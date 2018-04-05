China's Plan To End Dependency On American Trade

Alasdair Macleod and Michael Oliver return as guests on the radio program.

Superpowers prevail and expand until the hand of God says, "No more!" On the back of dollar hegemony, the U.S. expanded its empire dramatically after the fall of the Soviet Union. Meantime, the Chinese sleeping giant has woken up, and its economy has risen dramatically on the back of trade with America.

Now, through the establishment of various global institutions, China is working to gain its independence from the American empire. Success in that regard is bound to dramatically impact American markets.

Alasdair discusses China's plans for independence and how that may impact the well-being of the western world, and what you might do to protect yourself and your loved ones. Michael Oliver offers his latest views on stocks, bonds, precious metals and commodities.

Alasdair Macleod has a background as a stockbroker, banker and economist. He is a Senior Fellow at the GoldMoney Foundation and Head of Research at Goldmoney. His weekly articles written for GoldMoney are posted on his blog here.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.