Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (03/30/18)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of March 30, 2018.

EIA reported a crude inventory decline of 4.6M barrels for the week as imports declined by 250K bpd, offset by increasing exports which registered a 2.2M bpd figure for the week. Refinery utilization continues to run above seasonal five year averages at 93%, a further increase of 0.7% from the prior week. We’d expect refinery utilization to continue climbing into April, followed by a few weeks of potential slowdown as a few refiners scheduled for maintenance finally round out the season. Lastly, adjustments this week stayed flat, which corroborates our outlook as to where US production is currently at. The weekly production plus adjustments has generally matched the lagging, but more accurate, monthly EIA-914 reports, and so we believe US production is likely correctly at around 10.4M bpd.

WTI and LLS/Brent spreads have continued to improve, with WTI to LLS and Brent at over $3 and $4/barrel, respectively. Expect exports to continue trending above 1.5M bpd, especially in light of the LOOP being fully functional now.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 1.1M barrels and distillates increased by 500K barrels for the week.

Overall total crude and products fell by 3.9M barrels for the week. Here’s our updated chart for total US crude and products.

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

This week’s WPSR wraps-up Q1 2018. Final tallies? Total US crude inventories excluding SPR increased by 869K barrels. Less than 1M barrels over the 3 months . . . five year average for the same time period? Take your pick:

2010 - 2014: 24.4M build

2012 - 2016: 41.8M build

2013 - 2017: 47.2M build

Final tally for Q1 2018 total US crude and products inventories? Inventories decreased by 39.7M barrels. Five year average? Again take your pick:

2010 - 2014: 7.8M draw

2012 - 2016: 22.4M build

2013 - 2017: 20.2M build

With the removal of export restrictions a few years ago, global oil inventories are now largely a pooled resource. The high export figures these days are complete outliers, and renders the 5 year averages somewhat inaccurate (i.e., US oil export restrictions prior to 2016 meant exports were much lower, thus the demand pull from this source was much lower). Nevertheless, non-US demand pulling oil from the US today is a large reason why US inventories have drawn so aggressively. Invert that logic and it means that there’s a shortage of oil outside the US, which is why oil is being coaxed out of US storage to satisfy global demand. Ultimately that was the slow season, and if that’s the slow season . . . watch out below.

