downturn across the industry, and vice versa. This allows investors to make better decisions regarding their holdings in the industry. As usual, the raw data in this report comes from the Offshore Rig Day Rate Trends Report that is assembled by IHS Markit, one of the leading consulting and analytics firms serving the offshore drilling industry, on a monthly basis. The report includes data from four specific types of rig that broadly serve as proxies for the industry as a whole.

Ultra-Deepwater Semisubmersibles

The first type of rig whose dayrate and utilization trends are tracked by the IHS Petrodata report are ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles. These are defined as semisubmersible drilling rigs that are capable of operating in at least 7500 ft. of water. An ultra-deepwater semisubmersible would, therefore, by definition be one of the newest and most technically capable semisubmersibles in service today.

It is important not to confuse these with ultra-deepwater drillships, which will be discussed later, as there are several key differences. The primary difference is in the overall design of the rig. A semisubmersible is a floating rig that is held in place over the drill site by a number of pontoons that are submerged below the water line, along with a heavy ballast below the deck. The deck itself is naturally above the water line. These rigs tend to be more stable in adverse weather conditions than drillships due to this design, and thus are typically preferred for drilling operations in areas prone to adverse weather conditions. There have not, however, been very many semisubmersibles constructed in recent years, so most of the current generation of ultra-deepwater rigs consists of drillships. Here are the utilization and day rate trends for this type of rig:

(Source: IHS Markit)

As shown here, the utilization rate for ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles increased slightly over the last month, continuing the slow recovery that it has been exhibiting since last August. However, there are still a remarkable number of semisubmersible units still unemployed. As we can clearly see, over half of the ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles worldwide remain unemployed despite the six-month long recovery. At the current slow pace of the recovery, it will likely be several more months until we see over half of the rig fleet employed.

Historically, rising utilization has little impact on dayrates until it passes the 80-85% mark. At any level below that, there are simply too many available rigs for the rig owner to have much bargaining power. We saw the effects of this over the past month, as the leading new contract dayrate actually declined despite the increase in utilization. As we see here, the new contract dayrate not only declined, but it is also now at the lowest level that it has had in the past three years. This is certainly not good news for those operators that have these rigs in their fleets as, while this has no impact on already existing contracts, it does rather limit their ability to get solid dayrates on a new one. In addition, in previous articles on this topic, I have bemoaned the fact that new rig contracts have frequently carried dayrates that were below the cash flow breakeven level for the rig owner. That clearly continues to be the case here, meaning that offshore contractors will have quite a difficult time turning a profit on their new rig contracts.

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

The second type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater drillships. As before, these are defined as drillships that are capable of operating in at least 7500 ft. of water, which would be the rough characteristics of the most modern and technically capable drillships in the global fleet today.

Other than their ability to operate in the same water depths, these rigs are quite different from their ultra-deepwater semisubmersible cousins. A drillship is essentially a ship (some are actually modified oil tankers) that has extra equipment on it to drill for oil and temporarily store the oil until it can be transported to shore. These rigs are typically faster than semisubmersibles by virtue of their ship hulls, so are often used in exploration operations, but they also lack the stability of a semisubmersible once drilling has begun, so are less popular in regions where turbulent waters are common. Nevertheless, the majority of the ultra-deepwater rigs constructed over the past decade have been drillships, as the primary use of offshore drilling rigs is exploration. Here are the new contract dayrate and utilization trends for this type of rig:

(Source: IHS Markit)

Here we also see some evidence of recovery as the fleetwide utilization rate increased slightly over the past month. In this case, however, the rate never really bottomed out like it did for the semisubmersible units, but instead, it has been relatively flat at around 60% since January 2017. Nevertheless, the slight increase over the past month puts the utilization rate at its highest level in over a year, which is definitely a promising sign if it continues to increase going forward.

It is also important to note that drillships maintained a higher level of utilization than semisubmersibles throughout the downturn. One reason for this is the age of the rigs. As was already mentioned, the large majority of sixth-generation ultra-deepwater units are drillships; therefore, we can safely assume that the average ultra-deepwater semisubmersible is older than the average ultra-deepwater drillship. Exploration & production companies have consistently expressed a preference for using newer units over older ones, so the average drillship would likely have an advantage over the average semisubmersible when competing for contracts. A second reason is the superior characteristics of drillships in the exploration arena. While oil companies were slashing spending on both offshore exploration and development following the decline in oil prices, development budgets were slashed much more, and so the demand for semisubmersibles fell much more.

Once again, we see that increasing utilization has not translated into an increase in dayrates, as the leading new contract dayrate declined month-over-month, although in this case it did not set a new multi-year low. It is unlikely that we will see any significant improvement here in the near future, due to the simple fact that the utilization rate is unlikely to reach the level needed to pressure dayrates within the next few months. Instead, dayrates will likely fluctuate around current levels as they have been doing since July 2017. Unfortunately for drilling contractors, the current levels are too low. As was the case with ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles, the leading new contract dayrate is below the cash flow breakeven level for many of these rigs, so investors should not expect significant profits from a given contractor's drillship fleet for quite some time.

Harsh-Environment Jack-Ups

A third type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is the harsh-environment jack-up. These are, as the name implies, jack-up rigs that have been specially reinforced to operate in some of the harshest offshore environments in the world, such as those found in the North Sea or on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

As is the case with all of the other rigs whose trends are tracked by this report, only those rigs with specific technical characteristics are included in the analysis. In this case, those characteristics only include standard shallow-water jack-ups, which are only capable of operating in less than 360 ft. of water. This requirement would thus exclude newer harsh-environment rigs such as those operated by North Atlantic Drilling (OTCPK:NADLQ), as those rigs are more capable than this. However, such rigs make up a minority of the fleet, and the vast majority of harsh-environment jack-ups today are standard units by that definition, so this does serve as an acceptable proxy. In addition, in this case IHS Markit chose only to consider the data for those rigs operating in Northwest Europe instead of all such rigs operating globally as it did for ultra-deepwater units. Once again, this is not necessarily a problem, as few harsh-environment jack-ups operate outside of this region. Thus, IHS Markit appears to have chosen an acceptable proxy to track the trends in the harsh-environment segment of the market. Here are the dayrate and utilization trends for this segment of the offshore drilling market:

(Source: IHS Markit)

Here we see that the utilization rate began to surge upward in December 2017 after being relatively range-bound for over a year. What is more, the percentage of harsh-environment jack-ups sporting contracts is now at its highest level since mid-2016. Thus, we are seeing clear signs of a recovery in the market here, although the offshore industry as a whole remains oversupplied with rigs, as shown here by the fact that over half of the harsh-environment jack-ups in existence still do not have contracts despite the surge. Nevertheless, the quickly increasing utilization rate is clearly a positive sign for industry participants, as the growing number of contract awards increase contractors' opportunities to get their rigs engaged in revenue-producing activities.

Once again however, dayrates remain stubbornly low despite the increase in utilization. The same comments would also apply here as apply to the other categories of rigs. There are still too many idle rigs to give drilling contractors much leverage over dayrates in the contract negotiations. While oil & gas companies have been willing to broadly increase the number of rigs that they employ, there is still pressure to rein in costs, and in fact, offshore capital expenditures continue to decline even as the number of contracts being awarded increases. While this is expected to reverse itself sometime this year, at which point capital expenditures will begin to grow, oil companies are still not willing to spend any more money on dayrates. This is quite unfortunate for the drilling companies, as here too we see dayrates barely at cash flow breakeven levels. It thus appears that we will have to wait until the industry recovers further before we begin to see much profit improvement in the offshore drilling industry.

High-Specification Jack-Ups

The final type of rig to have its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is high-specification jack-up rigs. These are defined as independent leg cantilever units that are capable of operating in 361-400 feet of water. This is a category that would have most, if not all, shallow-water rigs constructed over the past decade, so we can realistically assume that the data presented here represents the newest and most capable shallow-water rigs in the global fleet. The possible exceptions would be Rowan Companies' (NYSE:RDC) Gorilla series jack-ups, which are capable of operating in water depths of 450 ft., but there are only a handful of such rigs, and most current-generation rigs max out at 400 feet, so we can largely consider this data to represent the most advanced shallow-water rigs in existence today.

As was the case with the harsh-environment rigs, IHS Markit chose to isolate its focus on a specific region - in this case Southeast Asia. This was historically the largest market for shallow-water rigs, but over the past ten years or so, they have become quite common in other regions, such as the Middle East and the Gulf of Mexico. The Southeast Asia region does remain a major market for shallow-water rigs, however, so tracking its trends should provide an adequate overview of the market as a whole. Here are the leading new contract dayrate and utilization trends for high-specification jack-up rigs:

(Source: IHS Markit)

Here we see a different trend in utilization than we saw in any of the other rig categories. While there was an upward surge in utilization last year, it began to taper off and has been declining so far this year. While this type of fluctuation is typical in both strong and weak markets, we need to watch this trend closely over the next few months. This is due to the fact that the jack-up market often serves as a leading indicator of the broader offshore drilling market. Jack-up rig contracts are typically for shorter periods of time and carry lower dayrates than those for other types of rigs. As such, the jack-up fleet can be ramped up or shut down more rapidly and at lesser risk to the customers compared to the other sectors. If the jack-up utilization rate continues to decline, it could prove to be a shadow over the industry recovery narrative, which is why we should watch it quite closely for the next few months.

As was the case with all other segments of the industry, the leading new contract dayrate for high-specification jack-up rigs declined slightly month over month. In this case, however, the leading new contract dayrate had been increasing all through the fourth quarter of last year, so the reversal of the trend here may be a little more disappointing. With that said, though, the decline was quite minor, and the new contract still remains well above the lows that it hit in September and October 2017. This segment of the market also suffers from the same problem that other segments of the market have in that dayrates are at cash flow breakeven levels, making profits hard to come by. This seems unlikely to change anytime soon, based on utilization trends.

Conclusion

For the past several months, I have been repeatedly stating that the offshore drilling industry appears to be recovering, albeit slowly. We certainly see evidence of that here, as an increasing percentage of the worldwide fleet continues to be put under contract. We have not seen any such recovery in dayrates, however, which is likely due to the fact that utilization rates have not yet increased to the point where the offshore contractors have any bargaining power. As such, it will likely be quite some time before we see profitability across the industry return to where it once was.

