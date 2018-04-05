Rigel Pharmaceuticals To Test The FDA

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) is about to find out just how soft the current FDA is with regards to less than perfect New Drug Application (NDA) submissions. When I last wrote about RIGL the company had generated data from two phase three studies of its drug fostamatinib in chronic/persistent immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Patients with ITP have decreased platelet counts and thus increased bleeding risk. For RIGL, fostamatinib succeeded in one of these phase 3 trials (called FIT 1 or Study 047), but failed in the next trial (FIT 2 or Study 048) by what could be called a narrow margin.

Figure 1: Comparison of the results from two phase 3 studies of fostamatinib in ITP. Source: RIGL press release on FIT 2 results.

Since one placebo treated patient in FIT 2 achieved a response, the p-value was 0.152. This is not close to statistically significant in terms of p-value, but is close in terms of patients because if one less patient had responded in the placebo group, the difference would be statistically significant. Given these two studies, a previous phase 2 study where the response rate was much higher (but no placebo group was included) and data from studies in multiple other indications to examine the safety of the drug, RIGL has a chance of approval.

On October 2, 2017, RIGL announced that the FDA did not plan to hold an Advisory Committee (Adcom) meeting to discuss the NDA for fostamatinib in chronic or persistent ITP. RIGL stock surged on the news as the market had apparently taken this as an indication that the NDA was now more likely to be approved. A bearish take on this news might be that the Adcom meeting had been waived as the FDA is getting in the habit of approving or rejecting drugs without an Adcom meeting to save resources.

Two companies, no Adcom meetings: ACRX and LJPC

There have been two recent tests of the FDA I think are worth mentioning, the first comes from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX). ACRX submitted an NDA to the FDA for DSUVIA for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain in a medically supervised setting. ACRX notified investors the NDA had been accepted for substantive review on February 27, 2017, and that the FDA planned to hold an Adcom meeting to review the DSUVIA NDA with the final Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date being October 12, 2017. In June, 2017, however, ACRX updated investors with news that the FDA no longer planned to hold an Adcom meeting.

Figure 2: ACRX's DSUVIA went before the FDA when the company submitted an NDA, but no Adcom was convened. Source: Presentation in 8-K filing from ACRX in June, 2017.

Some took the absence of Adcom meeting as evidence that ACRX's DSUVIA NDA would be rejected as the FDA did not want to approve an opioid drug in the midst of an opioid epidemic. On October 12, 2017 the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to ACRX for DSUVIA. According to ACRX, however, the CRL was for two reasons which did not really support the hypothesis that the FDA would not approve an opioid drug. The first reason was that although the safety database was suitable already in terms of the number of patients included, the FDA wanted safety data from at least 50 additional patients on the high dose of DSUVIA. The second reason for the CRL was the requirement for a human factors study to address use-related errors such as dropped tablets (DSUVIA uses a single-dose applicator to administer the tablet). Nonetheless the ACRX story showed that the FDA can pass on an Adcom meeting and still reject a drug at the PDUFA date. RIGL might receive a CRL on its PDUFA date for fostamatinib of April 17, 2018.

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) submitted an NDA for LJPC-501 (angiotensin II) for the treatment of hypotension in adults with distributive or vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy. LJPC notified investors on August 28, 2017, that the NDA had been accepted for priority review and that the FDA did not plan to hold an Adcom meeting to discuss the NDA. The PDUFA date was set as February 28, 2018, but the FDA ruled early (the PDUFA date is a goal which the FDA often reaches but sometimes beats or even misses) and so LJPC's NDA was approved on December 21, 2017. Some might argue if RIGL's NDA was so strong, it would already have been approved ahead of schedule like LJPC's NDA was.

Figure 3: I've never seen such a simple website for an approved drug. LJPC can be forgiven for that given the rapid approval likely left them less time to get ready for launch. Source: Screenshot from Giapreza.com.

One company, no substantive review: ALKS

Another company with a less than perfect NDA package was Alkermes plc (ALKS). On August 21, 2017, ALKS announced it had initiated a rolling submission of its NDA for ALKS 5461 as an adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. Apparently ALKS decided to try its luck with the FDA despite the fact two of three phase 3 core efficacy studies of the drug, FORWARD-3 and FORWARD-4, failed. Results from phase 2 studies and other phase 3 studies would have strengthened the ALKS 5461 NDA, but with FORWARD-5 being the only core efficacy study that succeeded, the chance of the FDA rejecting the NDA was always high. ALKS completed the rolling submission on January 31, 2018, but by April 2, 2018, around the time the company might expect to hear that the NDA had been accepted for substantive review, the company instead received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from the FDA.

Upon its preliminary review, the FDA has taken the position that it is unable to complete a substantive review of the regulatory package, based on insufficient evidence of overall effectiveness for the proposed indication, and that additional well-controlled clinical trials are needed prior to the resubmission of the NDA for ALKS 5461. In addition, FDA has requested the conduct of a bioavailability study to generate additional bridging data between ALKS 5461 and the reference listed drug, buprenorphine. - Comments from ALKS in April 2, 2018 press release, boldface added by Biotech Beast.

What does the ALKS story tell us about RIGL?

I think the ALKS result tells us two things. The first is that the current FDA will issue an RTF letter if it feels it is not clear that a drug actually works. Such an action, rather than waiting until the PDUFA date, allows the company to begin working on rectifying the issues soon. The second thing it teaches is that the FDA won't give what would be a blockbuster drug, prescribed to very many patients, a green light without conclusive evidence of effectiveness.

The second point is more important for RIGL investors. RIGL's fostamatinib if approved for chronic/persistent ITP would not likely be a blockbuster drug, the drug is not first or even second line treatment in that indication and drugs which would sooner be used have high response rates.

Figure 4: Therapeutic options for first-, second-, and third-line treatment in adult ITP (Europe) from a 2013 publication. Hp stands for Helicobacter pylori, a bacteria that lives in the GI tract and can infect the lining of the stomach causing gastric ulcers. Source: Publication in Seminars in Hematology.

Doctors will sooner reach for thrombopoietin receptor (TPO-R) agonists, including Amgen's (AMGN) Nplate (romiplostim) or Novartis' (NVS) Promacta (eltrombopag), in patients not responding to conrticosteroids than fostamatinib. In fact, TPO-R agonists make fostamatinib look pretty ordinary. In a trial of 118 patients with chronic ITP eltrombopag produced response rates of 70% and 81% in the 50 mg and 75 mg per day dose groups compared to just an 11% response rate in the placebo group. Romiplostim performed similarly well accounting for a slight difference in the definition of a response, a durable response (which is closer to the endpoint used by RIGL) was seen in 61% of romiplostim treated patients versus just 5% of placebo treated patients in one study.

Figure 5: Data from two studies in chronic ITP patients of romiplostim (marketed as Nplate) by AMGN. A durable platelet response was defined as a weekly platelet count ≥ 50,000 per μL of blood for any 6 of the last 8 weeks of the 24-week treatment period in the absence of rescue medication at any time. RIGL by comparison defined a stable platelet response as platelet counts greater than 50,000 μL of blood on at least four of the last six scheduled clinic visits between weeks 14 and 24 of treatment. Source: Nplate prescribing information (page 9).

Compare the TPO-R agonist response rates to the 18% response rate seen with fostamatinib, even accounting for slightly different definitions of response, and you can see why fostamatinib is not about to steal significant market share from TPO-R agonists. TPO-R agonists themselves are not quite blockbusters. AMGN reported 2017 product sales for Nplate of $392 million in the US and $250 million ex-US (Nplate was approved in 2008), and NVS reported 2017 US product sales of $867 million for Promacta (approved 2008 but the drug is also used in severe aplastic anemia, not just ITP). So fostamatinib is not likely to be a blockbuster based on the ITP indication alone. Instead, fostamatinib represents an important backstop for a select few patients not responding to other therapies, two phase 3 trials of which more or less showed that the drug works for some patients who try the drug.

ALKS 5461 on the other hand would have plugged a major hole in the major depressive disorder armamentarium. The majority of patients treated with an antidepressant do not achieve adequate response with first line therapy and so second-line and subsequent therapy actually represents a larger market.

Figure 6: Inadequate response to first line treatment is seen in 63% of the 11.6 million drug-treated major depressive disorder patients in the US. Source: ALKS presentation at J.P. Morgan 35th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Had ALKS secured approval for ALKS 5461 with a label indicating the drug as an adjunct for major depressive disorder in patients not adequately responding to standard antidepressant therapy, ALKS would have had an important point of difference from almost all the other antidepressants on the market. Successful antidepressants can achieve peak sales of billions in the US alone. Such success for ALKS 5461 had it been approved this year would be despite the fact that two of three large efficacy studies on the drug failed. I am not surprised the FDA issued an RTF letter for a drug which was shown not to work more often than not in phase 3. I "believe" ALKS 5461 works, for what it is worth, but would have asked for one more positive efficacy study myself. ALKS plans to appeal the FDA's RTF.

I don't think RIGL's fostamatinib NDA for the ITP indication is like ALKS NDA for ALKS 5461 in major depressive disorder. I think the FDA will approve the fostamatinib NDA, but I'm not as confident as I would like to be. I'll provide a potential strategy for those that can't help but play this catalyst but we must consider where the stock would fall to if RIGL received a CRL, for that we need to examine the financials.

Financial overview

RIGL had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $115.75 million at the end of 2017, which the company believes is sufficient to fund operations in 2019. Net loss in Q4'17 was $25.9 million, however, suggesting the company wouldn't make it too far into 2019 at the current rate. If the fostamatinib NDA is approved, RIGL can make use of the recently registered mixed shelf for $200 million and conduct offerings of stock (the S-3 also provides for the possibility of at the market use). If the NDA is rejected due to the requirement of an additional efficacy study, RIGL might trade just above cash. The company would still have a drug close to approval but would soon burn through more money running a study larger than FIT 1 or FIT 2 to reduce the chance of another near miss as in FIT 2. Fostamatinib's potential in autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) would also support a valuation beyond current cash, but again this would be generous as cash would be burnt confirming fostamatinib's efficacy in AIHA. As of March 26, 2018, there were 147,369,132 shares of RIGL's common stock outstanding, putting cash per share at $0.79.

Potential long strategies and risks

For those seeking to play the PDUFA date of April 18, 2018, recall that the FDA sometimes misses PDUFA dates. I don't see that as likely here but buying April expiry options leaves little room for error. I do see options as one way to play this catalyst. The June 15, 2018, $2.50 call can be had for $1.50 at the time of writing (Bid $1, ask $1.50), meaning break even at $4 and a double at $5.50, which is quite possible should the NDA be approved. A trader buying a single contract would thus spend $150, risking $150 as the maximum loss, but standing to make $150 should the stock reach $5.50 by expiry on June 15, 2018 (100% return on investment).

One buying the stock might purchase 50 shares at $3.15 spending $157.50 and would make $117.50 (74.6% return on investment) should the stock reach $5.50 and then be sold by the trader. If RIGL stock dropped to $1 following rejection of the NDA, the options trader will lose all $150 (100% loss). The stock trader would lose $107.50 in that situation, and be left with 50 shares of RIGL worth $1 each and a long wait to get any of that money back. The options strategy becomes particularly strong if you can pick up that call closer to $1.20 instead of $1.50.

