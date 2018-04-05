9% Preferred Stock With 358% Coverage And A 'Mall' Portfolio

PEI has seen its preferred shares hammered along with the rest of the mall REIT sector.

Thesis

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) has aggressively transformed its portfolio from lower-quality malls towards higher-quality “A malls” through an aggressive disposition program. The preferred stock is yielding about 9% and is a potentially more conservative way to profit from this up and coming mall REIT.

Business overview

PEI is a small-cap mall REIT which finds itself centered somewhere in between high-quality “A malls” and lower-quality “B malls”. The portfolio is mostly “A”, with average tenant sales per square foot of $475 and NOI weighted at $498. The top 56% of NOI comes with average sales per square foot of $585:



(Source: 2018 Investor Presentation)

Over time, the REIT has seen sales per square foot trend steadily upwards toward overall "A" quality:



(Chart by Author, Data from 2017 10-K)

It has managed to accomplish this through being very aggressive in its asset dispositions, often selling properties at very high cap rates. In 2017, PEI sold three properties at above 15% cap rates:



(Source: 2017 10-K)

For reference, the stock of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) sells for a cap rate of 12% - this should indicate both the aggressiveness of PEI’s dispositions as well as perhaps the uncertainty in the undervaluation of CBL.

Previous valuation model was overly aggressive

In my previous valuation of PEI, I assumed a 5% cap rate for its top five malls, 8% for the rest of its top 10, and 16% for the remaining. I arrived at an estimated fair value of $13 per share and concluded that shares were reasonably cheap. In hindsight, 5% is a tad too aggressive for the REIT's top properties, and I have since come to the conclusion that trying to value its non-A malls is entirely futile, at least at current valuations.

I have since closed my position - the reason being that as the environment becomes more and more difficult for retailers and their landlords, I am limiting my positions to only those which due to exemplary quality will continue to succeed, like Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and those with extremely low valuations. With valuations for high-quality peers being very reasonable, I do not see the reason to invest in anything but a sure thing.

Let’s talk about the preferred stock

With the preferred stock now yielding close to 9%, narrowly but surely higher than the 8.7% yield of the common, it has caught my interest. It is rather rare for the preferred stock to have a higher yield than the common in the absence of common dividend increases. This is in striking comparison to the preferred stock of CBL, which yields about 11%, compared to the common dividend of 19%. The common looks to be pricing in dividend hikes in 2020 - we will look at this possibility later.

In computing preferred dividend coverage, we need to know PEI's capital expenditure expense. From the company's 2017 statement of cash flows, we can see how much it invested in capital expenditures (in 000’s, emphasis is mine):

(Source: 2017 10-K)

“Investments in partnerships” is where it records capital expenditure expense on unconsolidated properties.

PEI breaks down the type of capital expenditure expense by non-recurring redevelopment/development costs, tenant allowances, and recurring capital expenditures. Because I will be using FFO as the top line, which does include tenant reimbursements, I will need to include tenant allowances as a recurring capital expenditure expense.

(Source: 2017 Q4 Supplemental)

Below we can see the free cash flow coverage of the preferred dividend (in 000’s):



(Chart by Author, data from 2017 10-K)

As we can see, in the absence of redevelopment or development projects, the preferred dividend is covered very handsomely. But what kind of impact is the redevelopment going to have on the REIT's balance sheet?

PEI has estimated $300 million remaining of redevelopment spend, with $200 million coming in 2018. In the company's initial multi-year plan, it assumed that redevelopments would be finished by 2019:

(Source: 2017 Multi-Year Plan)

Without much cash leftover after paying common dividends, it is clear that PEI needs external financing for these (very) heavy capital expenditure expenses. By the end of 2018, it expects debt-to-EBITDA to be around 8 times, then peak at 9.1 times by the end of 2019. This is a tad high for my taste, and does raise the possibility that preferred stockholders will be “diluted” by further preferred stock issuance in order to either fund the redevelopments or to pay off upcoming maturities. Very critical to the performance of the preferreds moving forward will be whether or not $475 sales per square foot is high enough for rent stability and growth, as the high leverage will leave little room for error. On a side note, I do not anticipate common dividend increases until after 2021, as I anticipate it will take at least two years to allow for leverage to subside.

Which preferred stock is the better buy?

(Chart by Author, dividend is shown rounded but dividend yield uses exact amount)

A quick preferred stock analysis refresher

In general, we prefer a higher dividend yield (if shares trade above $25, then we need to use the “stripped yield”, but this is inapplicable in this case).

We prefer a later call date because this gives call protection. The fact that it is an optional call date versus mandatory call date makes the long term dates more desirable.

Lastly, we want the stock price to be lower, in the off chance the preferred returns to par due to being called or a company takeover.

With these elements in mind, we eliminate the B shares because they lose to the C shares in dividend yield, share price, and call date. The decision to purchase the C or D shares depends how much probability the reader places on a takeover happening. If the reader believes a takeover is likely, then they probably should choose the D shares. In my opinion, a takeover is very unlikely, thus if I had to, I would choose the C shares for their higher yield.

Conclusion

PEI offers attractive preferred shares at 9% yields, which may appeal to many investors seeking a higher level of income than other equity instruments. For me personally, 9% is not high enough for the equity-type risk that the balance sheet will hold in the next several years, but it is coming close. My entry point is a 10% yield, or $18 for the C shares.

Author’s note

If you liked this article, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CBL through CBL-D.