Economic, Financial And Political Fundamentals Continue To Deteriorate

I’ve been writing about the rising consumer debt delinquency and default rates for a few months. The “officially tabulated” mainstream reports are not picking up the numbers, but the large credit card issuers (like Capital One) and auto debt issuers (like Santander Consumer USA) have been showing a dramatic rise in troubled credit card and auto debt loans for several quarters, especially in the sub-prime segment, which is now arguably the majority of consumer debt issuance at the margin. The rate of mortgage payment delinquencies is also beginning to tick up.

Silver Doctor’s Elijah Johnson invited me onto his podcast show to discuss the factors that are contributing to the deteriorating fundamentals in the economy and financial system, which is translating into rising instability in the stock market: