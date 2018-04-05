GulfMark Offshore: A Look After Q4 Report

I’ve been watching GulfMark Offshore (GLF) shares ever since they re-appeared in the market after restructuring. The first reason for this is my general interest in all offshore drilling and offshore support vessel stocks and the second reason is the company’s stock chart, which appears to have hit a wall around $30:

Now that the company has published its Q4 results, held the conference call and released the annual report, there’s enough information on the post-restructuring GulfMark Offshore to give it a serious look.

Currently, the company operates in three geographical segments: North Sea, Southeast Asia and Americas. GulfMark has 30 vessels in the North Sea, 10 vessels in Southeast Asia and 29 vessels in the Americas segment. Twenty-nine vessels are stacked, which is typical for the challenged offshore support vessel industry. Following restructuring, the company follows fresh-start accounting, so book values are meaningful and present a big interest.

On the asset side, cash and the company’s evaluation of assets present the most interest. GulfMark finished 2017 with $65 million of cash on the balance sheet and the book entry for its assets was $364 million. During the conference call, the company stated that it was getting offers for its vessels above book value, so we can assume that the current book value is conservative enough. It’s also worth noting that the company took several important accounting steps with the new post-restructuring start: it reduced useful vessel life assumptions from 25 years to 20 years and reduced the salvage value assumption to 5% from 15%.

On the liability side, the company exited restructuring with $100 million of long-term debt. Here’s the maturity schedule:

The company’s own estimate of the fair value of common stock at the date when GulfMark emerged out of restructuring is the following:

Debt is lower than $100 million in the calculation above due to issuance costs. Warrants were given to bondholders and shareholders in restructuring.

Currently, GulfMark’s market capitalization seems glued to the $200 million mark, which is not that far from the initial fair value estimates. However, I should note that the book value of the company’s vessels, which was inflated before restructuring, could have become too conservative. Dynamics of GulfMark’s key markets are key factor in changing market’s perception of the company.

Out of the three segments, North Sea is the only one showing true signs of life. Here’s what the company had to say during the conference call: “In the North Sea, due to temporary relative scarcity of active vessels in the large PSV (platform supply vessel - VZ) segment, most customers are aware they need to begin planning now to address future vessel demand. In fact, it has gotten to the point that customers can no longer expect to have an array of their preferred vessels available in the spot market”.

In short, the North Sea is slowly getting tighter and this has already had a positive impact on dayrates. However, the market is still far from recovery on the offshore support vessel side, so GulfMark’s main goal for the year is to return to the positive cash flow territory. Currently, the company expects that it will reach this goal by the fourth quarter of this year.

While the North Sea is truly active on both the jack-up and floater sides, as I highlighted in my recent “supply fundamentals” series, the other two segments are more problematic, especially the Americas segment. I don’t expect any material improvement in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore support vessel providers this year. There are too many vessels chasing too few jobs. So, while GulfMark’s yearly goal seems achievable due to positive dynamics in the North Sea, investors should not expect a major breakthrough this as other company’s segments remain under pressure.

Another problem, which is purely practical, is that GulfMark shares are not traded actively enough following the restructuring. Once of the reasons for this is the small number of shares outstanding, just 7 million. In my opinion, the “thin trading” creates a discount to fair value and caps upside. Nevertheless, I see GulfMark Offshore as a very interesting stock to follow.

At current prices, GulfMark is either fairly valued or undervalued. If recovery in the offshore support vessel market continues through 2018, and GulfMark reaches the positive cash flow territory, the stock will have upside from current levels. For practical purposes, it’s better to wait before some additional trading volume comes to GulfMark shares when the stock breaks the $30 level to avoid freezing money for an unknown period of time. Without more interest in the company’s stock, price discovery will be impaired regardless of underlying fundamentals.

