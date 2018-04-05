Weekly Edge: China Snaps Back At U.S. With Tariffs

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

The United States and China, and indirectly the rest of the world, are engaged in a "trade skirmish" that began with Donald Trump pushing a more protectionist agenda by announcing tariffs on aluminum and steel imports. Since his announcement, other countries around the world have retaliated by either protesting the tariffs or imposing restrictions of their own. Most recently, China announced tariffs of its own on $50 billion worth of goods produced in the United States. Such goods include cars, planes, and soybeans, all high-value exports for the United States. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration's tariffs would affect 1,300 categories of goods, and China's tariff list is attacking a narrower set of 106 types of goods. The narrower tariff list by China is directed at key segments in the United States-China trade.

Tensions have been rising for months, and China has been preparing for a trade dispute with the United States for some time. The tariffs are not going to take effect for a while, as the two administrations aim to negotiate their trade structure. Currently, the United States is at a $500 billion trade deficit with China. Both countries are willing to talk, and neither wants to enter a full-scale trade war; so prospects of a deal and avoidance of the tariffs appear somewhat likely.

Markets have reacted to the prospect of a trade war negatively, as domestic and international markets plummeted on the tariff announcement Wednesday morning. The U.S. dollar was down along with all domestic equity markets, while gold was up as uncertainty continues to loom in the midst of global trade tensions.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score dropped from -16.27 to -17. The results for the sectors were mixed for the week. Discretionary decreased the most, down by 10 points. Consumer Staples and Utilities were the top sectors, up by 7 points and 5 points, respectively. Defensive and cyclical sectors both gained. Sensitive sectors as a whole decreased by 13 points. All of the sectors, except Utilities, are in the red. Telecom is now at the bottom of the sectors. The overall decrease in sectors seems to indicate an aversion to risk.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from -10.81 to -13.3 last week. All of the factors had mixed results for the week. Momentum and Growth decreased the most, both down 10 points. Yield gained the most, up by 4 points. Yield and Value now remain at the bottom, and all factors are in the red.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores were mixed for the week. The average score by country decreased from -10.64 to -9.36. Two of the top three positions were developing counties. Latin America continues to be in the top position, gaining 4 points last week. Japan, the top performer for the week, jumped to the second spot after an 8-point gain. Emerging Markets then follow in third, gaining 1 point. China lost the most once again, dropping 7 points. The bottom of the ranks consists of the USA, Pacific, and Canada. All of the countries except for Latin America continue to be in the red.

